The Travel + Leisure Global Vision Awards aim to identify and honor companies, individuals, destinations, and organizations taking strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences. Not only are they demonstrating thought leadership and creative problem-solving, they are taking actionable, quantifiable steps to protect communities and environments around the world. What's more, they are inspiring their industry colleagues and travelers to do their part.

Travel destinations around the world — especially those at risk for overtourism and those whose economies are largely tied to tourist dollars — must straddle a difficult line. How do you welcome visitors while preserving your natural resources and communities? Venice paved the way by tracking tourist data and limiting the number of large cruise ships in its ports, and now other places around the world are creating their own initiatives to ensure long-term sustainability. Among them: three of our Global Vision Awards honorees. Aruba is deeply focused on environmental protections and innovations. New Zealand is working to deepen foreigners' appreciation for local customs and traditions, creating guidelines for expected conduct and best practices while exploring the country. And Visit Faroe Islands is trying to mitigate the effects of the archipelago's newfound, Instagram-driven popularity with a clever voluntourism campaign. Regardless of their specific approach, these places are setting an example in the fight for a more sustainable future. — T+L Editors

Aruba

Divi tree in Aruba Image zoom The government of Aruba has become a global leader in sustainable travel. | Credit: Courtesy of Aruba Tourism

Tourism drives a massive 90 percent of the economy of Aruba, which, though home to just 110,000 people, welcomes more than 1.8 million tourists annually. "Those who choose to visit Aruba are a vital part of our community," says Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. "But there are real dangers to overtourism." The very industry driving the small Caribbean island's economy also threatened to strain its social fabric by inflating real-estate prices and to overwhelm its environment, increasing pollution and straining natural resources. So the government pivoted, becoming a global leader in sustainable travel. It prohibited single-use plastics. It banned octinoxate and oxybenzone, common sunscreen ingredients that may harm marine life. It committed to ambitious clean-energy goals; the airport's parking lot now doubles as Aruba's largest solar-power plant. And it developed a nationwide sustainable-development plan, identifying areas of the island that can't handle more tourism growth and creating strategies for those that can. "Without planning, everything would have continued the way it had been," says Asjoe-Croes, "and that was not an option."

New Zealand

Kayakers at Whakatane Motutohora Island (Whale Island) sanctuary in New Zealand Image zoom Kayakers at Moutohorā, or Whale Island, in New Zealand's Bay of Plenty. | Credit: Andy Taylor/Courtesy of Tourism New Zealand

In recent years, interest among New Zealanders has grown in the traditional Maori concept of kaitiakitanga — good stewardship and holistic protection of the environment, a way of paying heed to humanity's connection to nature. To the Maori peoples, kaitiakitanga means both honoring one's ancestors and making a commitment to one's descendants — a philosophy that is increasingly making its way into government policy. Tourism contributes about a fifth of New Zealand's export earnings and accounts for one in seven jobs. But last spring, New Zealand made a significant sacrifice, banning all international travelers in an effort to protect the country from COVID-19. As travel-sector income evaporated, the government poured millions of dollars into grants as well as interest-free and low-interest loans to support the industry. The government also saw an opportunity for bold reform: in June 2020, it launched the New Zealand Tourism Futures Taskforce, which one could understand in the spirit of kaitiakitanga. This independent public-private commission was instructed "to create a shift in the tourism system," according to its founding documents, and in early April will propose a slate of creative changes and imaginative initiatives to reposition travel in New Zealand, eventually ensuring "that tourism will contribute more than it consumes."

Visit Faroe Islands

Moss roofed buildings in Saksun, Faroe Islands Image zoom Moss-roofed buildings in the village of Saksun, on Streymoy, the largest of the Faroe Islands. | Credit: 500px/Getty Images