You Won't Believe That This Expensive-looking Leather Phone Crossbody Costs Less Than $30

"It can fit a lot more than it looks like it can."

By Emily Belfiore
Published on May 2, 2023 06:00AM EDT

After lugging a heavy suitcase through the airport and digging through your oversized travel tote for your wallet and headphones, we’re sure the last thing you want is to explore a new city with an equally cumbersome purse. Thankfully, there’s the Haytijoe Phone Crossbody Bag, which is winning Amazon shoppers over with its compact construction, functional features, and sleek look. 

Despite its elegant leather exterior and striking hardware, the popular travel bag actually comes with a relatively affordable price tag that’s less than $30 depending on the color you choose. In fact, several customers raved that it "looks and feels expensive," making it a budget-friendly find for all of your travel needs. 

Luxury-looking design aside, the Haytijoe Phone Crossbody Bag is perfect for any traveler looking to lighten their load and hit the road with their essentials. And, it does so without feeling like you have to sacrifice certain items for space. This is thanks to its spacious 7.5-inch by 2-inch by 5.5-inch frame, which is the ideal size for carrying your smartphone, wallet, keys, travel documents, chargers, sunglasses, and other must-haves for a fun-filled day of exploring. Plus, it weighs less than 1 pound on its own, so not only is it lightweight to carry but you'll also find that it's easy to pack in your suitcase if needed. 

The crossbody purse's sling design allows it to hang comfortably over your shoulder, and you can adjust the strap as needed to have it fall closer to your person. It's also worth mentioning that the shoulder strap is reversible, so you can clip it to the right or left depending on your preference. 

What's more, there are two main compartments, each sealed with a secure zipper closure, for optimal storage and organization. Inside, you'll also find various slip pockets and pouches, as well as a handy card slot section if you don't feel like carrying your wallet. These slots are also good for holding hotel room keys, extra cash, and more. 

As we mentioned before, the Haytijoe Phone Crossbody Bag is a favorite among Amazon shoppers, and it's currently racked up more than 2,000 five-star ratings from customers — many of whom rely on it for traveling. One reviewer shared, "It's lightweight and holds everything I need for traveling and walking around. You can also wear it on the shoulder, which I was looking for; it feels just a bit more dressy this way for a nicer dinner." They also mentioned, "I was afraid with the way the straps are that it might turn sideways, but it doesn't. It stays upright while on the shoulder." 

Chiming in, another traveler wrote, "This is perfect. I wear it in front for easy access. Two pockets: I keep my phone and cards on one side and my AirPods, Chapstick, and pill box on the other." A third shopper, who said they "absolutely love this bag," added that it's "large enough for a wallet and cell phone, but small enough to use when traveling and have both hands available," and a fourth Amazon customer highlighted that "it’s so convenient and holds just enough. I can fit everything I need in here." 

For one traveler, the Haytijoe Phone Crossbody Bag "made me feel more secure in pickpocket-heavy areas" while on vacation overseas. And, another shopper mentioned that it was perfect for a two-week-long trip to Greece, and highlighted that it's slightly bigger than the viral Lululemon Belt Bag, which is almost double the price of the Haytijoe bag. And, a final reviewer said there was "no need for a wallet because it has card holders inside, and it can fit a lot more than it looks like it can. This is nice for something like traveling or when you don’t want to carry a whole purse. I will be buying more colors!" 

Take a cue from these shoppers and add the Haytijoe Phone Crossbody Bag to your cart. Between its versatile construction, thoughtful features, and affordable price tag, there's no denying that it will be one of the best investments for your travel purse collection. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $27. 

