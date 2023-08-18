Hawaii Gov. Says Travelers Can Visit Unaffected Parts of Maui, Rest of State, Amid Wildfire Recovery

As Hawai’i continues to rebuild from the devastating and deadly wildfires that swept through the western region of Maui, the state’s leadership is encouraging travel to the other islands and even parts of Maui that were not affected by the wildfires.



In a news conference this week, Hawaii’s Gov. Josh Green and its tourism board advised travelers that they're still welcome to visit the other islands of Hawaii.



“Like we saw in the pandemic, decisions we made can affect everyone across the islands. So what we’re saying now is travel should not be to West Maui. But the other parts of Maui are safe,” Green said at the press event.



Green added that the rest of the state is safe for visiting, and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority advised visitors to follow the procedures provided by the Governor as well.



The Tourism Authority advised that visitors should not visit Lāhainā “as the search and recovery efforts continue”, but did encourage travelers to visit the following areas of Maui including:

Kahului

Wailuku

Kīhei

Wailea

Mākena

Pāʻia

Hāna



The State of Hawaii has set up the Maui Strong website which provides the latest news updates and resources for those affected by the wildfires. Tourists should monitor official government websites and check with their airline for the latest updates on traveling throughout Hawaii.

Travel + Leisure has also compiled a list of additional relief organizations to donate to.



Following the wildfires tragic devastation, there was a vocal push on social media from celebrities and organizations encouraging people not to visit Maui. The newly updated guidance from the state provides clarification that visitors are welcome to certain areas of Maui, and the other islands.



In a report “Benefits of Hawaii’s Tourism Economy,” the Tourism Authority shared that over 10 million people visited Hawaii, and spent $17.75 billion in 2019. This brought in over $2 billion in state tax revenue for the state.

