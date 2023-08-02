You Can Book Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito, California Home on Airbnb — But You Have to Act Fast

Meditation, beauty treatments, and delicious meals are included.

Published on August 2, 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow's guesthouse exterior with covered patio in a garden
Photo:

Stephen Paul

Gwyneth Paltrow is inviting you to her house for a sleepover. Yes, you. 

Paltrow officially listed her guest house in Montecito, California on Airbnb for a very special one-night stay for two guests on Sept. 9. And she promises it’s an escape that will leave you more relaxed than when you came. 

“My Montecito home is my sanctuary for respite and mental clarity,” Paltrow writes on the Airbnb listing. “Whether you’re seeking a place for unexpected connection or for well-deserved solitude and reflection, when you come to stay, I hope you’ll get as much joy out of the home as I do.” 

Gwyneth Paltrow's guesthouse living area and kitchen

Stephen Paul

Paltrow adds that every aspect of the home is “carefully curated by yours truly,” including its calming, neutral-toned decor, all-marble bathroom with gleaming gold fixtures, the inviting living room with plush couches, the fully stocked kitchen, its outdoor dining space, and the cozy chaise lounge chairs lining the gorgeous pool. 

Gwyneth Paltrow's guesthouse bathroom with marble tub and window

Stephen Paul

The stay includes a few extras that one would expect from a host like Paltrow, like a guided transcendental meditation session and a spa day with all her favorite beauty essentials. (Specifically, she called out her brand’s award-winning Exfoliating Instant Facial along with its new “delicious-smelling shampoo and conditioner to revive you from literal head to toe.) There are also kitchen-inspired meals — Paltrow just notes to please let her know of any allergies! — and a goodie bag filled with presents you can take home. 

Gwyneth Paltrow's guesthouse pool and gardens

Stephen Paul

Those hoping to book the home can request to book on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. PST. at airbnb.com/goop. But, again, be ready to act fast, as this is a one-night-only affair. 

Oh, and as an excellent host, Paltrow will be on hand when you arrive. “I’ll be there to greet you upon your arrival,” she wrote, “and ensure you have all the necessities for a comfortable and rejuvenating stay.” 

