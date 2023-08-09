This Underrated Italian City Has UNESCO-listed Monuments and Delicious Food and Wine

From Florence and Rome to Positano and Capri, Italy is home to many must-visit destinations. Of course, the beautiful European country also has a plethora of less-visited spots ranging from charming hilltop villages to postcard-perfect coastal escapes. While Ravenna isn’t quite a hidden gem, it’s certainly not a requisite stop on most tourist routes either — and this charming northeastern Italian city provides many reasons for travelers to take a detour from Bologna for a few days. Located close to the Adriatic coastline of Emilia-Romagna, the former capital of the Western Roman Empire brims with history and beautiful, diverse architecture that reflects the many groups who have occupied the city over the years. Besides UNESCO-listed monuments and eye-catching mosaics, visitors can look forward to genuine hospitality and superb food and wine.

To help plan an incredible trip to this heritage-steeped destination, we talked to three local experts to get the inside scoop on all the best things to eat, sip, and see in Ravenna, Italy.

Best Hotels in Ravenna

Casa Gugù

“Situated in the city center close to the medieval leaning tower, Torre Civica, Casa Gugù derives its name from the Countess Augusta Rasponi del Sale, known as Gugù, who lived in a nearby noble building and dedicated her entire life to the people in need,” explains ToursByLocals’ Ravenna-based guide Cristiana Zama. “It’s a wonderful bed-and-breakfast that’s completely renovated but still retains historical charm.”

M Club

One of the top-rated places to stay in Ravenna, M Club bills itself as a deluxe B&B. Past guests remark about the hospitality and how the mix of paintings, antiques, floral wallpaper, exposed ceiling beams, and family keepsakes add so much charm and character. It’s also well positioned in the historic heart of Ravenna, just a stone’s throw from San Vitale Basilica and Galla Placidia.

Villa Santa Maria Foris

For a lovely stay in the center of Ravenna, ToursByLocals’ Ravenna-based guide Silvia Giogoli suggests booking Villa Santa Maria Foris, a boutique hotel with 11 individually designed rooms. “It’s decorated in a very ornate style with chandeliers and exclusive fabrics and features a gorgeous leafy courtyard.”

Hotel Palazzo Galletti Abbiosi

Tucked inside a historic noble residence opposite Basilica di Sant'Apollinare Nuovo, Hotel Palazzo Galletti Abbiosi stands out as a comfortable, convenient, and affordable overnight option in Ravenna. “The courtyard, a chapel, and beautiful ceilings with frescoes are really special,” says Zama.

Best Things to Do in Ravenna

Mausoleo di Galla Placidia

Of all the UNESCO-listed monuments in the city, Mausoleo di Galla Placidia should absolutely be at the top of your list. “It’s a beautiful example of early Christian architecture: humble and simple on the outside but preserves so much richness on the inside,” explains Francesco Antonelli, a Ravenna-based guide with Imago Artis Travel. “Every centimeter of the interiors is ornamented with precious mosaics illuminated by a soft, mystical light that brings out the indigo shades of the starry sky of the entrance vault.”

Dante's Tomb

After many years of exile, Dante Alighieri arrived in Ravenna in 1318. It was here that he composed “Paradiso,” the third and final part of his “Divine Comedy.” When the Italian poet passed away, rather than send his remains back to Florence, the Franciscan friars entombed him in a small mausoleum next to the Basilica of San Francesco.

Basilica di Sant'Apollinare Nuovo

“Widely regarded among the most interesting churches in the region, Basilica di Sant'Apollinare Nuovo tells the story of a chaotic and turbulent history between the 5th and 6th centuries BC,” explains Antonelli. It was erected by Ostrogothic king Theodoric the Great in the 6th century and was later converted into a Catholic church. Inside the UNESCO site, find historic mosaics depicting religious scenes.

Basilica di San Vitale

One of Ravenna’s most emblematic sites and an enduring example of early Christian Byzantine art and architecture, the UNESCO-protected Basilica di San Vitale is a 6th-century church that’s well worth visiting to admire the octagonal exterior and the colorful mosaics that adorn the interior.

Dimensione Mosaico

Mosaics are such an important part of the artistic heritage of Ravenna, and visitors can learn about this long-standing tradition in a hands-on way. Classes at Dimensione Mosaico teach participants of all ages the proper techniques to create beautiful works of art.

Best Restaurants in Ravenna

Antica Trattoria al Gallo 1909

A long-standing, family-run culinary institution in Ravenna, Antica Trattoria al Gallo 1909 continues to draw crowds with its typical Romagna cuisine that celebrates local ingredients and warm atmosphere with a mix of homespun hospitality and antique decor.

Osteria del Tempo Perso

The menu at Osteria del Tempo Perso changes every two months, and you can expect seasonal dishes, artfully prepared whenever you visit. The regional wines and cozy, romantic feel add even more local flavor to the experience.

Ca' de Ven

“I never get tired of dining at Ca' de Ven,” raves Antonelli. “Set inside a 15th-century building with frescoed ceilings near Dante's Tomb, the restaurant serves many traditional local recipes and makes an excellent piadina, the typical flatbread of Romagna. All the wine comes from the region.”

L’Acciuga Osteria

“Set in the city center, close to Porta Adriana, L’Acciuga Osteria is a delicious fish restaurant helmed by Chef Matteo Salbaroli (after stints in Miami and Sydney, he returned home to Ravenna). You can taste quality anchovies (hence the name), and I always look forward to the fresh catch of the day,” says Zama.

Trattoria Ristorante Al Rustichello

Bright yellow walls contribute to the cheerful atmosphere at Trattoria Ristorante Al Rustichello, a family-run favorite restaurant that’s been around since 1987 and carries on local culinary traditions. “The highlight of any meal here is the fresh-made pasta that’s served directly from the pan,” says Antonelli.

Best Wineries Near Ravenna

Tenuta Uccellina

Drive 25 minutes outside the city to find Tenuta Uccellina, a winery founded on a strong belief in the potential of traditional Romagna grapes. Hand-harvesting the native vines and minimal-intervention winemaking allow the magic of Mother Nature to shine in each bottle.

Azienda Agricola Randi

Founded at the end of World War II, Azienda Agricola Randi has been a foundational winery in the region for decades. Over the years, it’s grown to cover almost 63 hectares of vineyards that grow trebbiano, longanesi, malbo gentile, chardonnay, sauvignon, famoso, and centesimino grapes.

Zinzani Vini

A bit further from Ravenna, Zinzani Vini is a family-run business that invites visitors to tour the estate, learn about small-scale production methods, and enjoy winemaker-led tastings paired with local products like meat and cheese in an idyllic setting surrounded by the rolling hills of Romagna.

How to Get There

Ravenna sits just over an hour outside of Bologna, the capital of the Emilia-Romagna region. Direct trains and buses run between the two cities, but you may want to rent a car so you can drive to places outside the city, including the above wineries.

