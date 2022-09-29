Google Introduces Train Search Feature, More in Latest Upgrade for Travelers

Google is expanding its search options when it comes to all things travel, making it easier for travelers to search for trains and even check the "vibe" of a neighborhood in its latest upgrade.

Going forward, Google users will be able to see train schedules and prices simply by searching an origin and destination city in select countries around the world, Google shared with Travel + Leisure. The new feature is available in several countries, including Germany, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

“For some trips, taking a train might be the more sustainable option, but finding the prices and schedules to get from A to B can take a few separate searches,” Google wrote in a release, which was shared with T+L. “Just query something like ‘Berlin to Vienna trains’ and you’ll see a new module in the search results that lets you choose your departure date and compare the available options. Once you select the train that works best, there’s a direct link to complete your booking on the partner’s website.”

Searching for a train from Paris to London, for example, allows users to see a timetable, if the train is direct, and whether or not the price is considered low, much like Google provides when travelers search for flights. People who want to book that train are then directed to the Eurostar website to purchase.

Google said it plans to expand the feature to more locations in the future.

In addition to adding the ability to book trains, Google introduced new features to its Google Maps platform, including a new neighborhood vibe feature that will use photos and information from the Google Maps community to highlight the most popular area spots. The company said it would also improve its live view feature, which it introduced last year, allowing people to search for things while using it.

The company will also expand the ability to search for sustainable travel by allowing people to filter for “low emissions” flights or “eco-certified” hotels.

Google is increasing its search options, but the company does plan to disable the ability to book air travel directly through the search engine starting Sept. 30 for most of the world and after March 31, 2023, in the United States.

