This Roomy and Durable Backpack Is the ‘Best Travel Bag Ever’ — and It’s Under $50 at Amazon

For as long as I’ve been traveling, a good backpack has always been my go-to personal item for flights. They easily slip under the seats, leave your hands free to drag your carry-on and a coffee, and can hold a surprising amount of essentials if you pack correctly (or even use packing cubes). However, after 10 long years of commitment to my current backpack, the wear and tear is starting to show, so I decided it was finally time to start looking for a new one.

After scouring the web for the best backpacks out there, I was happy to find the highly rated Gootium Thick Canvas Rucksack, which is on sale for as little as $43. With several functional pockets and a comfortable fit, it’s one Amazon deal I plan to shop to improve my travel experience as the year comes to a close.



To buy: amazon.com, $43 with on-site coupon (originally $46)

Made of 100 percent cotton with a simple drawstring and snap closure, this rucksack is the perfect travel companion when you need to optimize your packing. Featuring four additional pockets on top of the main enclosure, the backpack has ample space for you to stow toiletries, an extra set of clothes, and really anything else you would need out of a personal item. Adjustable padded shoulder straps contribute to the comfort of this bag, and a leather trim enhances the durability of the rucksack.

The backpack comes in nine neutral shades in sizes small and large, so you have options based on your style and space needs. Whether you’re planning a hiking trip and need a backpack you can take on the trails, or something simple to stow under the airplane seat, this rucksack fits the bill and is a stylish and comfortable addition to your travel lineup.



Shoppers swear by this tote to fulfill their on-the-go needs, and one Amazon customer revealed, “I primarily use it for school and traveling; I am always surprised at how much I can cram into the backpack,” adding, “Pretty much anytime I need to carry a lot, this has come with me.” Another shopper raved that it was “durable and [had] good storage for both traveling abroad and for everyday outings.”

As for durability and versatility, one customer shared that they have been “using this constantly for years and it still looks and feels brand new.” They also noted that it’s “extremely high-quality, functional, and beautiful,” as well as “far superior to most bags out there.” Another shopper concurred, noting, “I’ve used it essentially every day, and it’s traveled with me on three continents,” adding that it is “well worth the money” for how well it has held up.



Investing in travel equipment that you can trust is essential for keeping your items safe and secure, and the Gootium Canvas Rucksack is lauded by customers as the bag for the job and even “the best travel bag ever.” Get it for as little as $43 right now, but don’t wait too long — this sale won’t last forever.

It the time of publishing, the price started at $43.

