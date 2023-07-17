Grand Canyon National Park Is Making It Easier to Reserve Backcountry Camping Permits — Here’s How

The Grand Canyon is making it easier to reserve overnight backcountry permits for next year, switching to an online reservation system.

Starting in 2024, travelers hoping to camp in the backcountry of Grand Canyon National Park will be able to reserve and pay for their spots on Recreation.gov, according to the National Park Service. The new system is expected to “streamline the backcountry permitting process.”

Currently, park goers hoping to camp anywhere other than in developed campgrounds on the North Rim or South Rim must obtain a permit from the Backcountry Information Center by filling out a form and submitting it either by fax, by mail, or in person.

“Moving our backcountry permits to Recreation.gov has many important advantages for the public and our staff,” Park Superintendent Ed Keable said in a statement. “We are pleased to be able to offer this improved system that will allow for improved visitor planning and experience.”

Like the process now, backcountry reservations may be requested up to four months in advance as part of the early access lottery when the application system goes online.

Starting next year, permits will cost $10 per permit or lottery application. Travelers will also incur a $12 nightly charge per person for all below rim areas and a $4 charge per person for all above rim areas. Currently, permit applications cost $10 and travelers are charged $12 per person per night for camping below the rim and $12 per group per night for camping above the rim.

The new online system will also eliminate the long permit approval waiting period, which the NPS said can take up to a month under the current process.

Last year, the NPS issued just over 12,400 backcountry camping permits. The park also issues a small number of last minute permits for park goers to camp at Havasupai Gardens, Bright Angel, and the Cottonwood Campgrounds.