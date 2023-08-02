Hawaiian Airlines Has Flights to Paradise for As Low As $119 for a Limited Time

The discounted flights to Honolulu, Kona, and more are valid for fall travel.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023
Scenic view of palm trees on field against sky during sunset, Honolulu, Hawaii
Photo:

Hojin Kim/Getty Images

Travelers looking to extend their summer can now treat themselves to a trip to Hawaii this fall thanks to these major discounts.

Hawaiian Airlines' "Switch Up Your Surroundings" fare sale, is offering discounted one-way airfares to and from many popular destinations in Hawaii — with fares starting at $119

Some of the biggest deals on the one-way fares include:

  • San Francisco to Kona for $119
  • Los Angeles to Kahului for $119
  • Seattle to Honolulu for $150
  • Austin to Honolulu for $220
  • Boston to Kona for $246

The current promotional offer’s terms and conditions reveal that many of the deals are for the fall, with the range starting in mid-September, and ending in mid-October, and there is not a specific duration for the sale overall, and the discount ticket prices are limited in quantity.

For example, the flights from San Francisco to Kona have travel dates between September 5 and October 4, whereas the Seattle to Kona has travel dates between August 29 through October 5. 

The options listed are available in Hawaiian Airlines Main Cabin Basic fare class, which includes one free carry-on bag, and a personal item, but does not include advance seat selection, priority boarding, or the ability to earn bonus miles. The basic fare is also restrictive in changes or cancellations, so travelers should carefully review the full terms and conditions before booking. 

“We are now offering a full range of fare options to our guests on these routes with the addition of the best-value Main Cabin Basic product in the industry – one that combines our lowest fares with our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality, including complimentary meals and in-flight entertainment, delivered in the comfort of our modern fleet,” Hawaiian Airlines Senior Vice President of Revenue Management Brent Overbeek said in a statement when the Main Cabin Basic product was announced in 2021. 

Hawaiian Airlines recently shared that their flights have been 90.4% full, which is the highest amount for the time period and region since 2017, according to the earnings announcement.

Hawaiian Airlines was recently named the "Best Domestic Carrier" in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Looking out an airplane window as the airplane takes off from Mykonos, Greece
This Travel Site Is Giving Away Free Flights Every Weekday in August — How to Enter
Grand canal on sunny day in Venice, Italy
UNESCO Recommends Adding Venice to Its 'In Danger' List — Here's Why
This Major U.S. Airport Just Banned the Sale of Plastic Water Bottles — What to Know
Sunrise in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
This Low-cost Airline Is Celebrating Its New Route to Puerto Rico With $99 Flights — but You'll Need to Book Soon
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX-8 on a tarmac
Southwest Just Launched Its First-ever BOGO 50% Off Sale — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Black family enjoys the beautiful beach in St. Augustine, Florida
Florida Has 10 Beaches With Some of the Best Air Quality in the U.S. — and California Has 10 Too
Drink at the Dead Rabbit in NYC
The Team Behind This Trendy NYC Bar Is Opening a New Train-themed Pub in Moynihan Station
A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft, launches from Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on August 10, 2021 in Wallops Island, Virginia.
NASA Will Launch a Rocket to the ISS Tonight — and It May Be Visible From a Dozen States
A a321 Frontier Airlines airplane in flight
Frontier Just Launched a Monthly Unlimited Flight Pass — and It's Discounted for a Limited Time
Southwest Airlines airplanes sitting at their airport gates
Southwest Is the Latest Airline to Cut Back on Midweek Flights — Here's Why
People sitting along the River Seine by the Pont Alexandre III in Paris, France
Paris Will Soon Allow Swimming in the Seine for the First Time in Over 100 Years
Phoenix, Arizona skyline at dusk
It Just Got Easier to Get to Mexico From This West Coast Hub
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Were Stranded at an Airport for Hours — See the Makeshift 'Bedroom' They Built
The main pool by the beach at Kona Village
This Hawaiian Resort Used to Be an Off-grid Celebrity Haven — and It Just Reopened After 12 Years
A Frontier Airlines airplane on an airplane tarmac
Score Flights to Orlando, Las Vegas, More for As Low As $19 With Frontier's Latest Sale — but You'll Have to Book Soon
An illustration of an open passport with stamps
Europe Will Roll Out an Entry Fee and Visa Requirement Next Year — How Much It Will Cost, How to Apply, and More