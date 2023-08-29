Google Flights' Latest Update Will Help Travelers Find the Best Prices — Here's How

Google is making it easier for travelers to score great deals on flights by getting even more specific with its trend insights.

The search engine, which has always analyzed flight trends, will now tell customers when prices have specifically been lowest so they can better predict when they should purchase a flight, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The new feature will be available for searches with reliable trend data.

The new feature will also tell travelers when the cheapest time to book their flights will likely be, and how much they will save by either booking immediately or waiting.

“If you want to save money on flights this holiday season, or any time of year, a little bit of planning can go a long way,” Google wrote in a statement shared with T+L. “Most of the time, it’s better to book on the early side, especially when your plans aren’t very flexible. But flight prices do change frequently, and there are often low fares to be found with the right tools (and some perseverance).”

Courtesy of Google

A search for flights from New York City to London over the Christmas holiday week, for example, shows that prices are currently typical for this time of year and that the cheapest time to book is between now and Oct. 7. In fact, Google says the lowest prices for similar trips to London are typically found about three to six months before a trip when travelers can save about $64 on average.

Beyond the new insights, Google helps travelers find a good deal with flight tracking and alerts travelers can set.

The new feature comes as Google predicts travelers will have to book Christmas flights even earlier than usual this year, especially for those who want to head overseas. For trips starting in mid-December, Google said travelers will find the best deals in early October.

And for travelers heading to Europe, Google said they should book as soon as possible since flights tend to be lowest 72 days or more before departure.