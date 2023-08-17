Travelers Are Using This Spacious Backpack As Their Carry-on for International Travel — and It’s Only $35

With a vacation on the horizon, you may be starting to think about how you’re going to pack your wardrobe and essentials while successfully avoiding checked bag fees. A rolling carry-on may work for some travelers, but there’s something to be said for luggage that allows you the luxury of keeping your hands free. That’s right, a travel backpack.

If you’re ready to make the switch from traditional luggage or are simply looking to add a spacious personal item to your lineup, the shockingly spacious and incredibly durable Hanples Extra Large Travel Backpack is currently on sale at Amazon starting at just $35. Not only will you be able to easily carry a coffee and your important travel documents through the airport, but it may also even give your trusty carry-on a run for its money.



Amazon

This easy-to-carry, spacious carry-on backpack is one of the best travel hacks for vacationing without ever checking a bag. The expandable pack is made with a durable waterproof polyester material that will protect your items even during the worst weather, and features a cushioned laptop compartment as well as one spacious primary pocket for your clothing and other necessities.

The Hanples Extra Large Travel Backpack is actually the perfect size to function as your personal item while flying, and can easily slide under the seat of most commercial airlines. Not to mention the multitude of pockets (including a lined pocket for wet or dirty clothing) ensure you’ll have plenty of space to bring along your essentials without paying to check a bag. This backpack even unzips like a suitcase to create the most organized packing experience possible, allowing you to optimize your space with care.

Not only is this backpack spacious, but it even boasts several additional features that will streamline your travels and help to eliminate stress along the way. A multifunctional port at the side of the bag makes room for a portable charging cable so you can safely charge your phone hands-free while moving around the airport. Plus, the cushioned shoulder straps of this bag can be tucked into the pack, allowing it to be carried like a briefcase via the convenient handles at the top and side of the bag. The back of the bag is also fitted with an anti-theft pocket that’s the ideal place to store your phone and passport for safe keeping while traveling through busy areas.

Amazon

Travelers can agree that this backpack has transformed their experience from the airport to their accommodations, with one shopper noting that they “never check luggage” regardless of how long their trip is, and this backpack was able to fit everything they needed for a “7-day trip to the Caribbean” with ease. It even “fit perfectly under the seat” of their plane, despite it being “packed to the brim.” Another customer called it their “new best friend for traveling,” touting the multitude of compartments and durability of the bag as its highlights. In fact, they conceded that it’s the “perfect personal item for flights.”

A rolling suitcase isn’t for everyone, and one shopper admitted that they “purchased this to use as a carry-on bag instead of checking a larger bag,” and the backpack was “able to fit everything” they needed and was “great for airplane travel.” They also shared that they liked how the “backpack straps can be stored in the bag,” because it made it easier to tuck into the overhead compartment. Plus, the bag is ideal for keeping track of your items on the go as well, with one customer revealing that the elastics straps affixed to the inside of the backpack kept their stuff “from moving around too much,” effectively making it easier “to stay organized.” They even went as far as to call it their “new favorite travel item.”

Amazon

Between keeping track of a rolling suitcase, a personal item, and your important travel documents, one of the biggest stressors of traveling is juggling far too many things while you’re rushing to make your flight. If you’re ready to make the foray into hands-free adventures, the Hanples Extra Large Travel Backpack will provide the space to pack everything you need for your trip with the convenience of storing it all on your back. From short weekend getaways to longer excursions, this spacious carry-on backpack — which is now on sale at Amazon starting at $35 — is the perfect companion for stress-free travel.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $35.

