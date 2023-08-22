America's Best Small Beach Town Is an Old Florida Gem With Crystal-clear Waters and a Scenic Bike Path

While the state of Florida welcomes nearly 140 million visitors each year, only a small portion of them make their way to serene Gasparilla Island and its main town, Boca Grande, an upscale yet down-to-earth community on the Gulf of Mexico that’s just the right amount of sleepy (except when it comes to its role as “Tarpon Capital of the World”).

In the words of Nikki Heimann, manager of The Pink Pony — an island-favorite ice cream shop opened in 1988 by her grandfather — the stoplight- and franchise-free community is “like stepping back in time.”

“Our beaches are stunningly clean and our water is usually clear and sparkling, with a bountiful variety of sea life,” she says. “A big allure is game fishing in our deep-water pass for tarpon. We have two well maintained historical lighthouses with a museum and state park on the south end, and a smooth bike path that runs the whole length of the island, so many people enjoy renting a golf cart or bicycle to spend the day cruising around. It’s a great place to visit if you’re looking for peace, tranquility, and quiet time.”

Beyond its looks, Boca Grande is resilient — along with much of Southwest Florida, especially Sanibel and Captiva Island to the south, it was devastated by Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

“Although we had a speedy recovery compared to many places affected by the hurricane, there is still quite a ways to go on a full recovery,” Heimann admits. The Pink Pony reopened soon after the storm, but other establishments were not so fortunate. “Many iconic features of our landscape are gone forever. Everyone around here has their story and struggle that they’re going through. We are just thankful we didn’t get washed out.”

Back in action, Boca Grande remains a captivating place to visit — a tranquil respite from the frenetic pace of our modern world (and many parts of Florida) with a beachy, small-town allure all its own. Plan to get around by golf cart, bike, or your own two feet.

Nikki Heimann, The Pink Pony It’s a great place to visit if you’re looking for peace, tranquility, and quiet time. — Nikki Heimann, The Pink Pony

Ben Krut/Getty Images

The Best Times to Visit

Like many beach towns in Florida, Boca Grande is a seasonal destination.

“Most people enjoy coming to the island during our busy ‘social season’ when the town is bustling with activity and the Florida sunshine is a delightful reprieve from the winter snow up north,” Heimann says. This period lasts from approximately Thanksgiving to spring break.

“Then we roll into tarpon season, when the fishing families come to town and enjoy the island through summertime,” she continues. “Many downtown businesses close during August and September, so that’d be the time to come if you like to sweat in solitude.”

While mid- to late summer is a crowd-free, quieter time in Boca Grande, you may have trouble securing a stay, as the Gasparilla Inn closes annually from mid-July to early October. However, other hotels stay open, and there are assorted vacation rentals available.

When planning a visit to Florida, keep in mind that hurricane season lasts from June 1 through Nov. 30 each year, so there’s always a chance of storms during the summer and fall.

Getty Images

Things to Do

As one might expect of America’s best small beach town, the best things to do in Boca Grande are in, around, or on the water or beach; namely, fishing, shelling, boating, beaches, and biking.

While there’s plenty to entertain the activity-fueled traveler, Heimann says the No. 1 thing she recommends to visitors or first-timers to Boca Grande is not so much an activity but an experience: enjoying a sunset on the beach. (But sunset’s not a bad time to squeeze in an activity, either: “It’s even better from a paddleboard in the Gulf,” she says.)

Still, to get the most from your trip to Boca Grande, you’ll want to fit in a few adventures, like climbing the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse (known locally as the “range light”) or heading to Gasparilla Island State Park for swimming, snorkeling, fishing, shelling, and picnicking. Keep an eye out for the tarpon that often jump and roll in the deep waters of Boca Grande Pass.

Need more tarpon time? Go during the annual World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament, a tradition dating back to the early 1980s with thousands of dollars of prize money on the (literal) line.

For the perfect way to spend a day seeing it all — Gasparilla Island is only seven miles long and a half-mile across its widest point — pedal the 6.5-mile Boca Grande Bike Path and stop at points of interest like the stunning Banyan Street, Boca Grande Historical Society, historic Whidden’s Marina, and pretty-in-pink Johann Fust Community Library. Then get out on the water: Heimann recommends kayaking around the old railroad trestles on the north end of the island. “Glass Bottom Rentals has clear kayaks and guided tours,” she advises.

If you’re lucky, try to score an invite to nearby members-only Useppa Island; otherwise, a day trip to Cayo Costa should scratch the island-adventure itch. It’s accessible only via boat or kayak, with a ferry service available from several mainland locations.

Courtesy of The Gasparilla Inn & Club

Where to Stay



While there are only a few accommodation options in Boca Grande, they run the gamut from primitive (camping in nearby Cayo Costa State Park) to luxurious.

Gasparilla Inn & Club

For old Florida at its finest, look no further than The Gasparilla Inn & Club, which strikes the perfect balance between ritzy and relaxed. The Inn has a variety of accommodation options, from rooms and suites in The Main Inn to private cottages and two- to four-bedroom villas. Guests can take part in a range of activities, from golf to croquet, tennis, fitness classes, adventure rentals, shopping, the spa, lounging the day away at the The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club, or dining at one of the Inn’s four eateries. Be sure to pack with the Inn’s dress code in mind.

