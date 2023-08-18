This Gorgeous Hot Springs Town Along the Colorado River Just Got 10 New Waterfront Soaking Pools — and They're for Adults Only

Every hot spring in the world has its own unique cocktail of minerals — some are known for calming nerves and relieving joint pain, while others are heralded for helping people overcome skin conditions like psoriasis. But rather than traveling to New Zealand or Turkey to benefit from these healing waters, you can travel to Glenwood Springs, Colorado, a small mountain town that’s long been known for it hot springs — including the world's largest mineral hot springs pool.



The newest addition to Glenwood Springs’ hot water offerings is Iron Mountain Hot Springs, a series of outdoor pools that sprawl along the banks of the Colorado River. Iron Mountain opened in 2015 and continues to expand, recently adding 10 new riverfront pools that mimic the mineral formulas of famous hot springs around the world — from Banjar Holy Hot Springs in Bali to the thermal baths of Chianciano in Italy. The new addition, called Upriver, opened at Iron Mountain Hot Springs on June 30 and is the only hot springs in Glenwood Springs where you can sip on a beer, wine, or cocktail from your pool of choice. In fact, the entire Upriver area is only for soakers who are 21 or over. It also has a great food menu of elevated by-the-pool snacks, like charcuterie, poke bowls, and ceviche.

Tomas Cohen/Courtesy of Iron Mountain

“Guests can quickly feel the difference at Upriver with the opportunity to experience different pools and hot springs recipes from around the world, and all within an elevated 21+ setup situated along the Colorado River,” said Aaron McCallister, the general manager of Upriver at Iron Mountain Hot Springs, in an interview with Travel + Leisure.

The 10 Upriver pools are set in a row along the river and currently mimic the waters of famous hot springs in Iceland, France, Japan, Turkey, Romania, Australia, Bali, Italy, New Zealand, and South Korea — although McCallister noted, “We have several additional formulas from around the world that we will rotate.”

The varied mineral formulas make the feel of the water on the skin different in each pool. In addition, the water varies in color and temperature, with the latter being adjusted to fit the season.

“We select and control the specific temperatures for each pool based on the time of the year. For example, in the winter, you can expect higher temperatures compared to the summer months,” McCallister explained.

River pebbles cover the floor of each experience pool, providing soakers with a complimentary foot massage. And when you need a break from the heat, you can float in the two Upriver freshwater pools, which have waterfalls and lounge chairs. Those looking to expand upon the healing benefits of Upriver's mineral waters, can hop in the cold plunge — a type of water therapy said to bolster your immunity, among other potential health benefits.

Courtesy of Iron Mountain

Included in the lineup of hot spring pools is one inspired by Blue Lagoon in Iceland, which gained notoriety when a local woman experienced dramatic improvement to her psoriasis, and another with minerals similar to the Vichy Waters of France, the first medically prescribed spa in Europe.

The entire Iron Mountain Hot Springs facility is nestled along the Colorado River with views of Iron Mountain, Red Mountain, and the twin peaks of Mt. Sopris.

Three-hour soaking windows at Iron Mountain Hot Springs start at $36 and all-day passes begin at $100. Access to Upriver is an additional $10 and includes access to all 32 pools (13 at Upriver and 19 in the general soaking area).

Where to Stay

Without a doubt, the Hotel Colorado is the place to stay in Glenwood Springs. The historic hotel, which was built in 1893, has welcomed many presidents and is thought to be the birthplace of “the teddy bear,” which was named by President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt’s daughter during a bear-hunting trip.

These days, the hotel retains its historic charm (and has a gift shop full of teddy bears), but with a clean, modern approach. The grand lobby and staircase lead to rich carpeted hallways lit by chandeliers and the fully renovated rooms have oversized upholstered headboards and white-marble bedside tables. Perhaps the highlight is the open-air bar and restaurant with shaded garden seating, and the walking bridge that leads to downtown Glenwood Springs.

Where to Eat

After a day of soaking, there’s nothing like a plate of home-made pasta. The Italian Underground has made its mark on the town, operating for more than 30 years and doling out dishes of made-from-scratch Italian fare, including build-your-own pizzas and Italian-style carafes of on-tap wine.

Other great options include Juicy Lucy's Steakhouse (which has rooftop seating) and the Riviera Supper Club and Scratch Kitchen, a Glenwood Springs staple that has been in operation since the mid-1940s.