Hawaiian Airlines Has Flights to Paradise for As Low As $119 for a Limited Time

Travelers looking to extend their summer can now treat themselves to a trip to Hawaii this fall thanks to these major discounts.



Hawaiian Airlines' "Switch Up Your Surroundings" fare sale, is offering discounted one-way airfares to and from many popular destinations in Hawaii — with fares starting at $119



Some of the biggest deals on the one-way fares include:



San Francisco to Kona for $119

Los Angeles to Kahului for $119

Seattle to Honolulu for $150

Austin to Honolulu for $220

Boston to Kona for $246

The current promotional offer’s terms and conditions reveal that many of the deals are for the fall, with the range starting in mid-September, and ending in mid-October, and there is not a specific duration for the sale overall, and the discount ticket prices are limited in quantity.



For example, the flights from San Francisco to Kona have travel dates between September 5 and October 4, whereas the Seattle to Kona has travel dates between August 29 through October 5.



The options listed are available in Hawaiian Airlines Main Cabin Basic fare class, which includes one free carry-on bag, and a personal item, but does not include advance seat selection, priority boarding, or the ability to earn bonus miles. The basic fare is also restrictive in changes or cancellations, so travelers should carefully review the full terms and conditions before booking.



“We are now offering a full range of fare options to our guests on these routes with the addition of the best-value Main Cabin Basic product in the industry – one that combines our lowest fares with our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality, including complimentary meals and in-flight entertainment, delivered in the comfort of our modern fleet,” Hawaiian Airlines Senior Vice President of Revenue Management Brent Overbeek said in a statement when the Main Cabin Basic product was announced in 2021.



Hawaiian Airlines recently shared that their flights have been 90.4% full, which is the highest amount for the time period and region since 2017, according to the earnings announcement.

Hawaiian Airlines was recently named the "Best Domestic Carrier" in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards.

