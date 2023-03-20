Flight Attendants Say These Compression Packing Cubes Are 'Life-changing for Travelers' — and They’re on Sale

Freeing up space in a carry-on suitcase is always a tough feat, especially when you are traveling for a long amount of time. If you’re on the hunt for solutions to pack lighter and smarter, it seems like almost every savvy traveler has a go-to set of packing cubes to stay organized on the go. As a matter of fact, there’s one that’s earned high praise from travelers — even flight attendants: the Gonex Compression Packing Cubes.

Currently on sale for up to 41 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon, the popular Amazon packing cubes use compression technology to lighten your suitcase load, helping shoppers fit “double” what they normally would. This impressive deal only applies to the six-piece set, which includes five compression packing cubes and one drawstring bag, in select colors — with the biggest discount happening on the blue set. There's no telling how much longer these savings will be around, so make sure you add the Gonex Compression Packing Cubes to your cart now.

In addition to their high-compression design, these must-have travel accessories facilitate your packing by offering you various sizes to best fit the clothes, shoes, and essentials you're bringing. The Gonex Compression Packing Cube Set features one large 15.4-inch by 15-inch by 3.5-inch cube that's perfect for bulkier items like sweaters, jackets, pants, and more, as well as a medium-sized 11.8-inch by 9.1-inch by 3.5-inch packing cube for t-shirts, shorts, skirts, and other lightweight items.

Smaller essentials like underwear, bras, bathing suits, and socks can be reserved for the petite 9.8-inch by 7.5-inch by 3.5-inch and 7.9-inch by 5.9-inch by 3.5-inch packing cubes. And, there's a slim rectangular packing cube that measures 13 inches by 3.9 inches by 3.5 inches, which is also ideal for small clothes and accessories. Of course, you can use either packing cube as a toiletry bag or tech organizer if needed. Plus, the included drawstring bag can double as a shoe bag or laundry bag.

What's more, each packing cube is made with a durable nylon material to boost toughness (and give you peace of mind that they won't rip when you're stuffing them with any last-minute tops and bottoms for your trip). The Gonex Compression Packing Cubes have mesh tops so you can easily discern what's inside, which will keep you better organized, and they're also equipped with sturdy zippers that keep your belongings safe and secure while you're on the move. Top carrying handles make packing and unpacking the set from your luggage hassle-free.

Still not convinced that you need packing cubes? Well, this Gonex set has earned more than 6,700 five-star ratings from Amazon customers — many of whom are flight attendants. One reviewer shared, "They made packing easy and fun. I’m a flight attendant, so I pack and unpack more than most people. It’s nice being able to grab only the bag I needed without everything else becoming a mess."

Another shopper added, "Coming from a flight attendant, these are life-changing for travelers."

Chiming in, a third flight attendant wrote, "I went backpacking through Asia for a month and I was able to fit the perfect amount. If I didn’t have the compression ones, I would have been lost."

Travelers have also given them a stamp of approval. One customer commented, "I was traveling to multiple cities, so I wasn't able to fully unpack on a two-week long trip. These cubes were great to keep our clothes organized to make picking out clothes a breeze." Another jet-setter shared, "I bought this set for a recent five-week international trip and each piece worked perfectly…I even adapted the smallest piece into my everyday beach wallet to carry my sunglasses, sunscreen, and credit cards."

The possibilities are truly endless. And, just imagine how much space you'll be saving in your suitcase. Well, what are you waiting for? Grab the Gonex Compression Packing Cube Set while they're up to 41 percent off at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $28.

