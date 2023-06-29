The Sweet Way Universal Orlando Gives Kids Who Are Too Short for Thrill Rides a Boost

Universal Orlando Resort has the sweetest way of making kids not quite tall enough to take on the thrill rides look forward to their next visit — and you may not even know about it.

In a TikTok posted this week, a mom at Universal Orlando showed her son hoping to ride Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, noting that he eats "all the right things so he can grow, and he’s not quite there yet"

"Universal has these height certificates, this one’s for Hagrids, because that’s the one Jack is trying to ride," she said. "When he gets tall enough, he gets to bring this back, and he gets escorted to the front of the line.”

“It gives him a big goal,” she added.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Courtesy of Universal Orlando

By the time of writing, the video had amassed more than 2 million likes and thousands of comments commending the park for giving something to children to look forward to on future trips.

A spokesperson from Universal confirmed to Travel + Leisure that Universal Orlando Resort does indeed offer height certificates when children don't meet the height requirement for select attractions. But, rather than just the child getting to hop the line, the certificates allow them and their family (up to six people total) to enter the express queue.

The certificates are issued at the attraction or can be picked up by visitors at Guest Services. Then you can do as this proud moml did — proudly display the certificate on your fridge to motivate your little one throughout their growth spurt so they can get on Hagrid’s in no time.

