From comfortable shoes for exploring ancient ruins to sun-protective gear to keep you covered at the beach club, here’s everything we’d recommend bringing on your next trip to Greece.

Packing light is key if you’re planning to island hop, so you’ll want to pick versatile pieces that can pull double duty — think a casual dress that doubles as a beach cover-up, or a beach bag that can be used as your personal item.

“Greeks generally embrace a laid-back and casual style, especially during the spring and summer months,” explains Plakou. “Greece has various regions with different microclimates, so the dressing style may vary slightly depending on whether you're in the mainland, islands, or mountainous areas,” he notes, adding that wherever you go, “the overall theme remains casual and comfortable.”

Whether you’re touring the Acropolis in Athens, wine tasting in Crete, or sunbathing and dancing the night away in Mykonos, there’s one key thing to keep in mind while packing for your trip to Greece: keep it casual.

If you’re gearing up for a Greek getaway, there’s no need to waste precious packing space on stilettos and formalwear — whether you’re bound for the ancient ruins of Athens or are bouncing between the crystalline islands, the vibe across Greece is decidedly laid-back. Linen, layers, and plenty of sunscreen will be your best friends during summer tours of the Acropolis, while light sweaters will serve you well in the evening breeze or a windy boat ride around the Cyclades Islands. Here, we’ve rounded up all of the travel tips and tricks you need ahead of packing for your big Mamma Mia moment, with insider insights from George Plakou, the front office manager of Amanzoe in the Peloponnese. Read on for our top recommendations, and to learn more about what you’ll need for an epic trip to Greece.

Clothing Greek style is laid-back and effortless, so you’ll want to primarily pack pieces that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Prioritize airy, linen tops and bottoms that can easily be mixed and matched, as packing light is crucial if you’ll be ferrying between islands or catching hopper flights that may have tighter restrictions on luggage size. Plakou suggests focusing on “loose-fitting clothing that allows for movement and comfort,” such as linen shirts, breezy trousers, light blouses, dresses, and swimwear. It’s a good idea to pack a light layer as well, he says, as “evenings may still have a slight chill.” He adds, “It's not uncommon for people to carry a light cardigan or scarf that they can easily throw on when needed.”

Clothing for Women Best Linen Pants Reformation Olina Linen Pant Reformation View On Reformation Easy, breezy linen pants are ideal for staying cool during hot, sunny days and offering just enough warmth when a breeze rolls in at night. These drawstring pull-on pants from Reformation are easy to pair with just about any top — bikini, blouse, and everything in between. The relaxed fit is designed to hit just around your midsection, offering a bit of welcome coverage (but no constriction whatsoever) for those inevitable 3-hour lunches by the sea. Note that they may need to be hemmed, but they also stay in place when cuffed if you’d prefer to keep them long. Price at time of publish: $178

Best Casual Shorts Everlane The Easy Short Everlane View On Everlane.com The Everlane Easy Short is a popular vacation staple, and for good reason. Casual yet polished, they’re perfect for pairing with your favorite tank and sandals during the day, or throwing on over your swimsuit while walking from the hotel to the beach. The pull-on waistband is comfortable and offers just enough stretch, so they’ll be easy to slip on and off at the beach. We also love the feel of the lightweight cotton twill fabric, which is breathable and soft. The relaxed, slightly-flared silhouette allows for the ideal amount of air flow, so you’ll never overheat while walking around. Price at time of publish: $58

Best T-shirt Athleta Ease In Tee Athleta View On Gap.com Upgrade your old white T-shirt to this travel-ready top, which has a more relaxed fit than a standard white shirt — a bonus that makes this easy to wear in any climate, as there's no tightness or chafing around the underarms or collar. Drapey and super-soft, it's a lightweight blend made from recycled polyester, which is crafted from post-consumer water bottles that would otherwise head to the landfill. Our favorite part is that it boasts a UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) rating of 50+, which means that it blocks 98 percent of the sun's rays from penetrating the fabric. While it's always a good idea to still apply sunscreen, we appreciate the added protection and peace of mind this offers for long days in the sun when you might forget to reapply as often as you should. Price at time of publish: $49

