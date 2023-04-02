Shoppers Say This Comfy Sweatshirt Is One of the First Things They Always Pack for Trips — and It’s Only $11

Regardless of the season, forecast, or your destination, it’s rare to find a traveler that isn’t sporting a comfy sweatshirt of some sort on a flight. If you’re in need of a new go-to plane layer (or just want to give your travel wardrobe a refresh for spring), you can trust that you’ll be in good hands with the Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Sweatshirt.

Not only is it an Amazon best-seller with more than 117,300 five-star ratings, but it’s also arguably one of the most affordable pieces of clothing that you’ll find at the retailer. Thanks to a massive 40 percent markdown, you can get the Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Sweatshirt starting at just $11.But, you’ll have to act fast since we don’t know when this deal will expire!

To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $18)

Low price tag aside, you'll still want the Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Sweatshirt in your rotation for its cozy construction, which is made with a soft cotton-polyester blend and has a relaxed fit that instantly wraps you in comfy fleece. But, it still manages to be incredibly breathable and lightweight, so you don't have to worry about things getting too sweaty when you're making your way through the airport and on your flight.

This also makes it a great layering piece, especially if you'll need to bundle up when you land at your destination. If its comfiness and affordability haven't won you over yet, you'll be delighted to learn that the Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Sweatshirt is built to last thanks to its durable design, which features sturdy ribbed fabric along the crewneck, cuffs and hem to help it hold its shape. Double-needle stitching at the neck and armholes also boosts its quality and strength.

And, you'll quickly see that you'll get more use out of the Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Sweatshirt than your average hoodie or zip-up. Between its comfy fit, lived-in look, and versatile color range (there are 17 options to choose from), you can wear it for any occasion. It's perfect for laidback itinerary items like sightseeing and grabbing lunch, or you can play on its sportiness and bring it along for hikes and other fitness. And, with the right pants, shoes, and outerwear, you can easily dress it up when the situation calls for it. Sizes range from S to 5XL.

Now we're starting to see why the Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Sweatshirt has so many rave reviews, especially from travelers. One shopper shared, "I bought this for a trip to Canada. It's definitely worth the price and I look forward to wearing it more in the fall. It is warm but not stuffy like some other sweatshirts I own." Another Amazon customer added, "This right here is a top-notch crewneck sweater…It looks and feels like a bed of clouds."

Chiming in, a traveler wrote, "I practically live in these during a spring trip to Chicago. They are the perfect mix of lightweight but keep you warm on those windy days." They also earned a stamp of approval from a shopper that said, "I love this sweatshirt. It is very soft, warm, and ideal for a road trip, for when you need to be comfortable; it is always one of the first pieces I have on hand."

Vouching for its quality construction, another reviewer mentioned that "you can’t go wrong with these. The cotton is thick enough and they are durable and will last a long time." And, a final jetsetter highlighted that it kept them "comfortable the entire time" they wore it on a flight.

But, don't just take their word for it; you have to try the Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Sweatshirt out for yourself. Grab one (or two!) at Amazon while they're on sale for up to 40 percent off.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $11.

