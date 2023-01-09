Amazon’s Best-selling Portable Space Heater Is Only $35 Today

It’s earned more than 48,300 five-star ratings, and one shopper said it only takes “45 seconds” to heat up.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Published on January 9, 2023 05:00AM EST

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater
Photo:

Amazon

Traveling in the wintertime can be miserable if you don’t have the right gear. Even if you’re not embarking on an RV or camping trip, the same can be said for folks with homes or offices that aren’t heavily insulated. That’s why Amazon shoppers are bracing for the cold with the GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater, an affordable pick that’s renowned for its compact design and fast-acting thermostat. 

What’s more, the popular Amazon space heater has officially reached best-seller status and just went on sale. Now’s your chance to get one for as little as $35 while it’s marked down up to 30 percent off. Trust us, this is a deal that you don’t want to miss out on. 

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $50) 

Measuring 6.2 inches by 7 inches by 9.2 inches and weighing 3.2 pounds, the GiveBest Electric Space Heater is ideal for small rooms and is designed for easy portability; it even has a convenient top carrying handle so you can bring it from room to room or pack it in a car or RV hassle-free. And, its petite frame won’t take up too much space in a crowded car trunk, crammed travel trailer, or tiny Airbnb. 

But don’t fret, you don’t have to sacrifice performance for portability. It has an adjustable temperature range that reaches 158 degrees Fahrenheit and produces heat in two settings: The first produces heat at 750 watts and the second goes up to 1500 watts, which you’ll want the warmth to kick in faster. The small-but-mighty space heater heats up to 200 square feet with its powerful PTC ceramic technology, 12 heating plates, and high-speed fan, and one reviewer said that it only took 45 seconds after turning it on to feel the warmth. 

For added safety, the GiveBest Electric Space Heater cycles on and off once it reaches the set temperature. Plus, it’s made with flame retardant materials and has an overheating protection feature that automatically shuts it off when it gets too hot. It’ll also turn off on its own if it’s tipped over, which is good news for shoppers with young children or pets. 

As we mentioned before, the GiveBest Electric Space Heater is an Amazon top-selling unit, which explains its 48,300-plus five-star ratings from customers. Users love the lightweight, durable, and portable design and that it heats quickly. 

One commented, “Almost immediately upon plugging it in, it started providing warmth,” and said its durable construction makes it strong enough to withstand accidental drops. Another shopper added, “It is super lightweight so very easy to move around or travel with. I used it to take the midnight chill off in my 10-foot by 13-foot spare bedroom. The room was up to 70 degrees within 15 minutes.” 

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $46) 

Many travelers were excited to report that it helped them preserve propane while on the go. One shopper wrote, “We traveled in a 22-foot RV in the winter to Florida and it was cold the entire way. [We] never had to use any propane. This little thing kept us warm and safe.” 

A traveling nurse that was living in a 21-foot camper said, “With my heating system, it takes propane to heat both the water I need to take a shower and also to heat the inside of the camper, so this device will allow me to save my propane for just my showers.” She also highlighted that it “runs very quietly and does not disturb me or my rest. The safety features are great.” 

And if you’re concerned that it’s going to increase your expenses, don’t be. Speaking to its energy efficiency, a reviewer mentioned that their “electric bill has not changed” since adding two to their home, and they dubbed it the “best little heater ever.” 

Don’t wait for the weather to get extremely dreadful, get the GiveBest Electric Space Heater today while it’s up to 30 percent off at Amazon. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $35.

Shop More T+L Deals:

