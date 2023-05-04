Greece Is Making More Than 200 Beaches Wheelchair Accessible

Accommodations include remote-operated ramps and improvements to restrooms.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023
A man in a wheelchair with the Seatrac mover on a beach in Greece
Photo:

Courtesy of Tobea

Greece is working to make hundreds of its beautiful beaches wheelchair accessible, installing remote-operated ramps, making restroom improvements, and more.

The ramp project, which is being designed by Greek company Seatrac, will be installed at 287 beaches across the country, according to news publication the Greek Reporter. So far, the improvements have already been installed at more than 140 beaches.

“Equal access to the sea is an inalienable human right,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias told the Greek Reporter. “People with disabilities and people with limited mobility are given the opportunity to participate in beach activities with family and friends, enhancing the quality of life for everyone… [They] can engage in activities such as swimming that contribute to their physical and mental health.”

The Seatrac system operates with a remote control, according to the company, and lowers users into the water with a chair along a moveable track. At the end of the track, a handrail allows users to disembark the chair and swim in the water.

The project, which has a dedicated official website, hopes to “promote Greece as an accessible sea tourism destination.” A list of beaches that are currently accessible is available on the website through an interactive map.

In addition to the new ramps, the country is working to install removable changing rooms, portable sanitary facilities, accessible parking areas, and more improvements ”in order to create integrated tourist accessible sea destinations,” according to the project’s website.

Greece isn’t alone in working to make accessible travel more widely available. Museums across the United States are installing and providing accessible features like noise-canceling earmuffs for sensory-sensitive visitors, a wheelchair-accessible carousel, hosting sensory-friendly hours, and more.

Several national parks are also accessible with Badlands National Park in South Dakota coming in as the most wheelchair friendly thanks to three wheelchair-friendly trails and its ability to accommodate wheelchairs in more than 92 percent of its restaurants. Other wheelchair-accessible national parks include Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park, which features more than a dozen wheelchair-friendly trails, and Yellowstone National Park, which has 16 wheelchair-accessible trails.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Sensory Guide outside the Ford Drive School at Legoland Florida
These Certified Autism Resorts Offer Inclusive Programming for Neurodiverse Guests
The calm ocean water lagoon at Hilton Hawaiian Village with palm trees lining the beach at sunset.
4 Tips for Accessible and Inclusive Travel in Hawaii, According to a Traveler With a Disability
Children's Museum of Indianapolis
11 Museums in the U.S. That Are Accessible to All Visitors
Yosemite National Park at sunset
7 of the Best National Parks for Seniors
Looking over churches at the water in Oia, Santorini
The Best Time to Visit Greece for Good Weather, Fewer Crowds, and Affordable Prices
Aerial view of boardwalk in Henderson State Park
This Mile-long Beach on Florida's Emerald Coast Has 20,000-year-old Quartz Sand — and It Was Just Named One of the Best in the U.S.
A bike resting on a bench on the Cowboy Recreation and Nature Trail in Nebraska
The Great American Rail-Trail Will Run 3,700 Miles — From Washington, D.C. to the Pacific Ocean
Monastery of Agios Ioannis Thymianos at Kos island
This Gorgeous Greek Island Has Ancient Ruins, Beautiful Sandy Beaches, and a Charming Old Town
Aerial view of the shoreline of Brazil, including thatched rooftops of a hotel
5 Hospitality Brands Leading the Way in Conscious, Environment-minded Travel
View of flowers and mountains in the Trinity Alps
These 10 Hidden Gems Are California's Best-kept Secrets
Aerial view of houses along the coast of Oak Island
This North Carolina Beach Town Might Just Be the State's Best-kept Secret
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Navagio beach in Zakynthos Greece
20 Best Beaches in Greece With the Bluest Water You've Ever Seen
St. James, Barbados
50 Best Romantic Getaways for a Couples Trip
The village of Karterádos, on Santorini
3 Incredible Itineraries for Travelers Heading to Greece This Year
Sunset on South Padre Island Beach in Texas
The Best Texas Beaches for Every Kind of Traveler