The Grand Canyon's North Rim Just Reopened to Visitors — but There Are Still Some Restrictions in Place

More roads are scheduled to reopen on July 1, and the North Kaibab Trail between the North Kaibab Trailhead and Manzanita Rest Area will reopen on June 16.

Published on June 5, 2023
The Grand Canyon’s North Rim has partially reopened, but a water pipeline break continues to limit access.

The North Rim opening was initially delayed due to record-setting snowfall totals, but officially  started welcoming visitors on Friday, according to the National Park Service. However, the agency has put several water conservation measures in place until the water pipeline break can be repaired.

“The National Park Service recommends that visitors bring their own drinking water and food with them,” the NPS wrote in an advisory.

Travelers will be able to access the scenic roads to Cape Royal and Point Imperial as well as access the Widforss Trailhead by vehicle. More roads are scheduled to reopen on July 1, and the North Kaibab Trail between the North Kaibab Trailhead and Manzanita Rest Area will reopen on June 16.  

Also open are the North Rim General store, a gas station and post office, and the Grand Canyon Conservancy's Park Store in the Visitor Center. 

On June 9, the North Rim Campground will reopen with potable drinking water and toilets available, according to the NPS. However, the shower and laundry facilities will remain closed.

While many areas are open, overnight stays at the Grand Canyon Lodge will not be available until the water pipeline is repaired, which is estimated to be around July 23.

The North Rim typically opens in May and is much less visited than its more popular counterpart, the South Rim, which is open year-round. From the North Rim, travelers can marvel at gorgeous lookout points like Bright Angel Point and the Redwall Bridge. And in the winter, travelers can access it for backcountry camping (with a backcountry permit), cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. 

Travelers planning a summer trip to the Grand Canyon can look to stay at a variety of other hotels and campgrounds around the park.

