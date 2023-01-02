This Roomy and Durable Backpack Is the ‘Best Travel Bag Ever’ — and It’s Under $50 at Amazon

Reviewers say they use the rucksack for everyday outings and traveling abroad

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 2, 2023 06:30AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Gootium 21101 High Density Canvas Backpack
Photo:

Amazon

For as long as I’ve been traveling, a good backpack has always been my go-to personal item for flights. They easily slip under the seats, leave your hands free to drag your carry-on and a coffee, and can hold a surprising amount of essentials if you pack correctly (or even use packing cubes). However, after 10 long years of commitment to my current backpack, the wear and tear is starting to show, so I decided it was finally time to start looking for a new one. 

After scouring the web for the best backpacks out there, I was happy to find the highly rated Gootium Thick Canvas Rucksack, which is on sale for as little as $43. With several functional pockets and a comfortable fit, it’s one Amazon deal I plan to shop to improve my travel experience as the year comes to a close. 

Gootium 21101 High Density Canvas Backpack

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $43 with on-site coupon (originally $46)

Made of 100 percent cotton with a simple drawstring and snap closure, this rucksack is the perfect travel companion when you need to optimize your packing. Featuring four additional pockets on top of the main enclosure, the backpack has ample space for you to stow toiletries, an extra set of clothes, and really anything else you would need out of a personal item. Adjustable padded shoulder straps contribute to the comfort of this bag, and a leather trim enhances the durability of the rucksack.

The backpack comes in nine neutral shades in sizes small and large, so you have options based on your style and space needs. Whether you’re planning a hiking trip and need a backpack you can take on the trails, or something simple to stow under the airplane seat, this rucksack fits the bill and is a stylish and comfortable addition to your travel lineup. 

Gootium 21101 High Density Canvas Backpack

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $43 with on-site coupon (originally $46)

Shoppers swear by this tote to fulfill their on-the-go needs, and one Amazon customer revealed, “I primarily use it for school and traveling; I am always surprised at how much I can cram into the backpack,” adding, “Pretty much anytime I need to carry a lot, this has come with me.” Another shopper raved that it was “durable and [had] good storage for both traveling abroad and for everyday outings.”

As for durability and versatility, one customer shared that they have been “using this constantly for years and it still looks and feels brand new.” They also noted that it’s “extremely high-quality, functional, and beautiful,” as well as “far superior to most bags out there.” Another shopper concurred, noting, “I’ve used it essentially every day, and it’s traveled with me on three continents,” adding that it is “well worth the money” for how well it has held up.

Gootium 21101 High Density Canvas Backpack

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $43 with on-site coupon (originally $46)

Investing in travel equipment that you can trust is essential for keeping your items safe and secure, and the Gootium Canvas Rucksack is lauded by customers as the bag for the job and even “the best travel bag ever.” Get it for as little as $43 right now, but don’t wait too long — this sale won’t last forever.

It the time of publishing, the price started at $43. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Most-bought Travel Items From 2022 Tout
These Are the Top 18 Travel Products T+L Readers Purchased in 2022
BANGE Travel Overnight Backpack 40-Liter Tout
This TSA-approved Carry-on Backpack With Custom Packing Cubes Is a Travel ‘Game Changer’
ebags Mother Lode Jr Travel Backpack
This Expandable Carry-on Backpack Can Fit 2 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes — and It’s 25% Off Right Now
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker Tout
Celebs Love This Comfy Shoe Brand — and One of Its Most Popular Styles Is on Sale for Up to 54% Off Right Now
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 20 Best Last-minute Gifts at Amazon tout
The 20 Best Last-minute Gifts at Amazon That’ll Still Arrive in Time, According to a Travel Writer
Best White Elephant Gifts Under $25 at Amazon That'll Impress Any Traveler
The 11 Best White Elephant Gifts Under $25 at Amazon That'll Impress Any Traveler
TravelWise Luggage Packing Organization Cubes 5 Pack Tout
Shoppers Say They ‘Never Travel Without’ This 5-piece Packing Cube Set — and It’s on Sale
Travel Weekender Bag
Travelers Say This Weekender Bag Is the 'Perfect Carry-on' for Short Trips — and It's Just $40
the-best-travel-gifts-at-amazon-tout
Amazon Is a Gold Mine for Travel Gifts Right Now — Here Are the 12 Best Under $100
BAGSMART Women Tote Bag Large Tout
This Spacious Travel Tote Transitions From a Carry-on to an Everyday Bag With Ease
Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Tout
Amazon's List of Its Most Popular Items From the Year Is Filled With Genius Gift Ideas for Travelers
Forge TSA Luggage Combination Lock
These TSA-approved Travel Locks Are ‘Essential for Securing Your Luggage’ — and They’re Under $15
Vancropak Carry on Backpack
Travelers Call This $37 Expandable Backpack the ‘Most Amazing’ Carry-on — and It Even Comes With Packing Cubes
Best Under-$100 Amazon Deals
The 41 Best Under-$100 Amazon Deals for Travelers During Cyber Monday
TL bf 2022 banner recirc image
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are 20 Early Black Friday Deals I’m Gifting This Season
Hawanik Slim Wallet with Built-in Case Holder for AirTag Tout
This Sleek Travel Wallet Has a Spot for Your Apple AirTag so You’ll Never Lose It