Best Casual Dress Everlane The Daytripper Shirtdress Everlane View On Everlane.com Laidback but with plenty of polish, this dress is a versatile addition to your travel capsule wardrobe. The oversized fit makes this a breeze to throw on for a day of exploring, or even as a cover-up to take you straight from the beach to dinner. While it’s available in four colors and patterns, the navy and white stripe feels perfectly aligned with the color scheme of the Cyclades Islands and beyond. Pair it with sneakers while touring the castles of the Dodecanese Islands, or with sandals for dinner while perched on a cliffside overlooking the traditional blue-and-white houses of Oia. Plus, there are two chest pockets to keep your phone and wallet handy. Price at time of publish: $118

Best Nice Dress Scotch & Soda Knitted Pointelle V-neck Midi Dress Scotch & Soda View On Scotchandsoda.com This vibrant green dress from Scotch and Soda will make for a picture-perfect addition to your suitcase, as it’s the ideal shade to pop against the pink bougainvillea vines shading the streets. It’s statement-making without feeling formal, and is a great go-to for seaside dinners or nights at one of Mykonos’ famous beach clubs. Feminine and flirty, the V-neck and cut-out knitted pointelle material keep things breezy, with plenty of airflow for hotter weather. We love the slit detailing at the hem, which ensures it’s easy to move around freely in this slip-on dress. Price at time of publish: $198

Best Linen Top Reformation Lorin Linen Top Reformation View On Reformation There's no such thing as packing too much linen for a trip to Greece. The material is inherently lightweight and breezy, which Plakous recommends for summertime trips to Greece in particular. Reformation's Lorin Linen Top is another example of a piece that's quick and easy to dress up or down, as it's sophisticated enough to wear out to a nice dinner, yet the cropped fit makes it easy to pair with shorts for a low-key look to visit the Acropolis Museum in Athens. We love the adjustable straps, which allow you to customize the fit. Price at time of publish: $78

Clothing for Men Best Linen Pants Everlane The Linen Easy Pant Everlane View On Everlane.com A longer version of the beloved Easy Short, these linen pants from Everlane are a traveler’s dream. They match with everything, from classic T-shirts to button-downs and beyond. The elasticated waistband features a drawstring, so you can adjust the fit to your liking and pull them on and off with ease. Plenty of pockets allow you easy-access space to stash all of your essentials, with two in the front and another back-corner pocket. The flax-based linen is resilient and has a lower carbon impact than the cotton version of these pants, so you can feel as good about them as you look in them. Price at time of publish: $98

Best Casual Shorts Banana Republic 7-inch Easy Short Banana Republic View On Gap.com Looking for shorts that are loungewear-level comfy yet stylish enough to pair with a resort shirt for a day of lounging around or exploring? Look no further than the Banana Republic 7-inch Easy Short, which features an elastic waistband with an internal drawstring that offers an adjustable fit for maximum comfort. The lightweight cotton blend fabric has just enough stretch built in for easy movement while still maintaining their shape, lending these to afternoons of exploring the famous Kleftiko caves or horseback riding along the beach in Crete. You’ll appreciate the front and back pockets, which are deep enough to fit all of your personal essentials — plus, there’s even a discrete pocket in the front to safely tuck your cell phone away. Price at time of publish: $60

Best T-shirt Untuckit Performance Tee Untuckit View On Untuckit.com This may look like a straightforward (albeit stylish) plain white T-shirt, but it boasts performance features that elevate it to a summer vacation superstar. It's ultra comfortable thanks to the soft polyester fabric, which is blended with just a touch of spandex in order to allow for some extra stretch and freedom of movement. The material is breathable and moisture-wicking, so there's no need to worry about breaking a sweat while you're hiking back up to your hotel along the cobbled hills of Santorini. While it's available in 5 classic colors, we love the bright white or the ocean blue for photo-opps along the Mediterranean. Price at time of publish: $40

