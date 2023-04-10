The Grand Canyon's North Rim Reopening Delayed Due to ‘Record-setting Snow’

The North Rim will now open on June 2.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on April 10, 2023
The Grand Canyon Lodge as seen on April 4, 2023. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has received more than 250 inches of accumulated snowfall this winter season.
The Grand Canyon Lodge as seen on April 4, 2023. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has received more than 250 inches of accumulated snowfall this winter season. Photo:

E. Shalla/NPS Photo/Courtesy of Grand Canyon National Park

The North Rim of the Grand Canyon won’t open until June as the park sees record-setting snowfall totals.

The North Rim, which typically opens in May and is much less frequented than the more popular South Rim, will now reopen for the summer on June 2, according to the National Park Service. The delay is necessary so officials can safely plow State Route 67 after the park received more than 250 inches of accumulated snowfall.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our neighbors and visitors with this delay as our partners and park staff work to open the North Rim roads, trails, and facilities safely,” park Superintendent Ed Keable said in a statement.

The North Rim closes to the public each winter, but is still available for backcountry camping (with a backcountry permit), cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing, according to the NPS. The North Rim has also been a popular choice for park goers looking for the road less traveled as only about 10 percent of all park visitors go there.  

From the North Rim, travelers can find gorgeous lookout points like Bright Angel Point and the Redwall Bridge.

While most of the area will reopen in June, some roads aren’t expected to reopen until July, the NPS noted, like the Cape Royal and Point Imperial roads. The extended closure is due to snow removal, damage assessment, and road repairs.

The Grand Canyon isn’t alone in receiving record snow this year. Last month, Utah, its neighbor to the north, recorded more than 700 inches of snow, the earliest the state has ever reached that amount. And in California, one ski resort will remain open through at least July thanks to record-setting snowfall.

Travelers who don’t want to wait to visit the Grand Canyon can head to the South Rim, which is open year-round. And for travelers seeking the best weather, right now is the time to go with April through June bringing the best temperatures.

