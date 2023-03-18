These Flip-flops Have Traveled With Me Everywhere From Patagonia to Portugal — and They’re Only $6

Despite the fact that I’ve been writing about travel for the past decade and am on the road at least half the month, I struggle packing for most trips. It’s not the clothing I’m overthinking — it’s the shoes. I run through every possible scenario and occasion — will there be a hike? Sauna? A last-minute beach party with the most stylish people in town? And I stare at my shoe collection, wondering how I’ll fit everything into my carry-on. But there is one pair of shoes I know will be in the front pocket of my suitcase for every trip: my Havaianas Slim Fresh Flip-Flop sandals.

Growing up in South Florida, flip-flops were as essential as sunscreen (my first job was even at a PacSun, so I’m well versed in all the surf sandals). Now that I’m living in Paris making a living travel writing, I’ve tested all the popular brands and have splurged on the designer rubber sandals du jour, but I keep coming back to the same style of slim Havaianas. They come in handy for the beach, spa, shower, and beyond — and they’re up to 58 percent off at Amazon right now in select colors.

Havaianas Women's Slim Fresh Flip-Flop

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $6 (originally $23)

The 100 percent rubber sandal is synonymous with Brazil — where it’s been made since the 1960s — and is known for its simple, rice-patterned sole (a nod to the first design inspired by thin, Japanese zori rice straw sandals) that’s super grippy on most any surface. I’ve found these sturdy waterproof sandals are lightweight enough to throw into any travel or beach bag (they weigh a mere 5 ounces) and hardly take up any in my overnight bag or carry-on.

Of course they’re my number one beach pick, but I’ve been surprised to see just how versatile these sandals are. When I spent 21 days on a cruise to Antarctica, I wore these around the ship every day. When I was island hopping around Greece last summer, I donned these on the ferry and poolside at resorts. They’ve gone with me paddle boarding around Portugal’s Algarve region, on expeditions in Patagonia, to safari lodges in South Africa, and hammams in Istanbul.

Havaianas Women's Slim Fresh Flip-Flop Review

Travel + Leisure / Lane Nieset

These flip-flops feature a super-soft cushioned insole and non-slip tread, and the brand is also known for their vibrant, poppy patterns. Amazon has them in more than 50 colors from women’s size 4-12. I alternate between a neutral shade like black and a pastel, rainforest print that surprisingly goes with everything — patterned dresses, jumpsuits, gym clothes, you name it. 

Havaianas Women's Slim Fresh Flip-Flop

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $34

It’s no wonder more than 15,000 Amazon reviewers have given the sandals five-star ratings. One shopper declared these are “the gold standard for flip-flops.” Another customer added that “living in a year-round sunny climate, I almost wear no other shoes,” and “these are the most supportive flip-flops I’ve found.”

Some flip-flops take some breaking in before they’re comfortable, but Havaianas instantly feel like they’re molded to your feet. “Love wearing these,” wrote one reviewer. “Took the dog on a half-hour walk and no blisters or discomfort,” concluding that they’re the “best flip-flops ever.” 

Havaianas Women's Slim Fresh Flip-Flop

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $6 (originally $30)

The most common complaints about flip-flops are the straps causing blisters or breaking, but I’ve kept the same pair for years and have hardly seen any wear and tear, despite using them as an alternative to sneakers while running around a new city or taking a coastal trek in the South of France, where I split my time. And Amazon customers agree. One reviewer said, “They haven’t caused me any blisters or irritation, and they are comfy enough to run around with on the beach. You definitely get what you pay for with these, in a good way.”

Despite how many pairs of sandals I’ve acquired over the years, whether they be the Bottega Veneta slides that are currently having a moment or cutout leather Greek Zeus+ Dione beauties I found on sale one summer in Athens, they don’t compare to my trusty Havaianas. While they’re a slim fit, I find they’re true to size. One shopper even said “the slim feel better.” Another reviewer, who has high arches and arthritic feet, reported that “these are the most comfortable, ever.”

Havaianas Women's Slim Fresh Flip-Flop

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $34)

I’d like to pretend I’m one of those travelers who is pragmatic, never overpacks, and only brings items that serve a purpose. But, dear readers, I am not one of these people I admire for their streamlined suitcases with one pair of practical footwear they can wear straight from a run to dinner. I may only have a carry-on, but that suitcase has a few footwear staples to make any outfit look put together — even if said outfit is hiking gear. But my Havaianas are the one pair of shoes I know will make the final edit while packing.

With non-slip tread ensuring your feet are secure whether you’re in the rain, spa, or trekking along a rocky coastline (this happens more than you’d think), these are sure to become your suitcase staple like they’ve become mine. If I’m not evidence enough, just listen to the thousands of customers giving the classic Havaianas Slim Fresh Flip-Flop sandals a five-star review. And add a pair (or two) to your cart before they sell out at this low price.

