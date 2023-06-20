I Live by the Beach, and This $20 Amazon Gem Is My Secret to Staying Sunburn-free All Summer

It's a game-changer, especially if you always forget to reapply your SPF.

By
Amber Love Bond
Amber Love Bond
Amber Love Bond is a Miami-based writer who covers food and beverage, travel, and other lifestyle topics for over a dozen outlets.
Published on June 20, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Amazon I Live at the Beach, and This Rash Guard Saves Me From Getting Too Much Sun Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Summer is here, and the sun is as fierce as ever. As a Miami-based travel writer, I spend most of my time at beach destinations and while I love a great tan, the hard reality is that my fair skin and the sun's strong rays don't mesh well. My family also has a history of skin cancer, so you can imagine that proper sun safety is incredibly important to me. 

Even though I’m really strict about wearing sunscreen (seriously, you should be wearing it every day, no matter what), there are still days where my agenda features an activity that might not include a shady spot to hide from the sun. When this happens, the Halcurt Women's Rash Guard Top is my saving grace, and it’s always ready to go in my beach bag. From canoeing in Tahiti to snorkeling in Aruba, this rash guard is comfortable, dries fast, and keeps me from getting sunburnt. And, it's currently up to 23 percent off.

Halcurt Women's Long Sleeve Rash Guard Swim Shirt UPF50+

Amazon 

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $28) 

Made with protective UPF 50+ fabric, this lightweight long-sleeve rash guard blocks the sun’s UVA/UVB rays, keeping your arms, chest, shoulders, and torso safe from excess sun exposure (and painful sunburns) all summer long. The moisture-wicking construction allows for enhanced breathability and helps the rash guard dry quickly so you’re not weighed down by a heavy wet shirt after a dip in the ocean or pool. And, once it's dried, you can sport it as a top to lunch or whatever else is on your agenda for the day. 

The Halcurt rash guard comes in two different styles: a hooded jacket-like option with a full front zipper and a traditional long-sleeve top; I opted for the long-sleeve variation and it’s exactly what I was looking for. It’s got a loose fit to it, so you don’t feel like you’re trapped in tight spandex. Plus, it features an adorable dolphin graphic and is available in a handful of summer-friendly colors, making it easy to match with your favorite bathing suits. Sizes range from S to 2XL. 

As I mentioned before, the Halcurt Women's Rash Guard Top makes an excellent travel companion. Last year, I spent some time exploring the islands of French Polynesia and my itinerary included several adventures on the ocean and lagoons on traditional sailing canoes — which offer absolutely no shade or coverage. Luckily, this rash guard kept me cool and covered without needing to apply sunscreen every hour. But, it also comes in handy on everyday beach days and other outdoor excursions, especially ones that involve water activities. 

Halcurt Women's Long Sleeve Rash Guard Swim Shirt UPF50+

Amazon 

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $28) 

Though I consider the Halcurt Women's Rash Guard Top a hidden gem, it has racked up plenty of five-star ratings, with several shoppers raving over how it saves their skin when out in the sun for long periods of time. One reviewer shared that it was “better than expected,” stating it was super soft, quick-drying, and lightweight, while another customer said it was “just what I needed” and mentioned “the color is lovely and it’s true to size.” In fact, a shopper was happy to report that they came back from Jamaica with no sunburn for the first time after making this purchase: "I always seem to end up burned, no matter how much sunscreen [I use]. I put on but this really helped… It dries super easily, is very lightweight and is comfy in the pool." 

From going on long walks on the beach to snorkeling and spending time on boats, the Halcurt Women's Rash Guard Top offers unmatched protection from the sun. Make sure to grab one at Amazon while it's on sale for up to 23 percent off. If you think about it, that's quite a deal once you consider how much money you'll be saving on sunscreen.

Halcurt Women's Long Sleeve Rash Guard Swim Shirt UPF50+

Amazon 

To buy: amazon.com, $20 

If you’re still on the hunt for a rash guard to keep you safe this summer, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered — literally and figuratively. Here are five other top-rated options, including one that’s Kate Bosworth's favorite

More Women's Rash Guards at Amazon:

Tsla Men's UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Rash Guard

Amazon TSLA Men's UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Rash Guard, UV/SPF Quick Dry Swim Shirt

Amazon 

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $20) 

Ewedoos Women's UPF 50+ Rash Guard

Amazon Ewedoos Rash Guard for Women, Sun Protection Clothing SPF

Amazon 

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $25) 

Deerose Women's Printed UPF 50+ Rash Guard

Amazon Deerose Women UPF 50+ Rash Guard Printed Swim Shirts Surf

Amazon 

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $30) 

Roxy Women's Beach Classics Long-Sleeve Rash Guard

Amazon Roxy Women's Beach Classics Long Sleeve Rashguard

Amazon 

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $40) 

Hurley Women's 2-Pack Zip Rash Guard Set

Amazon Hurley 2-Pack Zip Rash Guard for Women, Long Sleeve Women's Rash Guard

Amazon 

To buy: amazon.com, $40

