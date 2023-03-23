Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Reopens More Trails After Mauna Loa Eruption

The National Park Service reopened the Mauna Loa Trail this week from the trailhead near Mauna Loa Lookout all the way to the Red Hill Cabin.

Published on March 23, 2023
The Red Hill Cabin on the Mauna Loa Trail in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park
Photo:

Courtesy of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park 

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has reopened more trails following the eruption of the world’s largest active volcano.

The National Park Service reopened the Mauna Loa Trail this week from the trailhead near Mauna Loa Lookout all the way to the Red Hill Cabin. The trail and backcountry wilderness above the cabin “remain closed due to hazards from the eruption.”

“Although USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory downgraded the status of the worldʻs most massive volcano to Green/Normal last week, serious hazards remain in closed areas particularly near recent flows and vents,” the NPS wrote in a statement, adding a warning that “The steep, 7.5-mile (12.1 km) hike from Mauna Lookout to Red Hill Cabin… is not for everyone. Know your limits.”

Hikers on the Mauna Loa Trail in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

Courtesy of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park 

Above the Red Hill Cabin, the NPS warned “significant sections” were covered in new lava, thin layers of solidified lava could potentially collapse, and localized pockets of volcanic gas and particles may remain.

The Mauna Loa volcano erupted in November for the first time in nearly 40 years, forcing Southwest Airlines to issue a travel advisory. Overall, Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843, averaging one eruption every five years.

This latest eruption ended on December 10, according to the NPS.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which sits on the Big Island, requires visitors to pay an entrance fee. Last year, the park started allowing people to purchase a digital pass up to six months in advance. The park also expanded its footprint last year with a more than 16,000-acre Pōhue Bay addition that includes Hawaiian cultural sites and habitats for endangered animals.

In addition to Mauna Loa, the Big Island also features several other volcanoes, including Mauna Kea, which is a National Natural Landmark and is actually taller than Mount Everest if measured from its base beneath the Pacific Ocean. Mauna Kea last erupted about 4,500 years ago, according to the NPS.

