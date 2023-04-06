As Hiking in Hawaii Sees 50% Increase, a Visitor Fee for Parks and Trails Looms

The actual amount of the fee is still up for debate.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023
Aerial of the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve in Oahu, HI
Westend61/Getty Images.

It may soon cost tourists to visit the gorgeous parks and hiking trails on the islands of Hawaii thanks to a bill being considered by state lawmakers.

The measure would charge travelers a fee to buy a license to visit a state park, forest, hiking trail, or other state natural area by establishing a visitor impact fee program. 

The actual amount of the fee, however, has been up for debate. While the Senate passed a version of the legislation that set the fee at $50, the House Finance Committee last week deleted the actual dollar amount, The Associated Press reported.

“All I want to do, honestly, is to make travelers accountable and have the capacity to help pay for the impact that they have,” Gov. Josh Green — who himself campaigned on the idea of all tourists paying a $50 fee to enter the state — said earlier this year, according to the AP. “We get between nine and 10 million visitors a year, (but) we only have 1.4 million people living here. Those 10 million travelers should be helping us sustain our environment.”

The push for a fee comes as the number of visitors hiking has increased by 50 percent over the past decade, State Rep. Sean Quinlan, who chairs the House Tourism Committee, told the AP. And those travelers are seeking out more and more off the beaten path locations. 

“It’s not like it was 20 years ago when you bring your family and you hit maybe one or two famous beaches and you go see Pearl Harbor. And that’s the extent of it,” Quinlan said. “These days it’s like, well, you know, ‘I saw this post on Instagram and there’s this beautiful rope swing, a coconut tree…’ All these places that didn’t have visitors now have visitors.” 

Most state parks in Hawaii are currently free, but some do require reservations and a fee. Last year, Diamond Head State Monument on the island of Oahu introduced a reservation system for out-of-state visitors in the hopes of reducing hiker congestion. The fee to enter the park is $5 per person and $10 per vehicle.

Hawaii isn’t alone in wanting to impose a fee for visitors. Thailand, for example, plans to start collecting fees from tourists this year. Similarly, the city of Venice also wants to charge day-trippers to come.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The black sand beach of Waianapanapa State Park on Maui
How to Plan the Perfect Multi-island Trip to Hawaii
Aerial shot of coastline on Kauai
How to Make the Most of Your Trip to Kauai — State Parks, Epic Surfing, and the Largest Limestone Cave in Hawaii Included
Sunrise at Mount Rainier in Mount Rainier National Park, Washington
12 Most Stunning National Parks in the U.S.
Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii
12 Affordable Vacations for Couples on a Budget
The calm ocean water lagoon at Hilton Hawaiian Village with palm trees lining the beach at sunset.
4 Tips for Accessible and Inclusive Travel in Hawaii, According to a Traveler With a Disability
Exterior view of Montage Kapalua Bay
How to Plan the Perfect Hawaii Honeymoon, According to Experts
Haleakala National Park, Makahiku Falls, Maui, Hawaii
Maui vs. Kauai: Which Hawaiian Island Is Better for You?
Phantom Ship Reflects In The Blue Waters Of Crater Lake in summer
10 Places Where You Can See the Bluest Water in the U.S.
Trail to Makapu'u Point Lighthouse, Oahu, Hawaii
The Best Hikes in Hawaii Through Rain Forests, Volcanoes, and Secret Beaches
Aerial view of Andaz Maui At Wailea Resort
10 Dreamy Maui Resorts for the Ultimate Hawaiian Vacation
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
The Ultimate Hawaii Packing List
The Ultimate Hawaii Packing List
A road running through the Sequoia Trees in Redwood National Park, California
This National Park Has the World’s Tallest Trees — Plus Beaches, Fern-lined Canyons, and Great Camping
Pool with ocean view at Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection
15 Warm-weather Getaways to Help Travelers Escape the Cold
Aerial view of Cape Coral, Florida
9 Best Places to Live in Florida, According to Real Estate Experts
People using smartphone on Barcelona street, Spain
11 Rookie Mistakes to Avoid on Your First Trip to Europe