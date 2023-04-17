The Highest Looping Roller Coaster in the U.S. Is on Top of a Mountain in This Colorado Town

Hold on to your hat, the ride is 7,132 above sea level.

By
Evie Carrick
Evie Carrick

Evie Carrick is a writer and editor who’s lived in five countries and visited well over 50. She now splits her time between Colorado and Paris, ensuring she doesn't have to live without skiing or L'As du Fallafel.

Updated on April 17, 2023
Just two-and-a-half hours west of Denver is the mountain town of Glenwood Springs. The town, which sits on the Colorado River, is best known for its natural hot springs and access to the adjacent Glenwood Canyon, whose walls reach up to 1,300 feet over the river floor.

At the edge of Glenwood Springs, on top of Iron Mountain, is America’s only mountain-top theme park, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. Visitors can only enter the park by taking a scenic gondola ride, and at the top, guests are treated to adventures both above and below ground — including the park’s newest attraction, the highest looping roller coaster in the U.S. 

The roller coaster, called Defiance, also boasts the steepest freefall drop in the Western U.S. — a 110-foot, 102.3-degree drop. In addition to the freefall, the 56-second ride includes plenty of twists and turns, including a 98-foot twisted top hat switch, a 111-foot banana roll, and 41-foot Zero-G heart line–roll. That’s roller coaster–speak for plenty of thrills.

The roller coaster was named after the town, which was called Defiance in 1879 before taking the name Glenwood Springs. The ride sits at an impressive 7,132 feet above sea level and is a one-of-a-kind Euro-Fighter roller coaster made by Gerstlauer, a German amusement ride manufacturer.

“We are beyond thrilled to be working with both Gerstlauer and Ride Entertainment to make this coaster a reality,” said Nancy Heard, general manager of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, in a June 2022 Defiance factsheet. “Defiance is sure to become instantly recognizable around the world for its incredible setting and unparalleled thrills.” 

Defiance is currently open, weather permitting, and this will be the first full summer season that the new roller coaster is in operation. 

The thrilling ride joins several other star attractions at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, most notably the Glenwood Caverns, which extend over 16,000 feet inside Iron Mountain and include the historic Fairy Caves. Above ground, the Giant Canyon Swing ride continues to draw visitors who come to brave a swing that reaches speeds of up to 50 mph and is perched at the edge of a cliff 1,300 feet above the Colorado River.

Tickets to Defiance and the rest of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park start at $52 in the spring, although rides can close due to cold, wind, and lightning. A ride up the gondola and a visit to the Glenwood Caverns — without access to Defiance or other rides — starts at $45.

