It Just Got Easier to Hike in National Parks Thanks to These Google Map Updates

Google Maps' latest update will offer walking and biking directions, as well as a display of an entire trail route.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023
Longs Peak, Rocky Mountain National Park in Summer
Photo:

Lightvision, LLC/Getty Images

Google Maps is making it easier to hike America’s national parks with several new updates to the user experience. 

The new updates, introduced ahead of National Park Week, include easier ways to navigate trails along with introducing photo pins of the most popular sites, Google shared with Travel + Leisure. The new map features were developed with help from National Park Service park rangers and directors.

“As someone who has visited 24 of the US National Parks, I’m really excited we’re bringing these helpful updates to Google Maps that will make it easier for people to explore, navigate and discover things to do in parks around the country,” Michael Curtes, the product manager for Google Maps, told T+L. “Now, Google Maps has all the information you need in one place so you can save time planning and spend it exploring.”

Going forward, hiking will be easier with the map highlighting an entire trail route from start to finish, rather than just showing a red pin at its center, according to Google. The map will also offer walking or biking directions to the closest end of the trail (as opposed to the center).

Additionally, Google will include information for trails like how difficult it is as well as add a “more discoverable button for downloading a park for offline use, positioned alongside the other common actions for a place.”

Beyond the trails themselves, park entrances will now be shown on the basemap. And the map will show popular places (think: attractions, campgrounds, and visitor centers) as photo pins.

The new updates come as the NPS prepares to celebrate National Park Week from April 22 to April 30. All entrance fees will be waived to kick off the celebration on April 22, one of several fee-free days in 2023.

Overall, there are 63 different national parks in the United States, but some are more popular with visitors than others. Yellowstone National Park is the most popular of all national parks, according to data from Google that tracked direction requests and interactions on Google Maps over the last year. That was followed by Yosemite National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, Zion National Park, and Joshua Tree National Park.

On the other end of the spectrum was Haleakalā National Park in Hawaii, which Google considers a “hidden gem” thanks to the fact it received a rating of 4.8 but has amassed fewer than 1,000 reviews on Google Maps.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Woman taking photos on safari
Your Instagram Geotag Might Be Hurting the Destinations You Visit — How to Post Responsibly
Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve with mountains in distance at sunset, Alamosa, Colorado
This Lesser-known Colorado National Park Is Home to the Tallest Sand Dunes in North America
Historic Entrance of Mammoth Cave in Mammoth Cave National Park
This National Park Has the Longest-known Cave System in the World — With Over 400 Miles of Underground Passages, Sparkling Domes, and a Frozen Waterfall
The Red Hill Cabin on the Mauna Loa Trail in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Reopens More Trails After Mauna Loa Eruption
Tourists at Yosemite National Park, CA enjoying views of the majestic Half Dome from a viewing area.
You Can Visit Every National Park for Free on These 5 Days in 2023
Looking Glass Falls in the Pisgah National Forest
This State Is Called the 'Great Trails State' Thanks to These Waterfall Treks, National Park Hikes, and a 700-mile Route From Mountains to Sea
Aerial view of car driving scenic road through Olympic National Park
The Best Road Trip Apps That Help You Find Cheap Gas, Avoid Traffic, and More
Tent campsite at Badlands National Park, South Dakota, early morning
The Ultimate Guide to Badlands National Park Camping
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Glacier National Park
Use This Complete List of All the U.S. National Parks to Plan Your Next Adventure
Aerial View of the Downtown San Diego Skyline at Dusk
22 Fun Things to Do in San Diego With Kids
A crowd of people walking around taking photos among the art installation Seven Magic Mountains
15 Best Day Trips From Las Vegas — From National Parks to the Extraterrestrial Highway
The calm ocean water lagoon at Hilton Hawaiian Village with palm trees lining the beach at sunset.
4 Tips for Accessible and Inclusive Travel in Hawaii, According to a Traveler With a Disability
The black sand beach of Waianapanapa State Park on Maui
How to Plan the Perfect Multi-island Trip to Hawaii
BestDrives_3x2
10 Best National Parks to Drive Through for a Scenic Road Trip
Aerial view of Sydney harbor
The Only Guide You Need to Sydney — Great Eats, Idyllic Beaches, and Luxury Hotels Included