Best Slacks Uniqlo Smart Ankle Pants (Ultra Stretch) Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com These relaxed, tapered pants live up to their name — they’re classic enough for smarter occasions, like dinner at an upscale resort, but comfortable enough for casual wear as well. The polyester fabric boasts Uniqlo’s quick-drying ‘DRY-EX’ technology, so you can pull them on right after a dip in the sea without worrying about them staying damp. The best part about these pants is that they’re crafted from the brand’s proprietary Ultra Stretch fabric, which offers plenty of freedom of movement. The inseam also has a generous amount of wiggle room, while it tapers down gently to hit right at the ankle. The snap buttons and elastic waistband ensure a comfortable fit that won’t feel constricting. Price at time of publish: $50

Best Dressy Shorts Land’s End Men's Straight Fit Flex Performance Chino Shorts Landâs End View On Landsend.com For a slightly more elevated look, these chino shorts from Land’s End marry form and function beautifully. They’re incredibly soft and stretchy, thanks to the smooth tricot jersey blend that’s full of helpful performance characteristics. The fabric is quick-drying, which is ideal for the rainy season in late spring; it also might just come in handy for those Mykonos beach clubs where champagne spraying isn’t all that uncommon. Our favorite part is that they’re wrinkle-resistant, making them easy to pack and wear without needing to iron them. They’re also moisture-wicking, which is ideal for toastier days when you’re working up a sweat. While they look just as pulled together as typical chinos, they have the added bonus of handy, hidden zippered pockets to stash your wallet, phone, and more. Price at time of publish: $65

Best Linen Top Banana Republic Castello Linen Shirt Banana Republic View On Gap.com An airy, linen button-down is essentially a non-negotiable for any trip to Greece. It's the perfect lightweight layer, transitioning easily from a casual swimsuit cover-up to elegant evening wear. This bestselling version from Banana Republic comes in 11 soft and summery tones, from classic white to stripes and olive green. Made from top-quality linen, it's exceptionally breathable and unfussy, featuring a spread collar with a button closure. It's designed to be worn untucked, which fits Greece's laid back energy beautifully. While this is technically a men's shirt, we think it's a great gender-neutral piece that could be shared between travel partners — another space-saving hack! Price at time of publish: $85

Shoes When it comes to shoes, if you’re paring it down to the basics, all you’ll need is a pair of sneakers, versatile sandals (think: ones that you can walk in on uneven roads, but also wear out to dinner), and flip-flops (ideally with solid traction). Prioritize comfort, as you’ll likely spend long days on your feet taking in the sights. Plakou notes that the rainy season runs from April to June, during which time closed-toed shoes are critical in order to safely navigate slick cobblestones. “To explore the ruins both in Athens and the Peloponnese, you will need comfortable training shoes,” he says, noting that most experiences — like those he curates at Amanzoe — tend to last several hours, and can require walking on unpaved roads. “Sandals can be useful and nice during an afternoon walk or going to the beach,” he notes, “but not when you are visiting monuments.”

Shoes for Women Best Walking Shoes Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Academy.com The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes earned our top recommendation for the best women’s walking shoes after we tested a wide range of 21 different sneakers. They earned top marks for their extremely comfortable design, plus a stretchy top that allows for easy movement, along with a versatile design and a budget-friendly price tag. They’re odor-resistant and comfortable enough to wear without socks, which is great for slipping them on after an afternoon at the beach. On long walks through Athens’ Plaka and Kolonaki neighborhoods, you’ll feel supported by the slight spring in your step they offer. Price at time of publish: $75

Best Dressy Sandals Ancient Greek Sandals Siopi Low Heel Sandals Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales Navigating the steep hills of Athens requires sturdy footwear, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. While you should absolutely pick up a pair of locally-made leather sandals while you’re traveling through Greece (they’re famous for them!), these darling heels from Ancient Greek Sandals are a polished option that you can order from afar while still supporting the local economy. They’re crafted by local artisans in the traditional method, and the design is inspired by Greek mythology. We love the prettiness of the gold leather — which is chemical-free and will age beautifully over time — and the practicality of the low heel, which offers stability and also a little lift for occasions when you want to dress up. Price at time of publish: $340

