This Half-marathon for Winos Takes You Through Some of Canada's Best Vineyards — With 13 Tastings Along the Route

Canada's buzziest race is more about wine-ing than winning.

By Lisa Kadane
Published on June 23, 2023
Runners dress up in fun themed outfits for Half Corked Marathon in wine country
Photo:

Lisa Kadane/Travel + Leisure

With a crisp acidity and a cold mouthfeel, the modest pour of Chenin Blanc from Road 13 Vineyards near Oliver, British Columbia, was a refreshing way to start the day.

“It pairs well with running… and breakfast!” quipped the man in charge of handing out samples of the white wine to 1,100 runners on a Saturday morning in late May.

I don’t normally drink that early, but I was “competing” in the 15th annual Half Corked Marathon, an event organized by Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country that takes place every spring in the Okanagan Valley, smack in the middle of British Columbia’s grape-growing region. Beginning at 7:30 a.m., waves of runners started jogging between rows of grapevines, stopping at 13 wine stations set up at regular intervals on a 20-kilometer (12.5-mile) route that stuck to vineyards, backroads, and a trail along the Okanagan River. 

Two runners in Star Trek themed outfits stand in a vineyard

Lisa Kadane/Travel + Leisure

This year, leisure athletes and oenophiles had traveled to the South Okanagan from across Canada; Washington state, Nevada, and D.C. in the U.S.; and as far away as Singapore. Since the race is more about wine-ing than winning, most teams dressed up in costumes that nodded to this year’s half-marathon theme: Back to the Future. 

My running mate and I — dolled up as Star Trek officers — soon overtook two lederhosen-clad couples carrying wine-steins, four mad scientists guzzling wine from beakers, and members of Marty McFly’s band shuffling along under the weight of guitars and denim vests. With superheroes slurping rosé slushies and grass-skirt-wearing guys maneuvering for mimosas, I realized I should have spent more time training my liver than my legs to prepare for this race.

“The first person who crosses the finish line will have misunderstood the purpose of the event,” warned wine ambassador and Half Corked emcee Moss Scheurkogel at the start line at Rust Wine Co

Far from a serious athletic endeavor, the untimed race is a showcase of the South Okanagan’s scenery and wines — almost 40 wineries dot the landscape between Osoyoos in the south and Vaseux Lake to the north. Sipping in the shadow of rounded mountains, next to sloping vineyards with views of sparkling Osoyoos Lake, I sampled some fine wine produced in a sunny (and hot) northern climate. I was impressed by Kismet Estate Winery’s off-dry rosé, Nostalgia Wines’ Pinot Gris patio pleaser, and Indigenous-owned Nk’Mip Cellars’ crisp Pinot Blanc. 

Indigenous winery Nk'Mip pouring samples of Pinot Blanc

Lisa Kadane/Travel + Leisure

The event’s laidback wine tasting vibe speaks to the approachable and unpretentious nature of wine touring in the valley — you can still pop in to many of the valley’s wineries without a reservation, and tasting fees rarely top $10 CAD ($7.50 U.S.) per person. On race day, Gold Hill Winery proprietor Navi Gill and Quinta Ferreira Estate Winery owner John Ferreira were handing out sipping cups at their winery’s stations and cheering runners on, while the servers at Kismet’s sample station got into the spirit by dressing up.   

Runners stop at Culmina Family Estate Winery table for wine during half corked marathon

Lisa Kadane/Travel + Leisure

Maybe it was all the wine — or the shuttle bus that drove partied-out participants 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) up the final hill — but I couldn’t believe it when we crossed the finish line three hours after setting out.

“I think booze is the main factor,” summed up my running mate, Carla Mont. “Everyone feels good when they’re done.”

Yep, that so-called runner’s high, helped along by day drinking, lasted the rest of the afternoon. Like many of the half-marathon’s repeat racers, I plan to return next year, but I might walk for wine instead.

Want to participate in 2024? Sign up for the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association newsletter to find out when the Half Corked Marathon lottery takes place, and follow @uncorkthesun on Instagram for updates.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
View of vineyards at Palmaz Vineyards
The 14 Best Wineries in Napa, According to Wine Experts
Ryan Sullivan holding a glass of wine
COVID Grounded This Airline Pilot — so He's Using His Sommelier Skills to Host Virtual Wine Tastings
Pouring white wine from bottle into glass on blurred background
The 15 Best White Wines to Buy in 2023
Scenes from Baja Wine Tours
13 Best California Wine Tours for Learning, Sipping, and Sightseeing
TranzAlpine, New Zealand
13 Most Scenic Train Rides in the World
Exterior view of building and walkway in downtown Santa Barbara
How to Have a Luxurious Day Trip in Santa Barbara for Under $100 — Beautiful Beaches, Charming Towns, and Wine Tasting Included
Santa Barbara beach surrounded by palm trees and mountains, California, USA
The Best Towns to Visit on a Road Trip Down California's Central Coast for Incredible Food, Wineries, and Hotels
Mystic, Connecticut Seaport in New London County, Connecticut
19 Best Weekend Getaways From NYC
Two photos from the Tasmania wine scene, including a close up of sparkling wine bottles, and three women at a tasting
This Island Off the Coast of Australia Is a Hidden Paradise for Sparkling Wine Lovers
Aerial view of Boundary Breaks Winery in the Finer Lakes region of New York
12 of the Best New York Wineries, From Brooklyn to the Finger Lakes
Turquoise sea of Hvar island, franciscian monastery view in Dalmatia, Croatia
11 Best Places to Travel in July
Pier at Pismo Beach, in California
This Long-overlooked California Region Has Offbeat Hotels, Stunning Beaches and Hiking Trails, and Some of the Best Wines in the West
Drone image of a public beach in northern Jamaica
25 Best Summer Vacations Everyone Should Consider in 2023
Boats tied up at dock in Fossil Bay, Sucia Island, San Juan Islands, Washington State
15 Affordable Weekend Getaways Around the U.S.
Springtime in Providence, Rhode Island
34 Best Things to Do in Rhode Island — From Stunning Beaches to Historic Mansions
McLaren Vale in South Australia is a wine region beautiful vineyards.
Can't-miss Places to Visit in Australia, According to Australians