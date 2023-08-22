Tucked away in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, a small Georgia town hides an alluring secret: award-winning wineries and tasting rooms that offer local, regional, and international wines and spirits. With a thriving wine culture and a picturesque backdrop of mountains and foothills, Dahlonega, Georgia, is a pleasant escape to somewhere surprisingly unexpected.

Home to eight wineries, a dozen wine-tasting rooms, and a new surge of craft breweries and distilleries, Dahlonega is a thriving destination for in-the-know wine and spirits enthusiasts, without any of the pomp or circumstance. And while Dahlonega’s wineries are what draw many, recent hotel renovations and updates from local businesses — combined with unparalleled views of the North Georgia mountains — are showing visitors that this humble town packs quite a punch with some big-city amenities.

Home to many notable cities like Atlanta, Savannah, and Augusta, Georgia is no stranger to towering buildings and busy streets brimming with life. However, there’s something about the state’s smaller, lesser-known towns that elicit nostalgia in a way that bigger metropolises simply can’t. With just 7,000 residents, the city of Dahlonega is rather small in population, but larger-than-life with history, culture, and good old Southern hospitality.

A significant player in the Georgia Gold Rush of the 1800s, Dahlonega played a pivotal role in shaping both the region’s history and future. Today, visitors can explore this quaint mountain town and its preserved architecture, now layered with new traditions and updated attractions that add even more appeal for an enticing long weekend getaway.

One particular business in Dahlonega’s historic district that’s making notable changes is 27 on Park, a luxury boutique bed and breakfast that focuses on minimalist design and cozy amenities. Its updates go beyond delivering just the ultimate guest experience: its team is expanding into corporate retreats, wedding receptions, and has plans for a restaurant on property.

“The outside of the property presents really well — very modern mountain minimalistic — but the rooms don’t quite match," said the bed and breakfast’s new owner, Michelle Kennedy, who came on board in July of 2023. “We saw an opportunity to really bring it to life, to have a vision of what the property was meant to look like all along: organic, modern luxury.”

27 on Park’s renovations are set to take place in early 2024, and, once complete, will offer visitors an indulgent, bespoke experience. Major renovations — like installing new wide-plank oak floors, crown molding, and high-end furniture — and smaller-scale upgrades like luxury bedding and high-end toiletries are all thoughtfully planned to bring quality amenities to guests.

Above all, the one thing that remains steadfast is the humble, small-town kindness that is woven into the fabric of this tiny city. “As a business owner, we have felt extremely welcome to the area,” Kennedy says. “The Southern hospitality that they talk about is really 100% true — it’s refreshing to feel like we’re always being supported.”

And while hospitality is key, award-winning wines don't hurt either. Dahlonega’s vibrant wine culture feels like the meeting of two distinct worlds: one steeped in history and nostalgia, the other, a modern-day vacation destination.

“People from all walks of life come here and enjoy the fabulous views that we have,” says Chaddwick McKeen, front of house manager at Montaluce Winery and Restaurant. “It’s an amazing place to work … the views and the venue itself are just so spectacular.”

McKeen is not exaggerating: Montaluce’s impressive Tuscan-style vineyard sits on 400 stunning acres of land. While it’s not Italy, there are clear parallels in the architecture, landscape, and wine — without the price tag of a flight to Europe.

You’ll find that Montaluce’s wine pairs nicely, too, with the cuisine offered at its newest sibling restaurant, Trattoria di Montaluce. Located next to the vineyard, Trattoria di Montaluce serves up authentic Italian cuisine, featuring housemade pastas, cheeses, and pizzas in an open-concept dining room designed around the kitchen’s brick ovens. “Our chef is absolutely phenomenal,” McKeen says of Clint Johnston, chef de cuisine. “We have an open kitchen, and it’s just top-notch. When you mix amazing wine, an amazing venue, with amazing staff and culinary selections … it’s very magical.”

Montaluce is just one of eight wineries located in Dahlonega’s hidden wine country where visitors can toast with a view. Newly opened distilleries, breweries, and even a meadery are proof that Dahlonega, once rich in gold, is now rich in innovation and spirit.

McKeen says it's the north Georgia mountains, above all, that draw visitors in: "It’s the scenery and the people that make it something very special.”

Here's everything you need to know before taking a trip to Dahlonega, Georgia — America's Best Small Wine, Beer, and Spirits town of 2023 — including what to drink, where to stay, what to do, and how to get there.

Wine, Beer, and Spirits

Montaluce Vineyards

Montaluce Vineyards is “where farm meets wine,” offering its visitors wine tastings with beautiful vineyard views in a Tuscan-inspired atmosphere. Using sustainable winemaking practices, this winery is committed to preserving the land while crafting award-winning wines. Its sibling restaurant, Trattoria di Montaluce, is farm-to-table and conveniently located next to their vineyard.

Wolf Mountain Vineyards and Winery

Wolf Mountain Vineyards and Winery is a 30-acre estate with award-winning wines and stunning vineyard views. Guests can savor meticulously crafted vintages, “Napa-style” wine tastings, and enjoy Sunday brunch at the Vineyard Café.

Kaya Vineyard and Winery

Kaya Vineyard and Winery was one of the first — and largest — vineyards to operate in the Dahlonega area and, because the vineyard sits atop a 1,600-foot elevation ridge, it boasts incredible panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With its commitment to sustainable practices and world-class wine offerings of classic European, Italian, and American varietals, Kaya Vineyard is proud to be known as the largest independent supplier of grapes in the Southeast, receiving over 50 awards for its craft.