Shoes for Men Best Walking Shoes On Men's Cloud 5 Running Shoe REI View On Amazon View On Zappos View On REI While testing the best, most versatile travel shoes for men, we found that the ON Men’s Cloud 5 Sneakers were the perfect walking shoe. They’re attractive, lightweight, and easy to slip on and off when you’re heading through TSA, yet offer plenty of support for a long day of sightseeing. They feature the brand’s “zero-gravity foam” midsole and a rubber sole that offers great grip, as well as flexibility. Thanks to their lightweight construction, they’re super easy to pack, so you can toss them in your suitcase without worrying about taking up too much space. Price at time of publish: $140

Best Dressy Sandals Nisolo Men’s Huarache Sandal Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Nisolo.com Soft, flexible, and incredibly stylish, these sandals are designed to be dressed up or down for any occasion — and they’re ethically made. The handwoven leather breaks in beautifully over time, growing more and more comfortable with each wear. Thanks to their woven construction, the huaraches are just as breathable as an open-toed sandal, but with a more elegant design. You’ll appreciate that they’re slip-ons and super flexible, and feature shock-absorbing, foam-midsole cushioning and a no-slip rubber sole that will keep you safe and comfy on bumpy roads. The leather is water-resistant and sturdy as well, ensuring these will last you for many trips to come. Price at time of publish: $150

Best Flip-flops Adidas Comfort Flip Flops 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos Supportive and comfortable, these sporty, stylish flip flops are easy to walk around the islands thanks to the plush polyurethane foam molding, which offers added cushioning. They feature the instantly recognizable Adidas logo, as well as a flexible foam footbed that feels like walking on a cloud. There's no break-in period with these, so you can wear them right out of the box and not sweat about packing blister bandages. They're also incredibly sturdy, as the heel is raised slightly and built with a thick rubber sole for solid traction. When packing for your trip, you'll appreciate that they're incredibly lightweight, so they're easy to toss into your suitcase without adding any bulk. Price at time of publish: $32

Bags and Accessories Whenever you’re traveling, it’s a good idea to opt for a bag with security features such as zippers or hidden pockets in order to keep your belongings safe, as well as ample compartments in order to store your essentials. For trips to Athens, Plakou suggests choosing a crossbody bag in order to be able to free up your hands for photo taking as you explore the sights. “Bags featuring zippers are recommended especially for Athens and while visiting crowded places full of tourists, like the Acropolis,” he says, adding that you’ll want something that's portable but which can fit everything you’ll need for the day — water, sunscreen, plus your wallet and phone. For the islands and countryside, he suggests an easily packable beach bag or small backpack.

Best Beach Bag Dagne Dover Vida Cotton Small Tote Bag Dagne Dover View On Dagnedover.com You may not think of this tote as a beach bag at first glance, but it’s got everything you need: a wipeable interior lining (so no need to stress over things getting sandy), 7 interior and exterior pockets, and a water bottle holder. Think of it as a more durable and versatile upgrade to a straw or raffia beach bag — which, frankly, you could even toss inside here if you wanted. This compact, eco-friendly organic cotton canvas tote from Dagne Dover fits everything you’ll need for a day by the water — Turkish towels, a book, a water (or wine) bottle — the list goes on. Beyond the classic black and white shades it’s usually available in, there’s a limited-edition shade of Heron blue that would be perfect for lounging seaside. The best part is that it can even double as your personal item while flying. The easy-access external pockets can store passports and boarding passes, while your laptop, toiletries, and other in-flight essentials can be tucked inside and safely stowed beneath your seat. Price at time of publish: $155 for small

