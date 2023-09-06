Great Wall of China 'Severely Damaged' by Workers — What Happened

Police received the report of the damage on Aug. 24 and the alleged suspects were detained.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023

A section of the Great Wall in China was severely damaged after construction workers dug out a large gap as a shortcut to get their equipment through.

The wall was “severely damaged” after a man and woman widened a pre-existing gap in the ancient wall to move their excavator to a nearby construction site in an effort to save time, according to a statement from the police department in Youyu County, as per The New York Times. Police said this caused “irreversible damage to the integrity” of the wall. 

Police received the report of the damage on Aug. 24 and the alleged suspects were detained.

The Great Wall of China stretches across China’s northern border with a history that dates back more than 2,000 years. In 1987, the beloved wall was listed as a World Heritage site by UNESCO.

The section that was damaged sits near the township of Yangqianhe.

Most of what remains of the Great Wall of China for travelers to see today was built during the Ming dynasty between 1368 AD and 1644 AD. The wall, which is more of a series of walls and fortifications rather than one continuous wall, was originally built as a wartime defense.

Today, many travelers flock to the man-made wonder as an easy day trip from Beijing.

Getting to China just got a lot easier as well since the country dropped its mandatory COVID-19 testing for incoming travelers last month. China first eased international travel rules in March, but previously required travelers to take a COVID-19 test before their departure.

However, the U.S. Department of State still warns against visiting the country, issuing a “Level 3” travel alert and urging Americans to “reconsider travel to Mainland China due to the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, including in relation to exit bans, and the risk of wrongful detentions.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Secrets of the Great Wall of China
17 Facts About the Great Wall of China You Should Know
People walking around The Forbidden City in Beijing, China
China Drops COVID-19 Testing Policy for International Arrivals
Forbidden City, Beijing, China
The 10 Most Haunted Places in Asia
edinburgh castle scotland
35 Most Haunted Places in the World
Tourists stand in front of a fence, taking pictures of Niagara Falls in the background
The World's Most-visited Tourist Attractions
Winter Palace (Hermitage museum), St. Petersburg, Russia
20 Famous Castles Everyone Should Visit at Least Once
Pair of photos from Osaka, one showing a view of the Dotonbori district, and one showing a chef preparing nigiri
I Had Some of the Best Meals of My Life in Osaka — Here’s Where to Eat and Drink in Japan’s Most Exciting Food City
Person holding a hardside suitcase while different types of hardside luggage is sitting on a gray floor
The Best Hardside Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
Best Gifts for Travelers
The 52 Best Gifts for Travelers of 2023
Joshua Trees in Joshua Tree National Park
How Joshua Tree Became an Artists' Haven — and One of California's Coolest Destinations
Johannesburg, South Africa Cityscape
Why Johannesburg Is Becoming Africa's Hippest City
Two scenes from LA's Koreatown, including the ornate interior of the Prince cocktail bar, and a spread of Korean dishes at Dan Sung Sa
This L.A. Neighborhood Has Some of the Best Korean Food in America — Here's Where to Find It
An apricot orchard with views of Kyrgyzstan’s Tian Shan mountains
A Millennium After the Height of Its Power, the Silk Road Draws Travelers Once Again
A mirrored facade performing arts center in the desert in Saudi Arabia
Here's What It's Like Inside Saudia Arabia's Rapidly Growing AlUla Development
New York City
How to See the Best of NYC Without the Crowds, According to a Tour Guide