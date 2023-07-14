This Airline Was Just Named the Best Domestic Carrier by T+L Readers, and It's Unveiling Dreamliners and a New Business Class This Year

Hawaiian Airlines increases flight frequency this summer, and it plans to receive its first new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and unveil Leihōkū business class later this year.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023
A Hawaiian Airlines A330 flying over Tunnels Beach in Kauai County, Hawaii
A Hawaiian Airline A330 flying over Tunnels Beach in Kauai County, Hawaii. Photo:

Chad Slattery/Courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines

Travel + Leisure readers just named Hawaiian Airlines their favorite domestic airline in our World's Best Awards for the second year in a row, lauding its reliable service, friendly staff, and good onboard food. And while the airline is already considered top dog, it's about to get even better.

This summer, Hawaiian has increased its domestic flight schedule, adding extra weekly flights from Austin, Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Pago Pago, American Samoa, to meet increased travel demands. And in August, the airline will boost its routes to several Japanese cities; its route between Honolulu and Osaka will have more flights per day through October. What's more, Hawaiian just launched its first nonstop route from Honolulu to Rarotonga in the Cook Islands, making it easier than ever for U.S.–based travelers to visit the remote Pacific nation.

The Extra Comfort seats in the Main Cabin on board Hawaiian Airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliners
The Extra Comfort seats in the Main Cabin on board Hawaiian Airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

ROBERT FERGUSON/Courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines

Later this year, Hawaiian will begin flying its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, of which the airline has ordered 12 to be delivered through 2027. The most fuel-efficient plane in the Hawaiian fleet — and the airline's flagship aircraft — the Dreamliner will introduce a new business-class cabin dubbed Leihōkū, which means "lei of stars." This cabin will have 34 lie-flat seats with doors, above which is a simulated sky that includes stars at night, paying homage to the Polynesian wayfinding tradition. Throughout all cabins, the ceiling will be illuminated in colors matching sunrise, sunset, and soft daylight. The cabin design will also feature nature-derived elements inspired by Hawaii, like native plants and black volcanic sands.

Night in the Leihoku Suites in the Premium Cabin on board Hawaiian Airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliners

ROBERT FERGUSON/Courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines
The Leihoku Suites in the Premium Cabin on board Hawaiian Airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliners
The Leihoku Suites in the Premium Cabin on board Hawaiian Airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

ROBERT FERGUSON/Courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines

"The combination of our evocative cabin design and unparalleled service will make our 787 the most relaxing and enjoyable choice for travel to and from Hawaiʻi," Avi Mannis, chief marketing and communications officer at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a statement. "We take pride in sharing our home with our guests, and the design and details of this product truly reflect what it means to be the flagship carrier of the Hawaiian Islands."

Details in the Leihoku Suites in the Premium Cabin on board Hawaiian Airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliners

ROBERT FERGUSON/Courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines

And finally, Hawaiian is making strides toward its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The airline has agreed to purchase 50 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a lower-emission biofuel, from Gevo, Inc., with the first deliveries expected in 2029. Hawaiian has also partnered with Conservation International to allow passengers to offset their flight's carbon footprint, as well as with Jason Momoa's water company Mananalu to remove 284,000 plastic bottles annually from premium cabin service.

Hawaiian Airlines might already have a devout fan base, but with these improvements, travelers have plenty more to look forward to in the coming years.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
An Air Tahiti Nui airplane flying over an island in French Polynesia
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite International Airlines of 2023
Urban skyline of Berlin, Germany, with TV tower (Fernsehturm).
It Just Got Easier to Get to Paris and Berlin With New Flights From This U.S. Hub
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER flying over San Francisco
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Domestic Airlines of 2023
The Etihad Airways new Boeing 787 Business Dreamliner suite
This Airline Is Adding New 'Dreamliner' 787s to Its Fleet, Bringing Its Business Class to the Next Level — With Lie-flat Seats and Suite Doors
Rome, Italy
This Low-cost Carrier Just Launched a $249 Flight From New York to Rome
A photo collage of an economy airplane seat in the sky with clouds and illustrated lines
These Airlines Have the Most Luxurious Economy Seats
An aerial view of the Palma de Mallorca Cathedral and other buildings in Majorca, Spain
10 Incredible Destinations in Europe You Can Fly to Nonstop From the U.S. This Summer
A Hurtigruten’s hybrid-powered ships sails beneath the northern lights in Norway.
The Cruise Line and Airline to Choose for Eco-friendly Travel
A Qantas airplane flying through clouds and a blue sky
Qantas Is Relaunching Flights From Australia to New York This Month — What to Know
Mt. Fuji and Tokyo skyline
This Low-cost Japanese Airline Just Added a New U.S.-Tokyo Route Starting at $91 One-way
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner of the airline Norse Atlantic Airways stands at the gate before the first flight from the capital's airport BER to New York (JFK)
This Airline's Flash Sale Has Tickets to London From Miami for Less Than $200 — but You'll Have to Book ASAP
Yellow tram on the streets of Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon, Portugal
10 Easiest Places in Europe to Fly Nonstop From New York
Exterior of Singapore Airlines plane
This Airline Has Been Voted the No. 1 in the World for 27 Years in a Row
Single bed in Qatar Q-suite
I Took 119 Flights Last Year, and These Are the Best Business-class Seats in the Sky Right Now
Flight crew holing an American flag and UK flag in front of a Norse Atlantic Airways airplane
It Just Got Easier to Get to London With These 2 Routes Out of Florida
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Serves Drinks on a Hawaiian Airlines Flight to Celebrate His Water Brand — See the Fun Video