Best Hat Jenni Kayne Cotton Canvas Sun Hat Jenni Kayne View On Jennikayne.com View On Shopbop.com Ideal for days at the beach club or wandering the Old Town in Corfu, this dermatologist-recommended hat offers excellent sun protection with a stylish twist. It’s crafted from rugged, densely woven cotton canvas, which helps to block out harmful UV rays while you’re having fun in the sun — but is still soft enough to fold up for easy packing. The wide brim is functional and fashionable, helping to keep the rays out of your eyes while also channeling a relaxed, beach-ready look. Despite the laidback look, this piece is sturdy and will stay put on your head while you’re out and about. We love that it’s available in 5 neutral shades, so you can pick whichever best matches your go-to pieces. Just don’t forget to still apply sunscreen on your face! Price at time of publish: $125

Best Sunglasses Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Asos You can't go wrong with classic Ray-Bans when traveling, as the brand is as tried-and-true as they come. The Original Wayfarer Sunglasses are iconic and almost universally flattering, with their sleek frame and straightforward nose bridge. We love that they don't get caught in your hair when you're sliding them up and down or wearing them on your head. Another bonus is that the slightly thicker frames offer additional sun protection from the side, as well as 100 percent UV protection for your eyes. They're available with black or tortoise frames — for a trip to Greece, the tortoise frames feel more versatile given the neutral color palette you'll likely be packing. Price at time of publish: $171

Best Wrap Coolibar Women's Revilla Convertible Sun Wrap UPF 50+ Coolibar View On Amazon View On Coolibar.com A convertible wrap is one of the most convenient and versatile layers you can pack for a trip to Greece, as it can serve just about any purpose. Wear it as a blanket on the chilly airplane, then style it as a scarf, wrap, beach cover-up, and more — the options are practically endless, thanks to the dual-sided buttons which allow you to customize the fit. Coolibar is dermatologist-approved and has received The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Seal of Recommendation for their sun protective fabrics, which boast UPF 50+ in order to reduce your potential UV exposure. This piece is made from the brand’s proprietary ZnO fabric, which is ultra soft and cooling, with top-notch zinc oxide protection. Price at time of publish: $39

Best Dry Bag NRS Ether HydroLock Dry Sack Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Nrs.com There’s no shortage of watersports and activities awaiting you around the various Greek islands, so it’s a good idea to come prepared with a dry bag where you’ll be able to safely stash your belongings and keep them dry while you’re out on the water. The NRS Ether HydroLock Dry Sack is our favorite, since it’s straightforward and features an extra seal for additional protection, plus a clear window for added visibility. It’s made from durable yet lightweight PU laminated ripstop nylon, which is designed to offer 100 percent waterproof protection. We love that it also folds up into a compact envelope when not in use, so it won’t take up much room in your suitcase. Price at time of publish: $37 for 2 liters

Best Daypack Bellroy Lite Daypack Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Backcountry.com Backpacks will come in handy for city travel, but perhaps even more so for those who may be daytripping between islands, or hiking around the countryside with the need for a lightweight day bag to tote around their essentials. A packable daypack like this one is the best option, thanks to its generous 20-liter capacity, handy organizational features, and compact size and comfortability. While it rolls up into next-to-nothing, it's spacious enough to fit a change of clothes, a tablet, some snacks, a water bottle, and more. Inside, there are plenty of pockets to keep yourself organized. The exterior is sourced from recycled plastic bottles, which have been crafted into a super comfortable material with plenty of padding on the back panel and shoulder straps. Price at time of publish: $99

Gear From adaptors to camera gear and lightweight, packable towels, there are a few things you’ll want to pack besides apparel. While Plakou assures that you can find common over-the-counter medicines or sunscreen at all pharmacies in Greece, it’s not a bad idea to pack some of your own if you’re headed to a more remote destination, where you may need to walk quite a ways to the nearest pharmacy. If you’re fixing up your own first-aid kit of sorts, you’ll want to include motion-sickness medicine for long (and sometimes bumpy!) boat or ferry rides, plus bug spray, and, of course, any prescription medications you take.

