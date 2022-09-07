Google to Disable Booking Feature for Flights — Here’s Why

Google will soon disable the ability to book air travel directly through the search engine, finding travelers prefer to book directly through an airline or another travel website.

Google will stop offering the option to book a flight directly through the site after Sept. 30 for most of the world. The search engine will then similarly end the option in the United States after March 31, 2023, the company confirmed to Travel + Leisure.

“Over the next 12 months, we plan to phase out the Book on Google feature for flights,” a company spokesperson told T+L. “We originally offered this functionality to give people a simpler way to buy their tickets and to help our partner airlines and OTAs [online travel agencies] receive more bookings. However, we’ve found over time that people actually want to book directly on partner websites, and we always strive to meet user preferences whenever possible.”

Until the time the feature is disabled, travelers will be able to book directly through Google using a payment method stored in their Google account. Bookings made before the feature is disabled will not be impacted, according to the company.

Travelers who do book through Google still receive a confirmation email directly from the airline or another online travel agency. Travelers then have to contact the airline or travel agency directly with any questions, or cancellation or change requests.

Even once the booking feature is no longer available, travelers will still be able to search for a flight through Google Flights, which offers money-saving features like the ability to “explore” the map to find the best deal and set price alerts on flights.

Beyond flights, Google is making it easier to plan travel by introducing a tool that allows travelers to find places to stay within walking or driving distance of a particular landmark, attraction, or event. Google also introduced a “Live View” feature on its maps to allow users to see arrows and directions in the world around them superimposed onto their smartphone.

