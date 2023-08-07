Great Smoky Mountains National Park Just Closed This Scenic Road Due to Bear Activity — What to Know

Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed a park road due to bear activity during a time when the animals are foraging for food.

The National Park Service (NPS) closed the Rich Mountain Road in the Cades Cove area over the weekend, noting some of the park’s bears have “become habituated to humans and vehicles,” according to the NPS. The closure comes at a “critical time of year” for the bears since primary food sources like berries and acorns are not in season.

The closure occurred after a visitor in a vehicle suffered minor scratches after an encounter with a bear in the area.

“By closing Rich Mountain Road, we are protecting people and bears,” Cassius Cash, the park’s superintendent, said in a statement. “When people intentionally attract bears with human food or pet food it can lead to a dangerous situation for visitors, local communities, and the bears.”

The NPS said it was easy for bears to become food-conditioned over time when park goers throw food out of their vehicles toward the animals or leave food on the ground. These food-conditioned bears may then become aggressive and approach vehicles and people.

Seeing animals is one of the highlights of a visit to many national parks, but the NPS reminded travelers to keep their distance. Park visitors should always remain at least 150 feet away from bears and “never intentionally approach, feed, or leave food or trash out” for them.

This isn’t the first time Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed due to bear activity. Last year, the park closed several trails in the fall so black bears could feed in the area in preparation for hibernation.

It’s also not the first time the NPS has warned park visitors to stay away from wildlife. Last month, the park service advised visitors to use extra caution after two people were injured following interactions with wild bison at both Yellowstone National Park and Theodore Roosevelt National Park. And last year, the NPS had to ask people to stop licking Sonoran Desert toads, which are known to secrete a potent toxin and found throughout southern Colorado, Arizona, southwestern New Mexico, southeastern California, and more.