Google to Disable Booking Feature for Flights — Here’s Why

Google will stop offering the option to book a flight directly through the site in March of next year for U.S. users.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022
Google logo is displayed on a smartphone screen
Photo:

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Google will soon disable the ability to book air travel directly through the search engine, finding travelers prefer to book directly through an airline or another travel website.

Google will stop offering the option to book a flight directly through the site after Sept. 30 for most of the world. The search engine will then similarly end the option in the United States after March 31, 2023, the company confirmed to Travel + Leisure

“Over the next 12 months, we plan to phase out the Book on Google feature for flights,” a company spokesperson told T+L. “We originally offered this functionality to give people a simpler way to buy their tickets and to help our partner airlines and OTAs [online travel agencies] receive more bookings. However, we’ve found over time that people actually want to book directly on partner websites, and we always strive to meet user preferences whenever possible.”

Until the time the feature is disabled, travelers will be able to book directly through Google using a payment method stored in their Google account. Bookings made before the feature is disabled will not be impacted, according to the company.

Travelers who do book through Google still receive a confirmation email directly from the airline or another online travel agency. Travelers then have to contact the airline or travel agency directly with any questions, or cancellation or change requests. 

Even once the booking feature is no longer available, travelers will still be able to search for a flight through Google Flights, which offers money-saving features like the ability to “explore” the map to find the best deal and set price alerts on flights.

Beyond flights, Google is making it easier to plan travel by introducing a tool that allows travelers to find places to stay within walking or driving distance of a particular landmark, attraction, or event. Google also introduced a “Live View” feature on its maps to allow users to see arrows and directions in the world around them superimposed onto their smartphone. 

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.


Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Travelers arrive at Orlando International Airport on the day before Christmas
Why Now Is the Best Time to Book Holiday Flights, According to Travel Experts
An interior of an empty Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at the Qantas Jetbase in Sydney, Australia.
This Airline Will Allow Passengers to Purchase the Empty Seat Next to Them for As Low As $20
Southwest interior
You Can Now Upgrade Your Southwest Seat Online Before Your Flight — Here's How
Flight searching
5 Money-saving Tips for Finding the Best Flight Fare, According to Google Travel's General Manager
Diffterent forms of identification. Three social security cards on top of a birth certificate covered by two american passports.
Here's What Renewing Your U.S. Passport Online Is Actually Like
Google Street View
Google Street View Is About to Get Way More Immersive — Here's How
Illustration showing a rental car packed full of people
4 Secrets to Score Better Deals on Rental Cars, Gas, and Road Trips
In-Seat Power-source on new Southwest flight
Southwest Is Upgrading the Flight Experience in a Big Way — Here's What's Changing
Little girls travelling joyfully with mom on airplane
How the Department of Transportation Is Helping Families Sit Together on Flights — Without the Fees
Rosemarie Rossetti and Mark Leder at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
This Ohio City Just Launched an Accessibility Guide for Visitors With Disabilities
Visitors walk past the West Coast Racers roller coaster at the theme park Six Flags Magic Mountain on the day of the park's re-opening, April 1, 2021, in Valencia, California.
Six Flags Is Making Its Parks More Accessible for Visitors With Disabilities — Here's How
An UBER car seen parked on the street in Bristol
Uber Is Adding Vacation Booking, Charter Options, More to the App — What's New
a man holding up a smartphone with the Uber transport app visible on screen in London
Uber Is Adding Trains, Planes, Buses to Its App — What to Know
Hopper app with home rental interface
This Popular Flight App Is Now Offering Vacation Home Rentals, Too
Southwest interior
Southwest Has a New Fare Class — and It'll Allow Passengers to Transfer Flight Credits to Other Fliers
United Becomes First Airline to Introduce PayPal QR Codes as Inflight Payment Option
United Airlines Partners With Paypal for Contactless Onboard Purchases