Trip Ideas 15 Best Places to Go Glamping in New York With vintage airstreams, tiny cabins, and more, these are the best places to go glamping in New York. By Lauren Dana Ellman Lauren Dana Ellman Lauren Dana Ellman is a New York-based freelance writer and editor who specializes in travel, lifestyle, food, and shopping content. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 20, 2023 Trending Videos Photo: Collective Retreats While camping can be fun, some folks may not wish to sacrifice the creature comforts of home. However, travelers can explore the outdoors in comfort and style by embarking on a glamping getaway. And, while you may not necessarily equate New York with glamping, you’d be surprised to know that it’s actually home to some of the country’s best glamping spots. Before you book your stay, you’ll want to consider all your accommodation options. According to Fora co-founder and travel advisor Henley Vazquez, these range from “traditional tent glamping (and sometimes the tents are so luxe that it doesn’t feel like camping at all!), to small secluded cabins and even vintage Airstreams.” It’s also important to research the accommodations beforehand so that you know exactly what to expect when you’re away. Besides, says Vazquez, “not all glamping bathrooms are created equal.” For example, some may have private accommodations connected directly to your space, while others have shared bathrooms. On a similar note, be sure to check the minimum age requirements for guests, especially if you’re traveling with little ones in tow. Moreover, Vazquez tells Travel + Leisure, “The accommodations may look family-friendly, but not all glamping locations welcome children or children under certain ages.” And, of course, the same goes for those traveling with pets. Another factor to keep in mind when choosing a glamping site? The food situation. “Some glamping accommodations have restaurants, cafes, or shared kitchens on-site; others have private kitchens; and some only provide camping-style accommodations such as grills and firepits,” says Vazquez. All this to say: If you’re not comfortable cooking your own food while away, make sure you don’t pick a place with no on-site eatery. Fortunately, options abound when it comes to glamping sites in The Empire State. From swanky retreats in the heart of NYC to more secluded mountain locales surrounded by towering trees, here are 15 of the best places for glamping in New York. 01 of 15 Collective Governors Island: New York City Collective Retreats A short ferry ride from mainland Manhattan, Collective Governors Island is the perfect place for New Yorkers seeking a nature-filled escape without leaving the Big Apple. “The retreat offers private tents, shelters, suites, and villas, and guests can partake in morning yoga, bike rides, culinary explorations, sunset cocktails, and more,” says Vazquez. The postcard-worthy skyline views — best enjoyed with a cocktail while lounging on the stylish Sunset Terrace — are an incredible added bonus. Pro tip: Don’t leave the island without checking out the adjacent QC NY Spa. Just keep in mind that the property is only open seasonally from May through October. 02 of 15 Eastwind Hotel: Windham, Lake Placid, and Oliverea Valley A Lushna Suite at Eastwind Lake Placid, in New York's Adirondack Mountains. UPLAND CREATIVE Eastwind has three locations throughout the Empire State, each offering sleek Scandi-inspired interiors and year-round glamping accommodations in the form of Lushna cabins (tiny, natural-light-filled A-frames). If the standard Lushnas won’t cut it — or you’re simply craving more space — consider springing for one of the Lushna Suites, which feature en-suite bathrooms, writers’ nooks, living spaces, and, in some, private decks. Best of all, the accommodations are pet-friendly. 03 of 15 Firelight Camps: Ithaca Joe Sinthavong/Firelight Camps Next time you find yourself in the Finger Lakes, consider a stay at Firelight Camps in Ithaca. According to Vazquez, the property “curates comfortable, stylish, and revitalizing upscale camping experiences that awaken guests’ appreciation for nature, inspiration for adventure, and a deeper connection with friends and family.” The luxury furnished tents are outfitted with hardwood floors, plush beds, writers’ desks, and private porches with rocking chairs. The main lobby tent serves complimentary breakfast and is stocked with games and books galore. There’s even an on-site bar where you can sip locally produced libations like wines, cider, spirits, and beer. Come nighttime, lounge out by one of the communal campfires under the stars. 04 of 15 AutoCamp Catskills: Saugerties Matt Kisiday/Courtesy of AutoCamp Catskills Spanning a scenic 37 acres in the Catskill Mountains, AutoCamp Catskills offers a combination of cabins, luxury tents, and, most notably, design-forward Airstream accommodations. The on-site all-day dining options range from crave-worthy breakfast burritos to artisan pizzas, best enjoyed with a canned cocktail or two. When guests aren’t out and about exploring the nearby town and ample hiking opportunities, they can take advantage of complimentary on-site amenities like morning meditation and yoga or splurge on unique experiences like candle making, outdoor pottery making, and aromatherapy workshops. 05 of 15 Getaway: Catskill and Roscoe Courtesy of Getaway Campground Getaway has multiple locations throughout the country, including two in New York. The Eastern Catskills location has 51 cabins spread over 85 acres of rolling hills and tranquil forests. Meanwhile, the company’s Western Catskills outpost in the quaint town of Roscoe has 36 cabins scattered along 68 acres. Regardless of which location you choose, says Vazquez, “These Instagram-worthy cabins offer all of the amenities (with everything from Wi-Fi and cellphone lockboxes to stoves and dishware, to en-suite bathrooms and heat and AC) you need in a simple, down-to-earth setting.” 