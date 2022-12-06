This Sleek Travel Wallet Has a Spot for Your Apple AirTag so You’ll Never Lose It

And you can get one for as little as $13.

Published on December 6, 2022 08:00AM EST

Hawanik Slim Wallet with Built-in Case Holder for AirTag Tout
It’s no secret that you have to keep a close eye on your belongings when you’re traveling. But, even when you’re at the top of your game, small items like your wallet can still slip through the cracks and fall into the wrong hands. For many travelers, upgrading to the Hawanik AirTag Wallet has given them peace of mind while on the go, as the travel wallet is equipped with a designated pocket for an Apple AirTag, a Bluetooth tracker that helps you know exactly where your credit cards, cash, boarding passes, event tickets, and other important documents are. 

The best part is that the popular Amazon travel wallet’s price tag starts at $13, and this is without any special deals, coupons, or Cyber Week savings. You can get it in 11 colors, ranging from neutral tones like black, brown, and navy to bright hues such as light blue, red, and pink; there’s an option to suit every type of travel style, and you can probably find one to match your go-to gear. 

Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet with Built-in Case Holder for AirTag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 

Measuring 3.3 inches by 4.1 inches by .12 inches, the slim-profile Hawanik AirTag Wallet is lightweight and won’t add bulk to your purse, backpack, or jacket or pants pocket. Its faux leather construction makes it soft to the touch, yet impressively durable against any unforeseen scrapes, scratches, and smudges that may arise while you’re out and about. 

Minimalist travelers will enjoy its straightforward and simple design, which includes three vertical card slots, a horizontal compartment for additional cards, and a main section for cash and other bigger tickets and documents. The Apple AirTag pocket is located on the front of the wallet, and it features a secure snap button closure to ensure the tag doesn’t budge once it’s inside. 

Apple Airtag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, target.com, apple.com, $30

While the Hawanik AirTag Wallet is such a no-brainer for traveling, it’s worth noting that it also makes an excellent everyday wallet as well. After all, having an Apple AirTag attached to your wallet will come in handy the next time you misplace it in your house or car. Plus, it also makes a great gift if you’re shopping for any jetsetters — or a loved one that’s notorious for losing their wallet. 

Since gaining popularity among shoppers, the Hawanik AirTag Wallet has earned an impressive 4.6-star rating from Amazon customers. One traveler said, “It’s very compact, so fits in my pockets easily. Having the AirTag gives [me] a sense of comfort knowing it would be hard to lose this item.” Another buyer wrote, “I travel a lot and whenever I'm in a big city, I always use a front pocket wallet to put my license, a couple credit cards, and cash in and leave my bulky wallet in my hotel room. This is great for that.” 

A third reviewer said that their husband finds it to be “very convenient and comfortable because it’s very slim, even with five credit cards and ID cards. [It’s] perfect to use when traveling so you don’t have to carry a big wallet in your back pocket.” 

Chiming in, another shopper noted that they added it to their cart because they “liked the idea of getting a notification if I left my wallet behind from the AirTag. This wallet did not disappoint!” Similarly, an Amazon customer mentioned, “Having an AirTag on my wallet gives me peace of mind and convenience; no more running around the house at the last minute trying to find it.” 

Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet with Built-in Case Holder for AirTag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 

Following their review, a buyer was happy to report that they were “able to fit a lot” inside the Hawanik AirTag Wallet, and another fan added that the “leather is sturdy” and the “stitching is nice.” 

We think you’ll be in good hands with the Hawanik AirTag Wallet. Get one for as little as $13 at Amazon today. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $13. 

