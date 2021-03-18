4 Impact-driven Hotels and Hospitality Brands

These Global Vision Awards honorees are setting a new standard in the industry — putting in the work to care for their staff, for their communities, and for the environment.

The Travel + Leisure Global Vision Awards aim to identify and honor companies, individuals, destinations, and organizations taking strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences. Not only are they demonstrating thought leadership and creative problem-solving, they are taking actionable, quantifiable steps to protect communities and environments around the world. What's more, they are inspiring their industry colleagues and travelers to do their part.

Our readers know that, in many cases, a hotel is more than just a hotel. Sometimes it's a space to work or meet; other times, it becomes a place to meditate. We eat at hotels, swim at hotels, learn at hotels, and in some cases, even live at hotels, whether in an emergency or as a lifestyle choice. These are all things that these businesses can do for us. But properties and their guests don't exist in a vacuum. Every time a building goes up, it's going up somewhere where there used to be something else, and the surrounding communities will feel its impact. These four Global Vision Awards honorees asked, why not make that impact positive? Stay with them and rest a little easier. — T+L Editors

Fari Islands

Rendering of the lounge at the Patina Hotel in the Fari Islands, Maldives Image zoom The lounge at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, opening later this year. | Credit: Courtesy of Patina Maldives, Fari Islands

The Fari Islands, which ring a stunning lagoon about a 50-minute speedboat ride from the main airport in the Maldives, didn't exist just four years ago. This man-made archipelago is set to begin welcoming guests this year with three new resorts, each with its own island and its own take on sustainability and luxury. The Ritz-Carlton deploys eco-friendly prefab construction and an expansive solar panels setup; the Patina has an organic permaculture garden and an onsite water-bottling plant; and the Capella will employ a "culturist" who weaves local heritage into the resort experience. But what makes this development unusual is the fourth island, called Fari Campus, which will be dedicated entirely to resort staff. In addition to the requisite housing and office space — back-of-the-house operations for the three resorts will be centralized here — there will be leisure, entertainment, and social facilities that are much more extensive than is typical. The idea is that those who care for the hotel guests should also be cared for themselves. This includes options for career advancement and continuing education: a tourism academy, operated in collaboration with the tourism ministry of the Maldives, will also be housed at the Fari Campus.

Habitas

Rendering of the AlUla hotel by Habitas Image zoom A rendering of a villa at the upcoming Habitas AlUla, in Saudi Arabia, built using a modular construction process. | Credit: Courtesy of Habitas

Habitas is Latin for "you live" or "you dwell" — but the modern quandary is, How? What kind of mark do you make on the place where you stay? What imprint do you leave behind? For this fledgling hospitality group, deep reflection on these questions led to an innovative way of creating hotels — a vertically integrated model in which almost everything is done in-house, from design to manufacturing to construction. Habitas's construction is modular: the bulk of a building is prefabricated and flat-packed at its factory in Mérida, Mexico, and then shipped for on-site assembly. This method reduces waste and boosts efficiency. "Traditional construction processes are some of the least sustainable practices in the world," explains co-founder and CEO Oliver Ripley. "Being vertically integrated allows us to design with a focus on sustainability, both in terms of materials used and a light-touch footprint on the land." Of course, a light-touch footprint isn't the same as no footprint, so Ripley notes that Habitas also funds reforestation efforts "totaling at least two times the volume of material we use." To its existing properties in Windhoek, Namibia, and Tulum, Mexico, Habitas is adding three new hotels this year: two more Mexico properties — in Quintana Roo and Baja Sur — and one in Saudi Arabia.

Museum Hotel Antakya

Two photographs of the Museum Hotel Antakya, including a detail of restoration of a tile floor, and a view of room exteriors Image zoom From left: Mosaic restoration underway at Museum Hotel Antakya; guest rooms look out over the excavation site. | Credit: Cemal Emden/Courtesy of Museum Hotel Antakya

When the Asfuroğlu family began building a hotel in Antakya, Turkey, in 2010, they did what every developer must do in designated zones of this history-rich city, which stands partly atop the ruins of ancient Antioch. They conducted a borehole archaeological survey. The scope and scale of what they found shocked them: a trove of artifacts spanning two millennia. The subsequent excavation, Antakya's largest in nearly a century, transformed the hotel's focus — and upon opening last year, the Museum Hotel Antakya became a worldwide exemplar of honoring heritage and history. Among the hundreds of treasures on display: a spectacular, second-century mosaic of the Pegasus, made from stones in 162 hues, which is visible through a glass floor in the lobby, and another depicting colorful birds. The latter is especially meaningful to Sabiha Asfuroğlu Abbasoğlu, who heads up the family's hotel group. "Our family's surname is Asfuroğlu, and asfur means 'bird'," she says. "This mosaic reaffirmed that our involvement with the project was meant to be."

Six Senses

A gardener holding a basket of vegetables from the garden at the Six Senses Shaharut property in Israel Image zoom The vegetable garden at Six Senses Shaharut, opening later this year. | Credit: Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas