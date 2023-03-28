'The White Lotus' Season 3 Location Has Been Revealed

Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Published on March 28, 2023
White Lotus
It’s only been a few months since the season two finale of The White Lotus, but already fans are jonesing for more. Though they will likely have to wait a while longer for the next episodes, die-hard Lotus fans will be happy to know that the production team has at least settled on a location.

On Tuesday, Variety revealed that the next season of the hit HBO show will take place in Thailand. 

Though HBO declined to comment for the story, multiple sources shared with the publication that the show’s creator Mike White has settled on the Southeast Asian country.

Additionally, Variety took an educated guess on which hotel will play host, noting that the four Four Seasons properties sprinkled across the nation in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and the Golden Triangle are strong contenders as the first two seasons were shot at Four Seasons properties, with the first season at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and the second at The San Domenico Palace, A Four Seasons Hotel. 

Additionally, the publication noted that White had hinted at choosing a Southeast Asian nation in previous interviews, so the season could center around “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said following the show’s season two finale. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Need further proof? In late January, White sent entertainment reporter (and all-around Instagram icon) Evan Ross Katz a quick thank-you video for all of his support on the show. Where was he? Thailand. 

Production has yet to begin, and the new cast has yet to be disclosed, but we can only hope that if an element of death and spirituality is involved Tanya will make an appearance as a ghost. She deserves it.

