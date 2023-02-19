This Under-the-radar Beach Destination in Alabama Has All the Perks of a Florida Escape With None of the Crowds

Along the Gulf of Mexico, cozied up against the Florida-Alabama state line, travelers will find an underappreciated southern beach destination: Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama. Together, the two cities are an under-the-radar, low-key region of the south boasting the same white sugar-sand beaches and spectacular outdoor space as the Florida panhandle — with significantly fewer crowds. The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach area is a tranquil region with a moderate climate (that means warm temperatures and sun-soaked skies year-round) and crystal clear blue-green water.

Spend a peaceful night at The Lodge at Gulf State Park, which is on the shores of the 6,150-acre Gulf State Park and blends into the natural environment as if it has always been a part of the landscape. Upon spending time in Gulf State Park, travelers will discover that locals are extremely passionate about protecting this environment and are eager to educate visitors on preserving the land and wildlife.



The lodge is a proud leader in the Sustainable Tourism movement (the building is constructed partially from recycled materials, and trash on-site is sorted into livestock feed, compost, recycling, or waste, among many other environmentally friendly initiatives). Further, on-site activities focus on using the natural environment respectfully, whether that's taking Sandcastle University's classes to become an expert sand sculptor, or exploring 28 miles of nearby hiking and biking trails (the lodge, of course, offers complimentary bike rentals for guests).

Visitors can dive deeper into learning about the natural environment and how to protect it at the Nature Center, which sits on the RV Campground of the park as a “living museum." The center offers visitors the chance to see and learn about native wildlife like baby alligators, turtles, and snakes, among other animals. Plus, a longtime planned project, The Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism & Sustainability, a new facility that opened in response to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, will soon begin construction and offer environmental education programs at Gulf Shore City schools and within the state park.

Just a few minutes drive from the Gulf State Park area, visitors can explore the town of Orange Beach — which is a larger, more urban-feeling city. And yet, it's still not nearly as crowded as nearby Florida panhandle beach destinations.

Here, visitors can enjoy classic water excursions, like boating from the Orange Beach Marina, or spend time on land shopping and dining at The Wharf, an outdoor entertainment center with a Ferris wheel, escape rooms, arcades, a 10,000-seat amphitheater, and another marina.

Dine at spots like the elegant Fisher's Upstairs, serving fresh-caught Alabama seafood in full view of the yachts floating in the Gulf of Mexico. Or, plan a rowdier night out at the nearby landmark Flora-Bama roadhouse bar, which is known for serving one of the best “Bushwackers” in the south (a blended, frozen rum drink that tastes like a boozy milkshake and packs a punch).

Whether setting home base as Orange Beach or in Gulf Shores, a trip to this vibrant, welcoming, and underrated southern region will be a relaxing and fun-filled experience to remember.