You Can Make $20K as a Recent College Grad to Travel Around the World — Here's How

Graduating college is a big deal, and the Graduate Hotels wants to help recent alums celebrate by hiring them for a dream gig.

The hotel group will pick four 2023 graduates for its brand-new Victory Lap program. Those selected will travel to 16 Graduate Hotels properties over a period of 10 weeks, the hotel group told Travel + Leisure. They will also receive a salary starting at $20,000 to “capture content highlighting the true magic and spirit of each university town.”

Applications are open through July 7 and winners will be chosen by July 31.

To apply, recent grads can submit a 60-second TikTok or Instagram Reel showing off their college towns. Applicants must have a “passion for travel, social media, and storytelling.”

David Mitchell/Courtesy of Graduate

“Your college years are the best years of your life for a reason. It's where you find your [people], the community that gets you the most, and where you create the memories that stay with you for your lifetime,” Ben Weprin, the founder and CEO of Graduate Hotels, told T+L. “Our Victory Lap class of 2023 will immerse themselves in the culture and traditions of the country’s most beloved college towns, by way of Graduate Hotels. This isn’t your average intern program — we’re inviting the best creators from across the country to skip the 9-5, get some incredible experience, and make some lifelong friends along the way.”



Properties job winners will visit include Nashville; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Madison, Wisconsin; Seattle; Palo Alto, California; Providence, Rhode Island; and New Haven, Connecticut. In the U.K., the itinerary includes Oxford and Cambridge.

Christian Horan /Courtesy of Graduate

Those who get the job will be responsible for working with the hotel’s field marketing team to drive awareness of Graduate Hotels during campus events, networking with local businesses, and sharing original content “that drives back to Graduate Hotels brand pages, promoting events and bringing friends, family, students, and locals through hotel doors.”

Graduate Hotels has more than 30 properties in the U.S. and U.K., with plans to add four new hotels in Auburn, Alabama; Austin; Dallas; and Princeton, New Jersey. In addition to hotels, the company launched Graduate Homes for short-term vacation rentals in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Oxford, Mississippi.



To learn more about the new program or to apply, visit graduatehotels.com.