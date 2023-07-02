Where and How to Watch the Macy’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks This Year

Watch the annual celebration in person or on TV.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 2, 2023
The Macys fireworks of the 4th of July view from the Brooklyn promenade.
Photo:

A6U3AD/Getty Images

The annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks are set for next week with tens of thousands of fireworks set off from barges in New York City. However those not in the city, can still enjoy.

The 47th annual show will set off 60,000 shells and effects from five barges in New York’s East River between Manhattan and Brooklyn and Queens, according to the company. The show will last 25 minutes and feature 30 different colors and shapes, including new effects for this year like a mile-wide waving flag and a sunflower ring with crackling pistil shells.

“This year’s Macy’s Fireworks celebration will be nothing short of show stopping,” Will Coss, the executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, said in a statement. “Millions of spectators come together every year to witness the spectacular performance along the East River and we are ready to deliver a high-flying, jaw-dropping fireworks display that will fill the night sky with color, light, shapes, and thunderous sound. Paired with a score featuring American classics, this year’s celebration will honor trailblazers that have forged our past, present, and future.”

The fireworks will launch at an average of 2,400 shells and effects per minute all set to music, including “The Star Bangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

And the show will pay tribute to the late Tina Turner with a golden-hued, mile-long display set to her song “The Best.”

Here's everything spectators need to know about the show and how to watch from home.

When the Show Takes Place

The annual show will start at about 9:25 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 4. A TV special will start even earlier at 8 p.m. ET (and at differing times across the country) on NBC and Peacock.

How to Watch on TV

The show will be available to watch or stream across the country as part of a two hour special on NBC and available live on Peacock. The show will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and at 7 p.m. CT/MT. 

In addition to the fireworks, the show will feature appearances from stars like Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, LL Cool J, The Roots, and more.

Where to Watch in Person

The fireworks are free to watch and will be visible from parts of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. The effects will be set off from a series of five barges in the East River between East 26 St. and East 40 St.

The best viewing spots will be any area with an unobstructed view of the East River skyline in Midtown Manhattan, Greenpoint in Brooklyn, and Long Island City in Queens. Macy’s has also set up several official viewing points, including Gantry Plaza State Park in Queens, WNYC Transmitter Park in Brooklyn, and three points along First Ave. in Manhattan. The entrance on First Ave. and East 34 St. is ADA accessible.

Spectators will not be able to bring lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, coolers, or backpacks and other large bags to the public viewing locations.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Inns of Aurora Orchard Cottage kitchen interior
This Gorgeous Resort in New York's Finger Lakes Just Added a Charming New Cottage — and It's Perfect for Families
Supermoon
You Can See 2023's First Supermoon This July — Plus 3 Other Astronomical Events
Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
NYC, NJ's Port Authority Issues Travel Advisory for High Traffic and Weather Ahead of Fourth of July Weekend
Hagridâs Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure
The Sweet Way Universal Orlando Gives Kids Who Are Too Short for Thrill Rides a Boost
Zappos 4th of July Comfy Shoe Sale Roundup Tout
Zappos Is Ringing in July Fourth With Up to 60% Off Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals
PD Early Deal Roundup: July 4th Members-Only tout
Only Prime Members Can Score 60% Off Top Travel Gear and Accessories During This Exclusive Amazon July Fourth Sale
These Comfy and 'Flattering' Vacation Styles 'Pack Beautifully' and They're All 40% Off for the Fourth of July Tout
This Brand's Huge Fourth of July Sale Includes Wrinkle-free Dresses, Shorts, Skirts, and More for 40% Off
Nordstrom 4th of July Sale Roundup Tout
Nordstrom’s Surprise Fourth of July Sale Will Have You Seeing Fireworks — Shop Deals From Just $16
Tampa Florida skyline at sunset,
This Low-cost Carrier Is Celebrating Its New Routes to Florida With a $39 Flight Sale — When to Book
Departing travelers wait at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint at Baltimore-Washington Airport
TSA Says This Will Be the the Busiest Travel Day During Fourth of July Weekend — Here Are Their Tips for a Seamless Airport Experience
A display with flight information is seen inside the Newark International Airport on June 27, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
United CEO Says 'FAA Failed Us' Following Thousands of Flight Delays, Cancellations This Week
Beach hut on the beach, Nassau, Bahamas
It Just Got Easier to Get to The Bahamas and Mexico From These West Coast Hubs
PD Early Deal Roundup: Best Amazon Deals Happening This July 4th Tout
Travelers Can Score Up to 80% Off at Amazon’s Secret Fourth of July Sale
July 4th Last-Minute Essentials for Beach Tout
It's Not the Fourth of July Without These 13 Beach Essentials — Get Them Just in Time for the Weekend
Tourist carving name into Rome's Colosseum
Tourist Caught on Video Carving Fiancée's Name Into Wall of Rome’s Colosseum
July 4th Deals: Picks From Favorite Travel Brands Tout
The July Fourth Sales Are So Good, We're Staying in to Shop — Fashion and Travel Deals Are Up to 73% Off