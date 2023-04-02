Shoppers Say This Comfy Sweatshirt Is One of the First Things They Always Pack for Trips — and It’s Only $11

Good luck trying to only add just one to your cart at this price.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on April 2, 2023 05:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

hanes mens sweatshirt $13 tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Regardless of the season, forecast, or your destination, it’s rare to find a traveler that isn’t sporting a comfy sweatshirt of some sort on a flight. If you’re in need of a new go-to plane layer (or just want to give your travel wardrobe a refresh for spring), you can trust that you’ll be in good hands with the Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Sweatshirt

Not only is it an Amazon best-seller with more than 117,300 five-star ratings, but it’s also arguably one of the most affordable pieces of clothing that you’ll find at the retailer. Thanks to a massive 40 percent markdown, you can get the Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Sweatshirt starting at just $11.But, you’ll have to act fast since we don’t know when this deal will expire! 

Hanes Men's EcoSmart Sweatshirt

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $18) 

Low price tag aside, you'll still want the Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Sweatshirt in your rotation for its cozy construction, which is made with a soft cotton-polyester blend and has a relaxed fit that instantly wraps you in comfy fleece. But, it still manages to be incredibly breathable and lightweight, so you don't have to worry about things getting too sweaty when you're making your way through the airport and on your flight. 

This also makes it a great layering piece, especially if you'll need to bundle up when you land at your destination. If its comfiness and affordability haven't won you over yet, you'll be delighted to learn that the Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Sweatshirt is built to last thanks to its durable design, which features sturdy ribbed fabric along the crewneck, cuffs and hem to help it hold its shape. Double-needle stitching at the neck and armholes also boosts its quality and strength. 

Hanes Men's EcoSmart Sweatshirt

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $18) 

And, you'll quickly see that you'll get more use out of the Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Sweatshirt than your average hoodie or zip-up. Between its comfy fit, lived-in look, and versatile color range (there are 17 options to choose from), you can wear it for any occasion. It's perfect for laidback itinerary items like sightseeing and grabbing lunch, or you can play on its sportiness and bring it along for hikes and other fitness. And, with the right pants, shoes, and outerwear, you can easily dress it up when the situation calls for it. Sizes range from S to 5XL. 

Now we're starting to see why the Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Sweatshirt has so many rave reviews, especially from travelers. One shopper shared, "I bought this for a trip to Canada. It's definitely worth the price and I look forward to wearing it more in the fall. It is warm but not stuffy like some other sweatshirts I own." Another Amazon customer added, "This right here is a top-notch crewneck sweater…It looks and feels like a bed of clouds." 

Hanes Men's EcoSmart Sweatshirt

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $18)  

Chiming in, a traveler wrote, "I practically live in these during a spring trip to Chicago. They are the perfect mix of lightweight but keep you warm on those windy days." They also earned a stamp of approval from a shopper that said, "I love this sweatshirt. It is very soft, warm, and ideal for a road trip, for when you need to be comfortable; it is always one of the first pieces I have on hand." 

Vouching for its quality construction, another reviewer mentioned that "you can’t go wrong with these. The cotton is thick enough and they are durable and will last a long time." And, a final jetsetter highlighted that it kept them "comfortable the entire time" they wore it on a flight. 

Hanes Men's EcoSmart Sweatshirt

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $18)  

But, don't just take their word for it; you have to try the Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Sweatshirt out for yourself. Grab one (or two!) at Amazon while they're on sale for up to 40 percent off. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $11. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Sperry Womenâs Crest Vibe Sneaker tout
Travelers Say They ‘Walked for Miles’ in These Supportive Slip-on Sneakers — and They’re on Sale
Passport Cover One-off TOUT
This Protective Passport Cover Has More Than 10,000 Perfect Ratings at Amazon — and It's Only $9
Tula daily sunscreen gel broad spectrum SPF 30 Tout
I’m a Beauty Writer, and This Sunscreen Is the Only Thing That Keeps Me Sunburn-free on Vacation
Related Articles
The 10 Best Viral Amazon Products for Travelers Tout
These 12 Travel Products Have Already Gone Viral at Amazon This Year — and They Start at $10
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Members Can Score Up to 65% Off Travel Gear This Weekend — Here Are the 10 Best Deals From $6
Fashion Item Roundup Under $TK: Travel Pants
16 Affordable, Comfy Travel Pants You Can Buy for Under $50 Right Now at Amazon
Amazon Linen Pants for Travel Tout
Travelers Say These Under-$40 Linen Pants Are 'Hands Down' the Comfiest They've Worn
Travel Accessories Tout
These 15 Genius Amazon Travel Accessories Are Guaranteed to Upgrade Your Next Trip — and They’re All Under $30
Ultimate Charleston Packing List
The Ultimate Charleston Packing List
Ultimate Paris Packing List
The Ultimate Paris Packing List
Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set Tout
Even Pilots Are Impressed With This 4-piece Luggage Set — and It’s 64% Off at Amazon
AMAZON TRAVEL SWEATSHIRT UNDER TOUT
This Comfy Sweatshirt Is Going to Be Your New Favorite Travel Top — and It’s Less Than $25 Right Now
CREATMO US Women's Trench Coat Tout
This British-loved Travel Staple Is the One Thing Your Spring Wardrobe Is Missing — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Compression Packing Cubes
Flight Attendants Say These Compression Packing Cubes Are 'Life-changing for Travelers' — and They’re on Sale
Amazon Spring Tops Tout
16 Travel-ready Spring Tops From Amazon You Can Style With Anything — Starting at Just $17
Hey Dude Men's Wally Sox Funk Shoes Tout
These Lightweight Slip-on Shoes Are a Dream for Getting Through TSA — and They’re Only $34
These Are Amazonâs Most Popular Suitcases and Luggage Sets â and They Start at $70 Tout
These Are the 10 Best Luggage Deals at Amazon Right Now — and Prices Start at Just $56
Travelers Say These Trendy Water Shoes That Can Be Used for Hiking Are Even More Comfortable Than Crocs
Shoppers Say These Exceedingly Comfy 3-in-1 Water Shoes Outperform Their Crocs — and They Start at $31
tl The TK Best Amazon Sales for Travelers in March
The 106 Best Amazon Deals on Travel Gear We’ve Seen All Month Long — Up to 70% Off