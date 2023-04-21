This $19-million Mansion on the Grounds of Walt Disney World Resort Just Went on Sale — See Inside

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Published on April 21, 2023
Exterior of Hilda Maria Bacardi's mansion apart of the Four Seasons on the Disney World properties
Photo:

Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty

A Disney dream home has just hit the market, and it has enough bedrooms for a whole family of princes and princesses.

Situated in a private residence club within the Walt Disney World Resort, the home has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and spans over 9,000 square feet on a 17,000-square-foot lot. Throughout the home, Disney fans will spot hidden Mickeys and other signs of Disney magic. 

The Italian-inspired home is currently asking $19 million — or $74,822 a month after a hefty $3.8-million down payment. 

A children ocean theme bedroom in Hilda Maria Bacardi's mansion apart of the Four Seasons on the Disney World properties

Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty
The family room and kitchen in Hilda Maria Bacardi's mansion apart of the Four Seasons on the Disney World properties

Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty
The living room in Hilda Maria Bacardi's mansion apart of the Four Seasons on the Disney World properties

Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty
The main bathroom in Hilda Maria Bacardi's mansion apart of the Four Seasons on the Disney World properties

Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty

Unique features of the home include a Frozen-themed children’s bedroom, multiple outdoor entertaining spaces, a hair salon, elevator, and a golf cart garage. The home also has a Star Wars-inspired entertainment room — complete with a life-size Darth Vader and R2-D2, although the listing doesn’t specify if these will be included in the purchase price. The home is wrapped around a Mediterranean-style pool, and has a private poolside cabana that can be used as an office or massage and spa room. 

The patio in Hilda Maria Bacardi's mansion apart of the Four Seasons on the Disney World properties

Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty
The pool at Hilda Maria Bacardi's mansion apart of the Four Seasons on the Disney World properties

Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty

The luxury property was built in 2017 and used as the model home for the exclusive Four Seasons Private Residences, which are located in the Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort. The community of custom-built single-family homes caters to luxury buyers who want to be close to Disney. Members of the community also have access to the private Summerhouse Club, five resort pools, VIP theme park transportation, events, Extra Magic Hours, and more. 

The theater in Hilda Maria Bacardi's mansion apart of the Four Seasons on the Disney World properties

Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty

The property is being sold by Hilda Maria Bacardi, an heir to the Bacardi liquor company, according to Mansion Global.

Bacardi hosted her daughter’s wedding in a lavish reception at Walt Disney World earlier this year, according to People.

The listing is represented by Shane Croft of Coldwell Banker in Orlando, Florida.

