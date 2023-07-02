Where and How to Watch the Macy’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks This Year

The annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks are set for next week with tens of thousands of fireworks set off from barges in New York City. However those not in the city, can still enjoy.

The 47th annual show will set off 60,000 shells and effects from five barges in New York’s East River between Manhattan and Brooklyn and Queens, according to the company. The show will last 25 minutes and feature 30 different colors and shapes, including new effects for this year like a mile-wide waving flag and a sunflower ring with crackling pistil shells.

“This year’s Macy’s Fireworks celebration will be nothing short of show stopping,” Will Coss, the executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, said in a statement. “Millions of spectators come together every year to witness the spectacular performance along the East River and we are ready to deliver a high-flying, jaw-dropping fireworks display that will fill the night sky with color, light, shapes, and thunderous sound. Paired with a score featuring American classics, this year’s celebration will honor trailblazers that have forged our past, present, and future.”

The fireworks will launch at an average of 2,400 shells and effects per minute all set to music, including “The Star Bangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

And the show will pay tribute to the late Tina Turner with a golden-hued, mile-long display set to her song “The Best.”

Here's everything spectators need to know about the show and how to watch from home.

When the Show Takes Place

The annual show will start at about 9:25 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 4. A TV special will start even earlier at 8 p.m. ET (and at differing times across the country) on NBC and Peacock.

How to Watch on TV

The show will be available to watch or stream across the country as part of a two hour special on NBC and available live on Peacock. The show will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and at 7 p.m. CT/MT.

In addition to the fireworks, the show will feature appearances from stars like Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, LL Cool J, The Roots, and more.

Where to Watch in Person

The fireworks are free to watch and will be visible from parts of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. The effects will be set off from a series of five barges in the East River between East 26 St. and East 40 St.

The best viewing spots will be any area with an unobstructed view of the East River skyline in Midtown Manhattan, Greenpoint in Brooklyn, and Long Island City in Queens. Macy’s has also set up several official viewing points, including Gantry Plaza State Park in Queens, WNYC Transmitter Park in Brooklyn, and three points along First Ave. in Manhattan. The entrance on First Ave. and East 34 St. is ADA accessible.

Spectators will not be able to bring lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, coolers, or backpacks and other large bags to the public viewing locations.