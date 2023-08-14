The Aftermath of Maui Wildfires: Airlines Waive Fees and Travelers Are Advised Not to Visit

“Vacation travel to West Maui is strongly discouraged for the near future," the Hawaiian Tourism Board warned in a statement.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Published on August 14, 2023
Fire damage is seen on Saturday August 12, 2023 in Lahaina, HI
Photo:

Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

As the rescue and recovery effort continues in the aftermath of wildfires that swept portions of the island of Maui, the local tourism board and airlines are asking travelers to reconsider their travel to the island. 

“Vacation travel to West Maui is strongly discouraged for the near future. Visitors in West Maui have largely heeded the call to leave the island. About 46,000 people have flown out of Kahului Airport since Wednesday,” the Hawaii Tourism Authority shared in a news release.

This urgent request comes as the death toll of those killed in the fire tragically rose to 96, marking it as the deadliest wildfire in the United States in over a century, according to The Associated Press.

A similar message is being sent from Hawaiian Airlines, which is encouraging travelers to reconsider traveling to Maui. 

“Due to the ongoing wildfires on Maui, an emergency proclamation has been issued in the State of Hawaii, and all non-essential travel to Maui is strongly discouraged,” Hawaiian Airlines shares on their homepage.

Hawaiian Airlines is also offering travel waivers, and rebooking assistance to passengers with travel plans to the affected area. The airline is asking for people to postpone calling the telephone numbers unless they have immediate needs to help accommodate urgent concerns.

American Airlines is waiving change fees for flights to Hawaii (Honolulu, Kahului / Maui, Kona, and Lihue / Kauai) for travel between August 9 through August 18. 

United Airlines has also issued a travel advisory for travel to Maui between August 11, 2023 and August 31, 2023 for tickets purchased before August 9, 2023. 

Delta Air Lines has provided a travel waiver for flights to Maui between August 9, 2023 through August 20, 2023 with rebooking by August 31, 2023. 

Hollywood actor and Hawaiian native Jason Momoa also shared a stern post on social media with a photo that said “DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI”. 

“Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply," Momoa wrote in the caption of the post. "Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need,”

For those looking to provide assistance or support to victims and people affected by the wildfires, the Hawaiian Tourism Authority has set up the Maui Strong website which provides resources and organizations seeking support, and also the latest news and emergency information for those affected. Travel + Leisure has also compiled a list of organizations to donate to.

