This Travel Site Is Giving Away Free Flights Every Weekday in August — How to Enter

Going.com is giving away free flights every weekday in August to celebrate its eighth year anniversary.

The company, formerly known Scott’s Cheap Flights, will give away one free flight each weekday this month on Instagram, Going.com shared with Travel + Leisure. To participate, travelers must either be an existing member of the site or create a free account.

“If there’s one thing I love more than cheap flights, it’s free flights,” Founder Scott Keyes said in a statement provided to T+L. “Helping others be able to travel more than they thought possible is why I started Going in the first place, and that’s why I’m excited to be giving away dozens of free flights to celebrate our 8th birthday.”

To score a free flight, travelers must log in to their account and find a deal they want to book. They must then head to Going.com’s Instagram page, “like” that day’s post, and leave a comment with which deal they want to book. New giveaways are posted each weekday at 6 a.m. ET.

The winner will then be announced in Going’s Instagram stories the next day.

Travelers can enter as many days throughout the month as they want, but they must ensure they are entering on the correct post for that day. Travelers can also request to book the same flight deal multiple times as long as that deal is still live on Going.com’s website.

In addition to the giveaway, the company is offering up to 50 percent off annual and multi-year memberships, which typically start at $49 per year for a premium membership. The company also offers an elite membership tier for $199 per year, which includes more options like deal alerts for economy, premium economy, business class, and first class tickets for both international and domestic flights.

Going.com also offers free flight international deal alerts, but they tend to be sent out a day or two after the deal was initially listed.