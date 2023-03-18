I’m Always Traveling, and These $25 Polarized Sunglasses Are the First Thing I Pack for Sunny Destinations

They've earned more than 2,300 five-star ratings for their anti-scratch, anti-glare design.

Rachael Green
Rachael Green
Rachael Green is a freelance writer specializing in commerce, culture, and finance. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Bustle, Elite Daily, The Spruce, and more.
Published on March 18, 2023 07:00AM EDT
Goodr OG Sunglasses (no slip, no bounce, all polarized) TOUT
When you’re browsing sunglasses on a budget, it seems like you have to choose between style and  function; you can’t have both unless you’re willing to splurge on a luxury brand name. And, as an avid traveler, I'm constantly faced with the dilemma: Do I risk taking these $300 sunglasses on a trip and potentially losing them forever? Well, the answer was always no because I’ve left more sunglasses in hotels, airplanes, and cafes than I can count (it’s basically become an obligatory sacrificial offering to the travel gods at this point). But, that was before I discovered the Goodr OG Sunglasses

Apart from helping me avoid bankruptcy and sticking to my under-$30 sunnies budget (a pair starts at $25 at Amazon), these travel-friendly sunglasses are a true game-changer with their polarized lenses, and what I would call the most comfortable frames I’ve ever worn in a stylish design. 

Goodr OG Sunglasses (no slip, no bounce, all polarized)

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Goodr is a brand by and for runners — and cyclists, and golfers, and weightlifters — which means its products are built to handle sweat and movement. If you’re running at full speed, you'll need  frames that won’t slide down your nose or bounce around from the movement. But you also need a frame that’s lightweight so you can wear them on long runs without them feeling heavy on your face. That’s exactly what the Goodr OG Sunglasses are.

The UVA/UVB-blocking lenses are polarized to reduce glare so you get UV 400 protection and a crisper, clearer view of your surroundings. The Goodr OG Sunglasses' frames are also built for a supportive fit, made even snugger thanks to the grip coating along the temples and rims that allows them to stay in place, even when you’re sweating. And, because the whole point of the brand was to make functional sunglasses that were also actually fashionable, all of these practical features are packed into a surprisingly sleek look that you rarely see in the performance eyewear market.

For $25, it’s hard to find a pair of sunglasses that look as cool and feel as comfortable as the Goodr OG Sunglasses. I’ve worn them on runs. I’ve worn them at all-day festivals on hot summer days. I’ve worn them on hikes. And I can confirm that they don’t bounce, they don’t slip, and they feel utterly weightless when you’re wearing them. But my favorite feature has to be the complete lack of stress I have about taking them with me on trips since they’re affordable enough to replace if I lose them. Plus, the lenses are scratch-resistant, so they're tough enough to withstand any unforeseen bumps, scrapes, and drops that may occur on any given travel day. 

Goodr OG Sunglasses (no slip, no bounce, all polarized)

To buy: amazon.com, $39

In fact, I was so impressed that I bought a second pair, even though I haven’t lost the first yet. And, I'm far from the only traveler and adventurer that's been won over by the Goodr OG Sunglasses. They have more than 2,300 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, one of whom declared that the "fit is better than my more expensive pairs." They also added, "I have worn them daily in town, at the beach, and the lake. They have been terrific in keeping the glare off my eyes. The color is precise and the clarity is spot on." And, another customer put their anti-slip grip to the test: "I’ve worn them on several runs now… There's very minimal fogging, zero slip/movement on my head while running, and overall they're very comfortable. I was trail running and fell and they didn’t fall off." 

So, if you chronically lose your sunglasses like I do, or you just want functional and fashionable sunnies at an affordable price,  the Goodr OG Sunglasses are the ones for you. And trust me, you'll never look back — especially with that $25 price tag. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $25. 

