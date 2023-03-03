A 50-acre Glampsite Near the 'Adirondacks' Best-kept Secret' Opens This Spring — With 8 Luxury Tents and Stellar Stargazing

When you need a reset, there’s nothing like spending a couple nights in nature. But when the next campsite is mere feet away and your fellow campers don’t share your desire for peace and quiet, a night under the stars can quickly become loud and sleepless — and that’s not to mention the aches that come from sleeping on a camping pad.

That’s why places like Glampful, a brand-new glamping destination opening this spring with just eight tents on 50 acres of private land, are such a find. At Glampful, your neighbors are out of earshot and the luxury safari-style tents are outfitted with real beds, nice linens, and hotel-quality toiletries.

Courtesy of Glampful

“Glampful offers a one-of-a-kind experience that blends the best of hospitality, concierge services, and the great outdoors. Our family-owned and operated 50-acre property features no more than eight glamping sites, ensuring privacy and tranquility for our guests,” says Elina Leclaire, one of the co-founders of Glampful, in an email interview with Travel + Leisure.

Each of the safari tents have hardwood floors, a propane grill, cooking equipment, and fresh water. There's also a private deck, with Adirondack chairs perfectly positioned for stargazing. Bathrooms and hot showers are within walking distance, as is a group fire pit.

In addition to finding that perfect balance between outdoor adventure and luxury, Glampful has an appealing location. The property is just over a mile from Great Sacandaga Lake, touted as the Adirondack Mountains’ “best-kept secret” and a mecca for outdoor adventure. The 29-mile-long lake has sandy shores and plenty of fishing, kayaking, and canoeing.

Courtesy of Glampful

“Glampful is more than just a place to stay — it's a destination in itself. The property offers diverse terrain, with lush Adirondack wildflowers, protected wetlands that serve as a bird habitat, a beaver pond, spring-fed creeks, a babbling brook, and four marked hiking trails through a mature forest of balsam fir, spruce, pine, beech, and birch trees,” said Leclaire.

And when the sun sets and the day comes to a close, Leclaire says the clear skies and lack of light pollution at Glampful makes guests “feel like they're in a natural observatory, making it easier to see and identify planets, constellations, comets, the Milky Way, and shooting stars.”

Added perks include a daily, locally sourced continental breakfast, a camp store, and a smattering of lawn games and hammocks set up around the property. Over weekends in peak season there’s free yoga, kids activities, and even live music. Leashed dogs are welcome for an added $25 per night.

Courtesy of Glampful

Glampful is located just 50 minutes from Albany International Airport by car and less than four hours from both Boston and New York City. The getaway opens on May 1 and is already accepting reservations for the spring, summer, and fall glamping seasons. The property will close between Nov. 1 and May 1.