Best Adapter EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Don’t wait until the last minute to buy a travel adapter, unless you’d prefer to spend more than double the price buying one at the airport (yes, we’ve been there). We love the Epicka Universal Travel Adapter since it can charge 6 devices at once and is usable in over 150 countries. It boasts 4 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port, and 1 AC socket, so it can charge everything from your cell phone (iPhones and Androids alike), laptop, camera, power bank and more. We love that there’s a built-in, double 8A fuse and safety shutters to make this safer for use around children as well. Price at time of publish: $23

Best Travel Towel Coyuchi Mediterranean Organic Towel 4.9 Coyuchi View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie View On Coyuchi.com While any resort will provide beach towels for you (and beach clubs will typically charge you for a lounge chair, which includes the cost of a towel), bringing your own offers up the freedom to explore more secluded, pristine white-sand beaches that are a bit more off-the-beaten-path. This luxe, next-level-soft towel from Coyuchi stood out as our absolute favorite that we tested, as it’s made from ultra-absorbent 100 percent Turkish cotton. It boasts an elegant design, plus it’s fast-drying and frankly, enormous — we fit three people lounging on it! — yet rolls up into a nice, compact burrito. While this is a bit of a splurge, it’s designed to stand the test of time. Price at time of publish: $98 for beach towel

Best Camera Sony Alpha 7R V Sony View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Beachcamera.com For when your iPhone camera just won't cut it, the Sony Alpha 7R V is a fantastic camera for amateaur photographers and professionals alike as it's mirrorless and lightweight enough to not add much bulk to your bag. It boasts an interchangeable lens and produces hyper crisp images, plus allows you to capture precious memories via 8K video. There's a tilting live screen view that allows you to adjust real-time settings as you go, so you can shift between photo and video with ease. Notably, the battery life on this is extensive, so you won't need to worry about your camera dying if you forget to charge it at night either. Price at time of publish: $3,898

Best Tripod Manfrotto Element MII Manfrotto View On Manfrotto.com What makes the Manfrotto Element MII a standout pick for travelers is how portable it is: it collapses down to a mere 16.7 inches, yet expands out to over 62.9 inches. Made from durable aluminum and weighing in at just 3.4 pounds, it’s a lightweight addition to your bag that can support up to 17.6 pounds of gear. If you’re flying solo and skipping the selfie stick, or are just looking to be able to stabilize your camera, this is a must-have. It's incredibly stable and comes at a great value compared to similar models, while offering prime features like easy twist leg locks and bubble levels to keep your camera straight. Price at time of publish: $160

Best Water Bottle Thermoflask Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Mythermoflask.com View On Target During Greece's hot summers, it's crucial to stay hydrated. While you can safely drink the tap water in Athens and other big cities on the mainland, it's a good idea to stick to bottled water while visiting the islands. If you're looking to cut down on plastic waste, you'll want to bring a reusable bottle along with you — plus, it'll help save you money, as you won't need to be buying water everywhere you go. This is by far the best water bottle we've tested, earning our top recommendation thanks to its easy portability, fantastic temperature control, trusty leak-proof lid, and overall sturdy construction. It's vacuum insulated in order to keep water cold for hours, and comes with both a straw top lid and a chug cap, so you can pick whichever drinking style you prefer. While it's easy to grip the bottle, there's a convenient carrying loop for easy portability as well. Price at time of publish: $30 for 24-ounce

Best Umbrella Weatherman Travel Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon View On Weathermanumbrella.com Small yet mighty, this portable travel umbrella is essential for late-spring trips to Greece, when the weather can skew a bit more rainy. You'll appreciate how compact it is (it's only 11.8 inches when closed and weighs less than a pound), so you can toss it in your day bag and have it ready to go whenever you may need. Not only is there an automatic open-and-close button on the handle that ensures a smooth transition when you're ready to open it up, it's impressively sturdy thanks to an 8-rib fiberglass frame, which enables it to withstand up to 45 miles per hour winds. There are even some nifty extras, like a reflective trim on the canopy to help with visibility in the evenings. Price at time of publish: $69