Boca Grande Hotel

Formerly known as The Boca Grande Resort, the Boca Grande Hotel is a quaint hotel option on the north end of Gasparilla Island next to Uncle Henry’s Marina and Kappy’s Market. Amenities include an outdoor pool, free parking, beach towels and loungers (note that the closest public beach access is three miles away), and a guest laundromat.

The Palmetto Inn

A sister to the Boca Grande Hotel, The Palmetto Inn is located in the Downtown Boca Grande Historic District and just a short walk from the beach. Built in 1900 as a private residence, it’s now a charming seven-suite inn offering the lowest in-season rates on the island.

The Innlet on the Waterfront

Located on the waters of the Boca Grande Bayou, The Innlet on the Waterfront is an unfussy charmer with 20 waterfront efficiencies and 13 courtyard-facing rooms. Other amenities include a pool, on-site restaurant serving breakfast and lunch, and charcoal grill, plus a boat ramp, 28 boat slips, and boat trailer parking if you BYOB (Florida-speak for bring your own boat).

Courtesy of The Gasparilla Inn & Club

Where to Eat and Drink

Gasparilla Inn restaurants

Guests of the Gasparilla Inn will be delighted to find that its eateries are some of Boca Grande’s best. Don’t miss the Inn’s elegant main dining room (open for breakfast and dinner), the casual Pink Elephant (open for lunch and dinner), or the atmospheric BZ’s, where the public and Inn guests alike can enjoy beverages and snacks (from midday to late-night) with views of the fifth green of The Gasparilla Golf Club and Charlotte Harbor. The Beach Club is another favorite for poolside beverages and lunch but is reserved for Inn guests and members only.

The Temptation Restaurant

For Boca Grande at its most authentic, locals say The Temptation Restaurant serves the freshest seafood in town. With house signatures, mouthwatering daily specials, and an impressive wine list, you can’t go wrong with dinner and drinks here.

Scarpa’s Coastal

Sister to the beloved, family-owned Scarpa’s Italian in Lakeland, Scarpa’s Coastal serves fresh Florida seafood with an Italian flair, plus an extensive wine menu with bottles imported from Napa Valley and Italy. Patrons rave about the crab cakes, pasta, and chicken dishes.

Eagle Grille and Miller’s Dockside at Boca Grande Marina

The Boca Grande Marina is home to two restaurants, Eagle Grille and Miller’s Dockside. At Eagle Grille, you’ll find a quieter setting with second-floor waterfront views, while Miller’s Dockside has a sports bar atmosphere right on the water. Both serve fresh coastal cuisine.

Outlet Restaurant

For a refreshing change of pace, head to The Outlet Restaurant on the Boca Grande Bayou and watch for manatees as you dig into breakfast or lunch.



3rd Street Bistro

Tropical drinks and Boca Grande charm await at 3rd Street Bistro, where the dinner menu offers a little bit of everything, from local seafood dishes to pasta, sandwiches, and salads.



Sisters Restaurant

It’s not a beach vacation unless you go out for pizza at least once, and Sisters Restaurant is the place to do it. This homey spot offers classic Italian comfort foods indoors or out — and, yes, it really is owned by twin sisters.

The Pink Pony

What’s a beach vacation without a (daily) stop for ice cream? The best place to grab a sweet treat is The Pink Pony — it’s the kind of hometown ice cream shop that used to rent VCRs and DVDs, develop photo film, and rent out golf carts, bicycles, and kayaks.

Today, visitors can continue this generations-old Boca Grande tradition and stop in for hand-dipped Amish ice cream, sorbets, specialty sundaes, shaved ice, all-fruit smoothies, açaí bowls, and coffee drinks made to order plus snacks, beer, wine, bagged ice, and retail merchandise. And don’t miss Tortuga, the outdoor walk-up window serving authentic Mexican food behind the storefront.

Where to Shop

You’re not in Boca Grande to hit the mall. Instead, stop by local shops such as Fugate’s — “a classic island gift store that has a little bit of everything,” according to Heimann — or perhaps Barbara Anne’s for a special piece of jewelry to commemorate your trip.

At the family-owned Smart Studio Art Gallery & Shop (which has another location in Maine), you’ll find stunning local art, including original paintings, prints, driftwood sculptures, gifts, and home decor. Or, if you’re in the market for light tackle or outdoorsy clothing and accessories, stop by Boca Grande Outfitters.

Samuel Foster/Getty Images

How to Get There

Aside from the private Coral Creek Airport, which is less than 10 minutes away from Boca Grande, there are several public airports nearby. The closest is Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), about an hour away, which is serviced by Sun Country and Allegiant Air with nonstop flights from about 50 cities.

There’s also Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), both of which are about an hour and a half away, and Tampa International Airport (TPA), which is about two hours away by car. Boca Grande is about 3.5 hours from both Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Miami International Airport (MIA).

No matter where you fly into, there’s just one road onto Gasparilla Island: the Boca Grande Causeway.