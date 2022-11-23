This Clever Travel Wallet With an Apple AirTag Pocket Is 62% Off Right Now — and It’s Bound to Sell Out

Never lose your wallet again.

Published on November 23, 2022 07:00AM EST

Hawanik Mens Slim Bifold Wallet
Travelers who have misplaced their wallet in a hotel room or at home know how frustrating the search can be, which is why you’ve likely tried to find a wallet that is sleek, stylish, and, most of all, can be found easily. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have discovered this clever wallet with an AirTag integration that ensures it never goes missing again.

The Hawanik Wallet has already racked up more than 1,600 perfect ratings, with shoppers praising its sturdiness, value, giftability, and clever design. In fact, many note how the AirTag pouch allows them to travel without stress (note: the AirTag is sold separately). With the simple connection of the AirTag to their phone, travelers can easily locate their wallet if they lose it under a hotel bed, leave it behind in a museum, or even forget to pick it up off a cafe table.

And the best news? Right now you can score this clever travel wallet for a whopping 62 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon at Amazon. While there are ten different styles to choose from, the pebbled leather-looking option is the best deal at just $12, while the smooth black faux leather version is 30 percent off at $18. 

Hawanik Mens Slim Bifold Wallet

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (original $28)

The wallet itself is made out of faux leather and folds down the middle, so that it remains slim enough to fit in your front or back pocket with ease. It features a compartment that is the just the right size for an AirTag, and a snap closure that ensures the tracker won’t slip out on accident. 

On the outside, there are three slots for cards, including one that is clear for your ID on the outside of the wallet, and there is also another ID slot plus five more card slots on the inside. Not to mention, the wallet has a steel money clip on the inside to keep your cash secure.

Hawanik Mens Slim Bifold Wallet

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $25)

Not only does this wallet already have more than a thousand perfect ratings, it’s also made Amazon’s Movers and Shakers list, with shoppers running to buy it in time for the holidays. Many noted how great it is for partners who constantly misplace things on trips, or even for themselves. One customer wrote that it “makes me feel a lot less anxious when I have my wallet on me and I’m out or about and traveling.” 

Beyond being able to track thanks to the AirTag slot, shoppers love this wallet for how slim it really is. Especially with AirTags, wallets can get bulky, but one noted that with photos, “it still closes nicely even when “full.”

New Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
To buy: amazon.com, $80 for 4 (originally $99)

If you lose things easily, or know someone who does, then snap up this wallet while it’s still on sale. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest acting fast to grab a wallet that keeps track of itself before the price goes back up. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $12. 

