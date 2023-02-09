These $25 Yoga Pants With Pockets Are Comfy Enough for All-day Travel

We all have our go-to outfits for airplane travel. Mine is the good ol’ leggings-and-a-T-shirt combo. I find that the right leggings provide just enough support but all the buttery-soft stretch necessary for in-flight comfort — but like I said, they have to be the right leggings that allow total freedom of movement. Amazon has a number one best-selling pair of yoga pants that fit the bill and are only $25. Jackpot!

Gym People Yoga Pants have won the hearts of more than 35,000 fans who happily gave them five-star ratings, with one calling them “a dream for travel,” that are “comfy” and “move with you,” adding “the side pocket for my phone and passport make for great hands-free [movement] through the airport.” Yes, you read that right: these leggings have side pockets that are so deep, they fit a reusable water bottle — plus, there’s a hidden pocket inside the waistband that’s great for easy access to something small, like AirPods or your luggage key. They’re almost like having extra hand luggage.



Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $25

As for the construction, this pair has it all: a high waist for light tummy support, a spandex-polyamide fabric that’s incredibly soft and gentle on your skin, and the all-important four-way stretch, the gold standard for yoga pants that lets you move freely. Even the crotch is specially designed to reduce rubbing and chafing — Gym People has truly thought of everything. And these $25 yoga pants are even slimming, which is kind of the cherry on top of an already divine deal.

You’ll love that Gym People Yoga Pants come in both full and capri lengths in sizes XS to XXXL as well as more than three dozen colors and patterns, from basic black and other solid colors to designs like marble and camo, so your airport style will be on point. “They feel so comfortable that I wore them on my seven-hour plane ride,” attested one devoted customer. Another called them, “neutral and comfortable for all-day travel,” and noted that they’re smooth and thin enough to wear under a pair of snow pants.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $25

But it’s not just the airplane these yoga pants are ideal for. It’s any kind of travel, including train rides and car rides. “I wore these on a road trip and they were super comfortable in the car and looked great,” wrote one shopper who gave them a perfect review. Oh, and don’t forget they’re great for getting off the bus — the struggle bus, that is. “I’ve been on the struggle bus of trying to find squatproof plus-size leggings. I have found them,” wrote one fan of these yoga pants.

Even self-proclaimed yoga pants experts love Gym People Yoga Pants. “I consider myself a black legging connoisseur, and these are fantastic,” one happy shopper wrote. “Definitely a new fave and will order more. They are a perfect ‘thickness’ for any weather, are squat-proof, suck you in, have pockets, and no sheen.” And according to shoppers, this pair beats out their popular name-brand yoga pants, too. “Way better than Fabletics yoga pants,” one reviewer exclaimed. “They are exactly like my Lululemon leggings but much cheaper,” another shared.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $25

The multitasking Gym People yoga pants are the one and only pants you’ll need for your trip, from the moment you board the plane to your mid-day adventure to a nearby hiking trail to the moment you hit the pillow — and beyond. And at only $25, you could probably tote along two pairs for good measure. Don’t sleep on a deal like this — instead, sleep in these dream leggings and be ready to go when it’s time to land.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $25.

