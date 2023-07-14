This Airline Was Just Named the Best Domestic Carrier by T+L Readers, and It's Unveiling Dreamliners and a New Business Class This Year

Travel + Leisure readers just named Hawaiian Airlines their favorite domestic airline in our World's Best Awards for the second year in a row, lauding its reliable service, friendly staff, and good onboard food. And while the airline is already considered top dog, it's about to get even better.

This summer, Hawaiian has increased its domestic flight schedule, adding extra weekly flights from Austin, Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Pago Pago, American Samoa, to meet increased travel demands. And in August, the airline will boost its routes to several Japanese cities; its route between Honolulu and Osaka will have more flights per day through October. What's more, Hawaiian just launched its first nonstop route from Honolulu to Rarotonga in the Cook Islands, making it easier than ever for U.S.–based travelers to visit the remote Pacific nation.

The Extra Comfort seats in the Main Cabin on board Hawaiian Airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliners. ROBERT FERGUSON/Courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines

Later this year, Hawaiian will begin flying its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, of which the airline has ordered 12 to be delivered through 2027. The most fuel-efficient plane in the Hawaiian fleet — and the airline's flagship aircraft — the Dreamliner will introduce a new business-class cabin dubbed Leihōkū, which means "lei of stars." This cabin will have 34 lie-flat seats with doors, above which is a simulated sky that includes stars at night, paying homage to the Polynesian wayfinding tradition. Throughout all cabins, the ceiling will be illuminated in colors matching sunrise, sunset, and soft daylight. The cabin design will also feature nature-derived elements inspired by Hawaii, like native plants and black volcanic sands.

ROBERT FERGUSON/Courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines

The Leihoku Suites in the Premium Cabin on board Hawaiian Airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliners. ROBERT FERGUSON/Courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines

"The combination of our evocative cabin design and unparalleled service will make our 787 the most relaxing and enjoyable choice for travel to and from Hawaiʻi," Avi Mannis, chief marketing and communications officer at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a statement. "We take pride in sharing our home with our guests, and the design and details of this product truly reflect what it means to be the flagship carrier of the Hawaiian Islands."

ROBERT FERGUSON/Courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines

And finally, Hawaiian is making strides toward its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The airline has agreed to purchase 50 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a lower-emission biofuel, from Gevo, Inc., with the first deliveries expected in 2029. Hawaiian has also partnered with Conservation International to allow passengers to offset their flight's carbon footprint, as well as with Jason Momoa's water company Mananalu to remove 284,000 plastic bottles annually from premium cabin service.

Hawaiian Airlines might already have a devout fan base, but with these improvements, travelers have plenty more to look forward to in the coming years.

