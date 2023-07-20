While camping can be fun, some folks may not wish to sacrifice the creature comforts of home. However, travelers can explore the outdoors in comfort and style by embarking on a glamping getaway. And, while you may not necessarily equate New York with glamping, you’d be surprised to know that it’s actually home to some of the country’s best glamping spots.

Before you book your stay, you’ll want to consider all your accommodation options. According to Fora co-founder and travel advisor Henley Vazquez, these range from “traditional tent glamping (and sometimes the tents are so luxe that it doesn’t feel like camping at all!), to small secluded cabins and even vintage Airstreams.” It’s also important to research the accommodations beforehand so that you know exactly what to expect when you’re away. Besides, says Vazquez, “not all glamping bathrooms are created equal.” For example, some may have private accommodations connected directly to your space, while others have shared bathrooms. On a similar note, be sure to check the minimum age requirements for guests, especially if you’re traveling with little ones in tow. Moreover, Vazquez tells Travel + Leisure, “The accommodations may look family-friendly, but not all glamping locations welcome children or children under certain ages.” And, of course, the same goes for those traveling with pets.

Another factor to keep in mind when choosing a glamping site? The food situation. “Some glamping accommodations have restaurants, cafes, or shared kitchens on-site; others have private kitchens; and some only provide camping-style accommodations such as grills and firepits,” says Vazquez. All this to say: If you’re not comfortable cooking your own food while away, make sure you don’t pick a place with no on-site eatery.

Fortunately, options abound when it comes to glamping sites in The Empire State. From swanky retreats in the heart of NYC to more secluded mountain locales surrounded by towering trees, here are 15 of the best places for glamping in New York.