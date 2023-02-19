This Under-the-radar Beach Destination in Alabama Has All the Perks of a Florida Escape With None of the Crowds

Alabama's Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have all the appeal of a Florida panhandle beach town, with none of the congestion.

By
Molly O'Brien
Molly O'Brien headshot
Molly O'Brien
Molly O'Brien is a Los Angeles-based journalist who writes and edits for a variety of international travel and lifestyle outlets. When she's not writing or traveling, she enjoys outdoor adventures like hiking and visiting local coffee shops and craft breweries.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 19, 2023
The beach during sunrise at Gulf Shores & Orange Beach in Alabama
Photo:

Courtesy of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism

Along the Gulf of Mexico, cozied up against the Florida-Alabama state line, travelers will find an underappreciated southern beach destination: Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama. Together, the two cities are an under-the-radar, low-key region of the south boasting the same white sugar-sand beaches and spectacular outdoor space as the Florida panhandle — with significantly fewer crowds. The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach area is a tranquil region with a moderate climate (that means warm temperatures and sun-soaked skies year-round) and crystal clear blue-green water.

A fishing boat in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach in Alabama

Courtesy of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism

Spend a peaceful night at The Lodge at Gulf State Park, which is on the shores of the 6,150-acre Gulf State Park and blends into the natural environment as if it has always been a part of the landscape. Upon spending time in Gulf State Park, travelers will discover that locals are extremely passionate about protecting this environment and are eager to educate visitors on preserving the land and wildlife.

Beach view from The Lodge at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores & Orange Beach in Alabama

Courtesy of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism

The lodge is a proud leader in the Sustainable Tourism movement (the building is constructed partially from recycled materials, and trash on-site is sorted into livestock feed, compost, recycling, or waste, among many other environmentally friendly initiatives). Further, on-site activities focus on using the natural environment respectfully, whether that's taking Sandcastle University's classes to become an expert sand sculptor, or exploring 28 miles of nearby hiking and biking trails (the lodge, of course, offers complimentary bike rentals for guests).

Gulf State Park Nature Center in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach in Alabama

Courtesy of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism

Visitors can dive deeper into learning about the natural environment and how to protect it at the Nature Center, which sits on the RV Campground of the park as a “living museum." The center offers visitors the chance to see and learn about native wildlife like baby alligators, turtles, and snakes, among other animals. Plus, a longtime planned project, The Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism & Sustainability, a new facility that opened in response to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, will soon begin construction and offer environmental education programs at Gulf Shore City schools and within the state park.

Beach in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach in Alabama

Courtesy of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism

Just a few minutes drive from the Gulf State Park area, visitors can explore the town of Orange Beach — which is a larger, more urban-feeling city. And yet, it's still not nearly as crowded as nearby Florida panhandle beach destinations.

The shops at The Wharf at Gulf Shores & Orange Beach in Alabama

Courtesy of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism

Here, visitors can enjoy classic water excursions, like boating from the Orange Beach Marina, or spend time on land shopping and dining at The Wharf, an outdoor entertainment center with a Ferris wheel, escape rooms, arcades, a 10,000-seat amphitheater, and another marina. 

Exterior of Fishers in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach in Alabama

Courtland William Richards/Courtesy of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism

Dine at spots like the elegant Fisher's Upstairs, serving fresh-caught Alabama seafood in full view of the yachts floating in the Gulf of Mexico. Or, plan a rowdier night out at the nearby landmark Flora-Bama roadhouse bar, which is known for serving one of the best “Bushwackers” in the south (a blended, frozen rum drink that tastes like a boozy milkshake and packs a punch).

Whether setting home base as Orange Beach or in Gulf Shores, a trip to this vibrant, welcoming, and underrated southern region will be a relaxing and fun-filled experience to remember. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Aerial view of Pier 60 and Clearwater Beach
These Unexpected Florida Destinations Are the Perfect Wellness Escape in Any Season
The coastline along South Florida in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
15 Best Family Beaches in Florida
Aerial view of tro beach in the sunny afternoon. Juanillo beach, Dominican Republic.
29 Best Tropical Vacations Around the World
Sunset on South Padre Island Beach in Texas
The Best Texas Beaches for Every Kind of Traveler
Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii
12 Affordable Vacations for Couples on a Budget
Gordes, Provence, France
The 14 Most Beautiful Places to Retire Abroad
Rendering of exterior of Montage Healdsburg
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021
Sunrise over Great Smoky Mountains National Park
25 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Sedona, Arizona at sunset
20 Most Beautiful Small Towns in the U.S.
South Beach, Miami, Florida
9 Best Beach Towns in Florida
Biltmore Estate in winter
13 Best Places To Go in the Winter, From Ski Resorts to Sunny Beaches
Pursell Farms
Hotels to Book for a Trip to Alabama
People enjoy the beautiful beach in early morning at Dauphin Island
This Often-overlooked Island in Alabama Has Beautiful Beaches, Historic Attractions, and Charming Small-town Vibes
Las Vegas, aerial view at dusk of the The Strip
20 Birthday Trip Ideas for Every Type of Traveler
Huatulco, a coastal area located in the state of Oaxaca (Mexico) where the foothills of the Sierra Madre del Sur mountains meet the Pacific Ocean.
This Underrated Mexico Destination Is Set Across 9 Bays — With Laid-back Beach Towns, Bioluminescent Waters, and Charming Hotels