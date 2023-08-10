There's a New Monument Near the Grand Canyon Honoring Tribal Nations

The new monument is made up of three different areas to the north and south of Grand Canyon National Park.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023
Joe Biden designates Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument
President Joe Biden walks to sign a proclamation to designate Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument, at Red Butte Airfield. Photo:

JIM WATSON/Getty Images

President Joe Biden has designated a new national monument near the Grand Canyon, recognizing tribal nations and indigenous peoples and protecting their sacred ancestral land. 

The new monument, called the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument, is located in Arizona and will actively conserve nearly 1 million acres of public land around the Grand Canyon National Park, according to the White House. The new monument will protect thousands of cultural and sacred sites important to many area tribes, including the Havasupai Tribe and the Hopi Tribe.

“Our nation’s history is etched in our people and in our lands,” Biden tweeted. “Today’s action will protect and preserve that history in the Grand Canyon region, including the high plateaus and deep canyons fundamental to Tribal Nations' way of life and their most sacred ceremonies.”

The new monument is made up of three different areas to the north and south of Grand Canyon National Park, according to the Department of the Interior. In total, the monument encompasses about 917,618 acres.

Sec. of the Interior Deb Haaland said in a statement the designation “makes clear that Native American history is American history.”

“This land is sacred to the many Tribal Nations who have long advocated for its protection, and establishing a national monument demonstrates the importance of recognizing the original stewards of our public lands,” Haaland added.

The name of the new monument is significant with Baaj Nwaavjo meaning "where Indigenous peoples roam" in Havasupai and I'tah Kukveni meaning "our ancestral footprints" in Hopi, according to the Grand Canyon Trust. It will also prevent any new mining operations for uranium in the area, USA Today reported.

“Many Havasupai tribal leaders have carried this battle on their shoulders over the decades," Thomas Siyuja Sr., the chairman for the Havasupai Tribe, said in a statement. "We are the fortunate ones to experience this unprecedented time in which our historic lands, water, sacred objects, and sites now hold the power and protection, which they rightfully deserve, under the supreme law of the land by the stroke of President Biden’s pen."

This isn’t the first national monument the Biden administration has created this summer. Last month, the White House established a new national monument to honor Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, in Chicago and Mississippi.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in the Bronzeville neighborhood on in Chicago, Illinois.
A New National Monument Honoring Emmett Till Just Opened — What to Know and How to Visit
SUV driving through the Valley of the Gods, Utah
This Scenic Road Trip Follows the Path of Indigenous People — With Stops at Cliff Dwellings and Petroglyphs
Zion National Park with clear blue sky
See 9 National Parks on This Picturesque Road Trip Through the American West — Including the Grand Canyon, Arches, and Zion
Havsupai Gardens during fall colors in Grand Canyon National Park
Popular Grand Canyon Spot With 'Offensive' Name Now Honors the Havasupai Tribe
Vancouver Science Center
20 Best Things to Do in Vancouver — From Stunning Hikes to Incredible Cultural Experiences
Horseshoe bend seen from the lookout point, Arizona, United States
21 Beautiful Places to Visit in Arizona — From Stunning National Parks to an Underground Restaurant
Lupine and spring hills, De Anza Trail, Gabilan Mountain Range, San Benito County, Southern Santa Clara Valley, Californi
How the National Park Service Is Committing to Highlighting Native American History
Scenic view of lake and mountains against sky,Rocky Mountain National Park,Colorado,United States,USA
The Best Places to Visit in Colorado — National Parks, Small Towns, and Hot Springs Included
Spirit of the Peaks movie poster
'Spirit of the Peaks' Is a Powerful Reminder That the Mountains Don't Belong to Us
A family visits the Museum of the Cherokee Indian in Cherokee, North Carolina
These States Are Helping Travelers Better Understand and Appreciate Indigenous History
Peter Enzoe in his boat on the water near Frontier Fishing Lodge
Canada's Newest National Park Is Only Accessible by Floatplane or Snowmobile
Havasu falls, Havasupai Indian Reservation, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, USA
15 Best Waterfall Hikes in the World
Hikers on Mt Washburn trail; 1987
Yellowstone Is Turning 150 — Here's How You Can Celebrate the Park and Learn More About Its Indigenous Roots
Loch Vail, Rocky Mountain National Park
10 Best Colorado National Parks and Sites
Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming
24 Most Scenic Places to Camp in the United States
Along Highway 128 near Philo, CA, in the Anderson Valley in Mendocino County, CA, vineyards display their fall colors among the rolling hills.
Mendocino County in Northern California Has 24 National and State Parks and 90 Miles of Idyllic Coastline — How to Plan Your Trip