This Super Easy Stretch Can Fix a Tight Back After a Long Flight, According to a Celebrity Trainer

If a long flight or car ride leaves you with an back ache, this celebrity trainer has the remedy for your next trip.

Harley Pasternak, trainer to the likes to Jessica Simpson, Eva Mendes, and more, recently posted a stretch demonstration on Instagram to help alleviate any back pain post flight.

“If you’ve been sitting in the car for too long, you’ve been sitting at your desk for too long, you’ve been on a long flight, [and] your lower back bugs you,” Pasternak shared. “Here’s one of the main reasons your lower back is bugging you — it’s because your hip flexors are tight.”

The fitness guru then went on to demonstrate what he calls his “surefire way” to release your hip flexors, which he said will “give you some lower back relief.”

To start, Pasternak says to lay on your belly close to a couch (a chair will likely work too, just make sure it’s heavy enough not to tip over). Next, scooch your knees as close to the couch as possible, and put your feet on top of the couch.

“You’re going to kick down into the couch and put your hands under your shoulders, with your elbows against your ribs in a cobra position,” Pasternak continued. “As you kick your feet down, you’re going to push up, and you’re going to feel a stretch all the way from your knees to your hips, and feel that relief all through your hip flexors, the front of your quads, all the way to your lower back.”

According to Pasternak, it’s best to do five sets of this move, holding in the cobra pose for five to 10 seconds at a time.

“I’m telling you, not only will it help your lower back feel way better, you’ll probably be four or five inches taller, guaranteed,” he said.

Though he may be joking about the change in height, he certainly isn't joking about the importance of stretching.

"I’m sure you’ve heard, sitting is the new smoking. And that applies for so many reasons, including metabolic, and orthopedic," Pasternak shared with Travel + Leisure. "When you sit for an extended period of time, your hip flexors are in the shortened position, and when you finally get up stand and walk, those shortened hip flexors pole on your lower back, and can lead to biomechanical modifications, including back pain, and a shortened stride when you walk."

As for other stretches that may help after a long trip, Pasternak additionally shared with T+L,

"I like going from a cobra to a child pose when I’m finally off the plane and somewhere that has a clean floor. That spine extension followed by the saddle traction of the child pose, really feels good."



Go ahead and try both poses after your next flight. Who knows, you may even stand a little taller.