06 of 15 Gather Greene: Coxsackie Gather Greene spans 100 acres of rolling hills, wide-open fields, and serene woodland between the Berkshires and the Catskills. Each of the 17 minimalist wooden cabins — which are pet-friendly — is complete with all the comforts of a hotel room (think: AC, heat, showers, and a mini-fridge). When you’re not soaking up the postcard-worthy vistas from the comfort of your plush king-sized bed or enjoying a cup of coffee on your private deck, head to the guest lounge or roast s’mores around the campfire. Oh, and did we mention breakfast is included with your stay? 07 of 15 Boheme Retreats: Livingston Manor Keva Niver/Courtesy of Boheme Retreats This Black-owned glamping property, open seasonally between May and October, boasts five restored vintage campers (with another one in the works). The retro-inspired units — each named after a trailblazing Black woman (i.e., Rosa for Rosa Parks and Fannie for Fannie Lou Hamer) — have electricity, running water, kitchenettes, and bathrooms. Some campers can sleep up to four, and a handful of them are also pet-friendly. While a trip into town is a must, be sure to take advantage of on-site activities like fishing and tubing. 08 of 15 Camptown: Leeds Lawerence Braun Situated at the foot of the Catskill Mountains, Camptown recently opened its doors this past spring. The 22-acre property offers 24 guest rooms housed inside a renovated motor lodge along with 26 standalone log cabins. Speaking of the latter, these accommodations have pine walls, cozy bedding, and a combination of modern and vintage furnishings; some even have fireplaces, kitchenettes, and wood-burning stoves. The on-site eatery, Casa Susanna, serves contemporary Mexican cuisine featuring locally sourced ingredients, while the sparkling swimming pool, with its waterbed cabanas and loungers, is the place to be. 09 of 15 Glampful: Broadalbin Courtesy of Glampful Spanning 50 acres of land in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains, Glampful offers eight safari-style tents in various sizes. All units have hardwood floors, luxe linens, a private deck with lounge chairs, rechargeable battery-powered lanterns, cooking equipment, bath towels, and a five-gallon tank of water. Like many other glamping spots, Glampful is open seasonally from May through October, and pets are welcome for an additional fee. 10 of 15 Hotel Caravana: Amenia Courtesy of Hotel Caravana A stay at Hotel Caravana at the site of the Four Brothers Drive-In movie theater feels like a step back in time. Guests can choose from two retro Airstreams. 1967, which features funky patterned wallpaper, a kitchenette, and Wi-Fi, is the largest of the two and can sleep up to four. Meanwhile, 2041 is done up with colorful artwork that pops against the bright white interiors. The spacious outdoor area, with eye-popping yellow chairs, a fire pit, lawn games, and mini golf, is excellent for families. Do yourself a favor and order a pie (or three!) of pizza to enjoy in the comfort of your Airstream. 11 of 15 Huttopia Adirondacks: Lake Luzerne Huttopia Huttopia Adirondacks near Lake George spans a whopping 275 acres. Tents range in size from 350 to 425 square feet, and each has a wooden terrace, firepit, and picnic table. Some even have electricity, private bathrooms, and kitchenettes. On-site activities and amenities abound, including a swimming pool flanked by trees, a playground, scenic hiking opportunities, a kids club, yoga, candle making, crafts, and more. There’s also an on-site restaurant serving everything from crepes to handmade brick-oven ‘za. Huttopia Adirondacks is only open seasonally (mid-May through mid-October), and pets are indeed welcome. 12 of 15 A Tiny House Resort: South Cairo Courtesy of Tiny House Tiny houses are all the rage, and those curious to experience staying in one should check into A Tiny House Resort in the Catskills. Travelers can take their pick of an array of (dog-friendly) accommodations, including waterfront ones and a two-story open-concept gem. Amenities include on-site kayaking, candle making, tubing, painting, lawn games, skiing, snowshoeing, a swimming pool (seasonal), goat yoga (also seasonal), spa services, and year-round goat and sheep walks (which are just as fun as they sound). You can also mix and mingle with other guests by partaking in events like bingo and taco Tuesdays. 13 of 15 Naturluxe & Stars: Watkins Glen Walter Cooley Photography This 42-acre outdoor oasis in the Finger Lakes offers three different types of luxuriously appointed tents (some dog-friendly) outfitted with furnishings like nightstands, lamps, ottomans, reading chairs, and electrical outlets. Note that only some tents have en-suite bathrooms, though the shared bathhouse is elegantly appointed. Guests can take advantage of on-site hiking trails and lawn games before sitting around the campfire to tell stories and roast s’mores. Finally, for a worth-it splurge, consider a couples massage, horseback riding excursion, or fishing charter. 14 of 15 Hemlock Falls Camping: Parksville Flanked by forests and fields, this family-owned-and-operated campground is spread across 50 acres boasting three waterfalls and two swimming holes. It’s home to just four tented glamping units, which makes it a solid pick for those seeking seclusion. The tents range from 120 to 1,200 square feet, and each features bamboo linens, covered decks, a private outdoor kitchen area, and a fire pit. Additionally, keep in mind that Hemlock Falls is an adults-only property, and all guests must be over 21 (read: you can escape screaming babies or whiny toddlers). 15 of 15 Gatherwild Ranch: Germantown Courtesy of Gatherwild Gatherwild Ranch in the Hudson Valley boasts several unique accommodations, including four glamping tents with fire pits, Adirondack chairs, and private picnic tables. There’s also an A-frame cabin (which boasts its own rooftop deck), a charming bungalow (aptly named The Pink House), the Guest House (the most spacious of the bunch), and, last but not least, an artisan-designed caravan on wheels. Amenities include free bike rentals, on-site walking paths, and hammocks for lounging. Meanwhile, animal lovers can collect their own eggs and interact with sheep and goats. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit