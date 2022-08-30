Hawaii Just Saw the Highest Number of Visitors In One Month Since January 2020

More than 900,000 travelers visited Hawaii in July, representing the most monthly visitors to head to the Aloha State since before the pandemic in January 2020.

In total, 919,154 travelers visited at least one of the Hawaiian islands in July, according to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). That was a 92.4% recovery from July 2019 and a record during the post-pandemic era.

“Our destination management work will continue to focus on educating visitors about traveling within our islands in a manner that is mindful, as we seek to balance the economic vitality of our industry with the health of our natural environment and the well-being of our communities,” Hawaii Tourism Authority President and CEO John De Fries said in a statement. “Travelers from around the world… have come to know and appreciate that Hawaii is indeed a special place where dreams do come true.”

Most visitors who arrived in July came from the West Coast of the United States, followed by the East Coast. All visitors arrived by air.

When it came to international travelers, most arrived from Canada, followed by Japan. But while just over 23,000 Japanese tourists visited in July 2022 (and most of them were repeat visitors to the state), that was significantly lower than before the pandemic when more than 134,000 Japanese tourists visited in July 2019.

Other international travelers included visitors from Guam, the Philippines, Europe, Latin America, and more.

Oahu, where Honolulu is located, was the most popular of the islands with more than 491,000 visitors in July, followed by Maui, which saw more than 304,000 visitors. Kauai, known as the “Garden Isle,” saw the fewest visitors with just over 138,000 travelers coming in July.

Overall, June, July, and December tend to be the busiest months to travel to Hawaii, while December through May is the best time to spot humpback whales off the islands.

