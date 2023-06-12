You Can Make $20K as a Recent College Grad to Travel Around the World — Here's How

Graduate Hotels is hiring recent grads for a 10 week trip.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023
Interior of a bar at Graduate, Roosevelt, NY
Photo:

Steve Freihon/Courtesy of Graduate

Graduating college is a big deal, and the Graduate Hotels wants to help recent alums celebrate by hiring them for a dream gig.

The hotel group will pick four 2023 graduates for its brand-new Victory Lap program. Those selected will travel to 16 Graduate Hotels properties over a period of 10 weeks, the hotel group told Travel + Leisure. They will also receive a salary starting at $20,000 to “capture content highlighting the true magic and spirit of each university town.”

Applications are open through July 7 and winners will be chosen by July 31.

To apply, recent grads can submit a 60-second TikTok or Instagram Reel showing off their college towns. Applicants must have a “passion for travel, social media, and storytelling.” 

Interior of a lounge at Graduate, Palo Alto

David Mitchell/Courtesy of Graduate

“Your college years are the best years of your life for a reason. It's where you find your [people], the community that gets you the most, and where you create the memories that stay with you for your lifetime,” Ben Weprin, the founder and CEO of Graduate Hotels, told T+L. “Our Victory Lap class of 2023 will immerse themselves in the culture and traditions of the country’s most beloved college towns, by way of Graduate Hotels. This isn’t your average intern program — we’re inviting the best creators from across the country to skip the 9-5, get some incredible experience, and make some lifelong friends along the way.”

Properties job winners will visit include Nashville; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Madison, Wisconsin; Seattle; Palo Alto, California; Providence, Rhode Island; and New Haven, Connecticut. In the U.K., the itinerary includes Oxford and Cambridge.

Interior of a guest room at Graduate, Seattle

Christian Horan /Courtesy of Graduate

Those who get the job will be responsible for working with the hotel’s field marketing team to drive awareness of Graduate Hotels during campus events, networking with local businesses, and sharing original content “that drives back to Graduate Hotels brand pages, promoting events and bringing friends, family, students, and locals through hotel doors.” 

Graduate Hotels has more than 30 properties in the U.S. and U.K., with plans to add four new hotels in Auburn, Alabama; Austin; Dallas; and Princeton, New Jersey. In addition to hotels, the company launched Graduate Homes for short-term vacation rentals in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Oxford, Mississippi.

To learn more about the new program or to apply, visit graduatehotels.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Destin and Miramar Beaches Florida
A Bear Just Joined Beachgoers for a Swim in This Popular Florida Town
A warning sign is displayed, due to a collapsed portion of Interstate 95, caused by a large vehicle fire in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Get Around the I-95 Collapse in Philadelphia — and What It Might Mean for Summer Travel
iPhones with the new Apple iOS 17 Check In screens
It's About to Get Easier to Use Apple Maps in Remote Areas — Here’s Why
View of Calle Hostos and Iglesia Nuestra SeÃ±ora de la Altagracia in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
State Department Issues Travel Warning for Popular Caribbean Country Due to Safety Concerns
A Soutwest airlines aircraft taking off from George Bush International Airport (IAH) in Houston Texas
Southwest Just Started Selling Holiday Flights — and Experts Say You Could Save Money by Booking Now
A group on a zodiac boat out of the Lindblad/National Geographic
This Cruise Line Will Give You $1,000 Towards Airfare and 25% off Your Trip — What to Know
An aerial view of Kilauea volcano as it began to erupt around 4:44 a.m. on June 7, 2023 in Hawaii, United States.
How to Safely View Hawaii's Kīlauea Volcano While It's Erupting, According to the National Park Service
A woman is reading the resume and is interviewing a man
How to Say You Have an Upcoming Trip During a Job Interview, According to Career Experts
A wheelchair and wheelchair seat on a Delta Airlines airplane
Delta Is Making It Easier for Wheelchair Users to Travel With New Seat Design — What to Know
Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport
This Low-cost Carrier Has $19 Fares for Select Flights and 50% Off on More — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Friends eating dessert together at Disney
The Disney Dining Plan Is Returning — Here's How to Plan a Nearly All-inclusive Trip
Wildfire smoke causes an orange haze over New York City
NYC Flights Are Delayed Due to Wildfire Smoke — Here's What to Know If You're Traveling
Beach on a St. Kitts island with black sand
You Can Fly to This Quaint Caribbean Island for Under $200 Thanks to This New JetBlue Route
Crowds of Travelers At Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport
This U.S. Airport Had the Most Delays and Cancellations in 2022, According to Hopper
Belize
It's About to Get Easier to Fly to Belize With This New Direct Flight Out of NYC
Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park Issues Warning Against Getting Too Close to Wildlife Following Several Recent Incidents