Etowah Meadery

Etowah Meadery crafts exquisite meads in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Veteran-owned and operated, this meadery offers both traditional meads and creative blends, made only with the finest honeys, fruits, and spices. With 24 taps and a large tasting room, it’s a charming destination and allows its visitors a unique, educational experience.

52 West Brewing

Opened in December 2022, 52 West Brewing is an independent regional craft brewery and prides itself on the concept of “farm to pint,” where every ingredient is right on property. Here, they raise cattle and grow hops and fruit for their unique, flavorful brews.

Big Creek Distilling Co.

Big Creek Distilling Co. offers tours of its distillery, where a range of spirits including bourbon, whiskey, gin, and moonshine are produced. The distillery is family-owned and operated and prides itself on small-batch, handcrafted spirits.



The Best Times to Visit

Dahlonega is a year-round destination with activities to enjoy in every season. Summers are hot and humid, but perfect for outdoor activities like kayaking or tubing down the Chestatee River. Hikers will enjoy more than a half-dozen waterfalls, all accessible by trails that require varying skill levels.

Fall is especially beautiful, with 360-degree views of dramatic, vivid colors of autumn. “Leafers,” or leaf peepers, travel from all over to see the fiery display of fall in the Blue Ridge mountains, but Dahlonega doesn’t just stop at breathtaking autumnal landscapes. Festivals are abundant: Gold Rush Days are held every October to celebrate Dahlonega’s discovery of gold and raise money to support the needs of Lumpkin County residents with art and craft exhibitions, food vendors, and a parade; Dahlonega Trail Fest is celebrated every September with outdoor events including hiking, canoeing, and backpacking around the Appalachian Trail.

Winter in Dahlonega is cold, but not freezing. The chance of snow is relatively rare, with an average of about three inches of snowfall per year. While many outdoor activities like kayaking and tubing are closed for the winter, cozying up by the fire and sipping hot chocolate — or a nice glass of red from a nearby winery — can be just as lovely a way to spend a trip.

Springtime in Dahlonega announces itself in the form of bright-yellow daffodil fields and mild temperatures. In addition to picturesque landscapes, spring brings open-air concerts and festivals, such as the The Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival that occurs every May.

Things to Do

Red Oak Lavender Farm

Red Oak Lavender Farm is one of the largest Lavender Fields in Georgia and grows over 4,000 lavender plants. This five-acre farm also grows dahlias, zinnias, and tulips and offers a variety of lavender products.



Dahlonega Butterfly Farm

Dahlonega Butterfly Farm sits on over five acres of rolling hills, with an array of native plants and wildlife that’s just minutes away from downtown Dahlonega. The farm features a 760-square-foot butterfly conservatory, as well as an outdoor caterpillar habitat.



Consolidated Gold Mine

Consolidated Gold Mining Company offers an underground gold mine tour that takes guests 200 feet underground to learn more about the discovery of gold in Dahlonega in the 1800s, and the opportunity to pan for gold yourself — if you’re feeling lucky.



Where to Stay

27 on Park

27 on Park is an upscale luxury bed and breakfast located in the Historic Square of downtown Dahlonega. Everything, from light fixtures to the sheet threadcount, is designed to feel indulgent yet welcoming. New ownership has brought many new projects to the property, and renovations will be complete for guests by spring of 2024.

The Limelight Inn

The Limelight Inn is minutes from downtown Dahlonega and operates similarly to an Airbnb, meaning there is no check-in desk or on-site staff. However, each room has its own private desk overlooking the scenic forest landscape, and home-cooked breakfast is available Friday through Sunday mornings in the main hospitality buildings.

Dahlonega Resort and Vineyard

Dahlonega Resort and Vineyard offers a tranquil place to retreat and rejuvenate, with 72 acres of property to explore, relax, and unwind. With amenities like yoga classes, a spa, and fine dining, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy your mountain getaway.

Where to Eat

Spirits Tavern

Spirits Tavern is a farm-to-table restaurant with many locally sourced ingredients and humanely raised, hormone-free meats. All dressings, sauces, breading, and drink syrups are made in-house, and burger alternatives are offered for those looking to forego meat.



Reen’s Bratzeit & Biergarten

Reen’s Bratzeit & Biergarten is a family-owned and operated restaurant serving authentic German and Swiss Specialties, as well as German beer and wine.



Picnic Cafe and Dessertery

Picnic Cafe and Dessertery is a quaint cafe that specializes in homemade desserts, using family recipes passed down from the owners.

Where to Shop

No. 3 Vintage

No. 3 Vintage is located in the heart of the Historic District of Downtown Dahlonega and focuses on vintage antiques and furniture, with over 3,000 square feet of eclectic items that change every week.

The Humble Candle

The Humble Candle is a mom-and-pop shop specializing in all-things fragrances: candles, luxury bath and body products, and soaps, all hand-poured in their little corner shop.

Crown and Bear

Crown and Bear is a British-inspired gift shop featuring stationery, kitchenware, and linens by designers from all over the U.K.



How to Get There

Driving to Dahlonega is the most convenient and flexible option, especially if you are coming from nearby cities or states. The town is accessible via several major highways: from Atlanta, GA: Take GA-400 North until its end, and then follow signs to Dahlonega. From Chattanooga, TN: Take I-75 South to I-575 North, which becomes GA-5 North, and then follow signs to Dahlonega.

If you’re looking to fly in, the closest airport to Dahlonega is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), which is approximately 90 miles south of Dahlonega. From the airport, you can rent a car and drive to Dahlonega using the directions mentioned above. Other nearby airports include Chattanooga (CHA) (77.6 miles), Knoxville (TYS) (88.5 miles), and Asheville (AVL) (103.5 miles).

